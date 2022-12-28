Attorney General David Yost, Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evens, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Scioto County Prosecuting Attorney Shane Tieman, Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and New Boston Police Chief Carl Compton announce that during the month of December, the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force initiated Operation Silent Night. During this month-long operation, law enforcement served several search warrants related to narcotics, illegal firearms, and stolen property.

PIKE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO