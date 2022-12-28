ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Meat cleaver-wielding suspect shot dead by police in video released by authorities

By Tori Richards
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34VIyi_0jwy978i00

A bicyclist waving a meat cleaver and claiming to be the Antichrist was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies in Riverside County, 40 miles south of Los Angeles , a video shows.

The video, narrated by Sheriff Chad Bianco, was taken from the bodycam of an unnamed deputy who confronted the suspect during a traffic stop on Nov. 12.

“When we have a critical incident, we want to share as much information as possible as soon as the investigation allows,” Bianco said. “This is an active and ongoing investigation. This incident, like all deputy-involved shootings , will ultimately be reviewed by the Riverside County District Attorney’s office.”

The video begins with an overhead map of the area showing where Kenneth Wallis, 38, was riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the street. He was known to deputies to have a warrant for his arrest on a felony charge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fvIRC_0jwy978i00 (Riverside County Sheriff's Department)
Still taken from Riverside County deputy shooting on Nov. 12.

It then switched to the deputy’s bodycam showing him stopping Wallis to explain that he could not ride his bicycle in that manner. Wallis was asked if he had any weapons .

“I do,” Wallis said, placing his hands on his pockets.

The deputy said, “Don’t touch it! Don’t touch your weapon! Keep your hands out of your pockets!”

At that point, Wallis raised his voice and yelled, “Shoot me, then! Shoot me, motherf*****. Call your f***ing office because I’m the Antichrist, and you keep harassing me. I just come up here to get peace.”

Wallis got back on his bike and attempted to leave, but the deputy ran after him and dragged Wallis from the bike. Wallis pulled out a meat cleaver and waved it in the air, advancing on the deputy while yelling, “What’s up?”

AMERICAN KIDNAPPED, ATTACKED WITH MACHETE IN MEXICO

Three shots were fired, and paramedics responded to the scene and declared Wallis dead.

The video was posted late Tuesday to YouTube with mixed reviews.

“Thank you for uploading the footage of the incident, it is important for the public to see how officers deal with these types of situations,” said mpkp2011.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Others thought Wallis should not have been shot.

“I feel like he could've handled this without shooting the guy. Do you guys not have tasers?” said one of the reviewers.

Comments / 8

Related
CBS News

Southern California deputy shot, killed during traffic stop

A Southern California deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, authorities confirmed, and the suspect was later shot and killed by officers following a police pursuit. Just before 2 p.m. local time, a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was shot after pulling over a vehicle in the city of Jurupa Valley, according to the sheriff's department. He later died of his wounds.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Police identify woman killed in North Hollywood shooting

A 39-year-old man was killed and another is in critical condition Thursday after a shooting in a North Hollywood apartment area. The fatal shooting victim was identified as Feliz Cruz Menjivar, of North Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The shooting occurred at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday in an alley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man with knife shot dead after charging officers, San Bernardino police say

San Bernardino police shot and killed a man with a knife they say charged at officers responding to a 911 disturbance call just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.Police say Warren Merriman's mother called 911 and said her son had injected methamphetamine, had a knife and was attacking the family.Images from the officer's bodycam shows Merriman holding a knife when they arrived.Police say  they ordered him to drop the weapon, but he charged them instead. That's when they shot and killed him.Merriman's mother says it didn't have to happen."There's no reason why they done him like that," said Josephine Montoya. "They could have stopped him. They could have shot him in his leg. They could have Tased him. They could have shot him in his arm where the knife was. They didn't have to kill my son."Merriman's mother says he leaves behind four children.The shooting is under routine investigation.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
HeySoCal

Woman charged with murder in Pasadena after fatal fight

A woman remained behind bars Thursday while awaiting arraignment on a murder charge stemming from another woman’s death in Pasadena. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The murder charge includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that indicates a...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos

ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
CERRITOS, CA
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
267K+
Followers
74K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy