Nevada State

Mini ceremony Monday will make Joe Lombardo Nevada's new governor

By Mark Robison, Reno Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

The first few weeks of January will be a whirlwind as Republican Joe Lombardo succeeds one-term Gov. Steve Sisolak, the lone Democrat to serve as Nevada's governor since 1999.

Because Nevada law requires the governor to be sworn in on the first Monday of the new year – whether or not it’s a federal holiday – Lombardo will participate in a quick mini-ceremony Jan. 2 to comply with statute.

Only family and a few constitutional officers are expected to attend. A bigger, formal swearing-in will be at noon Tuesday at the Carson City Community Center on East Williams Street, rather than on the steps of the Capitol, because of weather concerns. Seating has been reserved for invited guests.

Inaugural balls are planned in the north and south: Jan. 13 at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno and Jan. 20 at Red Rock casino in Las Vegas.

Jan. 23 will be Lombardo’s 2023 State of the State address in the Nevada Assembly chambers.

"I'm incredibly thankful for the work of my transition team and its working committees," Lombardo said in an emailed statement to the RGJ.

"Their leadership and insight have been invaluable throughout this transition process. I'm also grateful to have assembled an excellent team of incoming staff who are all dedicated to serving Nevadans across the state. Together, we’re ready to get to work for our great state. I look forward to delivering my State of the State message in three weeks, where I will discuss budget and legislative priorities as well as my administration’s top goals for the years ahead."

Lombardo's regular pay was $196,000 a year as Clark County sheriff, according to Transparent Nevada . As governor, he’ll take a pay cut, with an expected annual salary of about $163,000.

According to the financial website 24/7 Wall St. , Nevada has the 17th highest governor salary in the nation and fourth highest in the West, after California, Washington and Utah.

Ben Kieckhefer will be Lombardo’s chief of staff. Kieckhefer is a former state senator and director of client relations at the Reno-based law firm McDonald Carano. He also has a seat on the Nevada Gaming Commission, from which he plans to resign as soon as Lombardo is officially sworn in.

Other Lombardo appointments include:

  • Michawn Rich as policy director. The Reno native was communications director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and got her start in public service working for former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller.
  • Elizabeth Ray as communications director. She was communications director on Lombardo’s gubernatorial campaign and previously served as the Virginia press secretary for the Republican National Committee.
  • Chris Nielsen as general counsel. Nielsen had served as general counsel to Gov. Jim Gibbons and currently serves as general counsel for the Public Employees’ Retirement System of Nevada.

Nevada governors are limited to two terms.

