Playground GR receives $50K donation, expands its services
A local nonprofit received a $50,000 donation from the group 100 Businesses That Care to expand its outreach across West Michigan. (Dec. 30, 2022) Playground GR receives $50K donation, expands its …. A local nonprofit received a $50,000 donation from the group 100 Businesses That Care to expand its outreach...
20 restaurants in the Grand Rapids and Muskegon areas that opened in 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- The West Michigan community usually gets excited when a new restaurant opens in the area. In 2022, those who like to go out to eat got plenty of opportunities for excitement. Several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area and Muskegon area opened their doors in 2022.
Grand Rapids bars, police get ready for Saturday crowds
Saturday will be busy for Grand Rapids bars and restaurants, with Michigan playing in the Fiesta Bowl in the afternoon and then crowds of New Year's Eve revelers.
Archivist details Grand Rapids’ ‘Hidden History’ in new book
A new book called “Hidden History of Grand Rapids” will hit store shelves on Jan. 2, 2023.
Highest Chance of Lightning in Grand Rapids is July 20
The Storm Prediction center has a new map that shows the percent chance of lightning on any given day of the year across the U.S. Playing around, it look like to me the highest chance of seeing lightning in Grand Rapids on a given day of the year is July 20, which also happens to be the mid-point of summer.
Next stop, California. Rose Parade-bound Rockford marching band overcomes canceled flights
ROCKFORD, MI – Look out Pasadena, California. The Rockford Marching Band is on its way in hopes of stealing the show during this year’s Rose Parade. Flight cancellations, caused by a whirlwind of the winter storm, weren’t going to keep this group of top performers from a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Snow Conditions Report: Dec. 29, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Despite a blizzard rolling through leading up to Christmas, warmer temperatures and rain chances will melt the snowpack across much of southern lower Michigan into the new year. A prolonged stretch of warmer-than-average temperatures and rain will erode the fantastic snow conditions that the...
New store on Grand Rapids west side offers options for staying sober during the holidays
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holidays can be challenging for people who are sober, but a new store in Grand Rapids has options to make it easier. Alt City NA Bottles and Beer opened in November and offers a wide selection of non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits. "Social drinking...
MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville
Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville. Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) To The Point: Mark...
These 4 notable Grand Rapids, MDOT road projects hit targeted completion goals in 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Lane closures, detours, bumper-to-bumper traffic and headaches for motorists. It’s the price motorists pay during significant construction projects on area highways and well-traveled city streets. The construction season has come to a close with winter officially here -- packing a punch recently with a...
Hope College data breach 'scary to think about' for alum whose whole family may be at risk
HOLLAND, Mich. — The legal woes began mounting for Holland-based Hope College this week in the aftermath of a September data breach. Critics accuse the embattled college of keeping it silent for months prior to taking the news public in mid-December. The Michigan attorney general has called the scale...
Every Lighthouse on Michigan’s Western Lakeshore Iced Over Following Blizzard
The Blizzard of 2022 over Christmas week will be remembered the way some remember the legendary Blizzard of '78. The intense winds whipped up Lake Michigan and coated nearly every lighthouse and pier structure on the lakeshore with ice. Drone photographers and videographers braved the weather to showcase the winter...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Hop Hog Backyard Brewpub serves mouthwatering BBQ
GREENVILLE, MI -- Hop Hog Backyard Brewpub has grown into a staple in the Greater Grand Rapids area since it first opened in 2020. The popular brewpub, 1310 W. Washington St. in Greenville, was created by a group of West Michigan natives interested in highlighting unique twists on classic comfort dishes.
Skiing and Golfing on the Same Day
I got the pic. above of the golfers from Doug Wierenga. These were golfers at Clearbrook Golf Course in Saugatuck – Allegan County. The pic. was taken Friday, December 30th. This picture was taken on the same day at roughly the same time. This is Bittersweet Ski Area, also in Allegan County just west of Otsego. This was relatively early, so there are just a few skiers visible.
Car jumps snow bank, gets submerged in Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A car was pulled out of the Grand River Saturday morning after driving off a nearby road, the Grand Rapids Fire Department says. Dispatch says the car jumped a snowbank behind the Radisson Hotel, located at 270 Ann Street NW. The car was found upside down, sinking into the water 150 feet from the riverbank with a person trapped inside.
Here's Why: We are removing more dams in West Michigan!
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — When it comes to living in West Michigan, rivers and fishing have long been two of the most popular attractions for the region. However, in years past, these rivers weren't primarily used for recreation, they were used for industry. A relic of this era are...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Amanda’s Frosted Dreams offers twists on classic baked goods
MUSKEGON, MI - Amanda’s Frosted Dreams has grown into a neighborhood staple in the Muskegon area to grab decadent sweet treats. The Muskegon bakery offers classic and unique cupcakes and cakes, plus other items. For owner Amanda Price, the baking of cakes started out as a hobby and has...
Whitmer sworn in for second term as Michigan governor
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was sworn in for her second term in office. The ceremony is took place outside the Capitol Building in Lansing and includes the oath of office. There were family-friendly winter games, hot cocoa, snacks, live ice sculpture carvings, and more at...
Michigan football remembers Muskegon's 'Meechie' at Fiesta Bowl
The team wore '45 Meechie' on the back of their helmets and on their warmups Saturday at the Fiesta Bowl in honor of a former Muskegon High School football player.
911 call captures baby’s birth on US-131 exit ramp
If you're frustrated by super-cautious, snow-wary drivers, imagine you're stuck behind them while trying to get your wife to the hospital while she is in labor.
