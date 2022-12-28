Meat cleaver-wielding suspect shot dead by police in video released by authorities

A bicyclist waving a meat cleaver and claiming to be the Antichrist was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies in Riverside County, 40 miles south of Los Angeles , a video shows.

The video, narrated by Sheriff Chad Bianco, was taken from the bodycam of an unnamed deputy who confronted the suspect during a traffic stop on Nov. 12.

“When we have a critical incident, we want to share as much information as possible as soon as the investigation allows,” Bianco said. “This is an active and ongoing investigation. This incident, like all deputy-involved shootings , will ultimately be reviewed by the Riverside County District Attorney’s office.”

The video begins with an overhead map of the area showing where Kenneth Wallis, 38, was riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the street. He was known to deputies to have a warrant for his arrest on a felony charge.

(Riverside County Sheriff's Department) Still taken from Riverside County deputy shooting on Nov. 12.

It then switched to the deputy’s bodycam showing him stopping Wallis to explain that he could not ride his bicycle in that manner. Wallis was asked if he had any weapons .

“I do,” Wallis said, placing his hands on his pockets.

The deputy said, “Don’t touch it! Don’t touch your weapon! Keep your hands out of your pockets!”

At that point, Wallis raised his voice and yelled, “Shoot me, then! Shoot me, motherf*****. Call your f***ing office because I’m the Antichrist, and you keep harassing me. I just come up here to get peace.”

Wallis got back on his bike and attempted to leave, but the deputy ran after him and dragged Wallis from the bike. Wallis pulled out a meat cleaver and waved it in the air, advancing on the deputy while yelling, “What’s up?”

Three shots were fired, and paramedics responded to the scene and declared Wallis dead.

The video was posted late Tuesday to YouTube with mixed reviews.

“Thank you for uploading the footage of the incident, it is important for the public to see how officers deal with these types of situations,” said mpkp2011.

Others thought Wallis should not have been shot.

“I feel like he could've handled this without shooting the guy. Do you guys not have tasers?” said one of the reviewers.