City fireworks regulations for New Year’s Eve
The Great Falls Police Department is reminding the public of the fireworks rules for New Year’s Eve. The selling and discharging of fireworks within the incorporated limits of Great Falls can only take place from 10 p.m. Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. Children under 10 years...
Learn about the City of Great Falls Housing Rehabilitation Loan Program
The City of Great Falls offers an emergency loan program for low-income homeowners and landlords of low-income tenants.
Benefis Senior Services ranked one of the best in the nation for senior care
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Benefis Senior Services has been ranked among the elite 16% of American nursing homes in the U.S. News & World Report ranking. Spanning across three different campuses and catering to over 200 seniors in the Electric City, Benefis Senior Services credits the ranking to their dedicated staff.
Happy New Year from The Electric
This year felt like a sprint and a slog all at the same time. Most of the time, it felt like I was barely keeping my head above water and the year seemed to have a different kind of heaviness that I haven’t figured out yet. But, it was...
New Year's Eve ball drop in Great Falls
It will feature hot drinks, food, live music, a vendor market, and "a building full of friends to ring in the new year with!"
Business Bites: Ulmers closing; Anderson ZurMuehlen merging; first marijuana dispensary moving forward in city limits; apartments completed; spas coming
Ulmers Auto and Truck Service is closing Dec. 30 as the owners are retiring. They stopped taking new work on Dec. 15 to allow time to finish existing work. Owner Greg Ulmer said his dad opened the shop in 1945 with the goal of providing “professional, full-service repair and maintenance with consistent and friendly service. We have fulfilled that dream and had the good fortune of providing mechanical services to generations of customers.”
North Middle School hosts "Reindeer Games" (video)
North Middle School in Great Falls hosted "Reindeer Games" in association with the Prolific Basketball Academy.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals set for Jan. 12-14 in Great Falls
Come mid-January, the competitors in the 44th Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit (MPRC) will be vying for prize money and buckles at the circuit finals in Great Falls, Mont., on Jan 12-14. In order to qualify for the circuit finals, competitors must have entered 15 rodeos on the circuit if they...
Insanely Cold Temperatures Set New Records in Montana
Frigid sub-zero temperatures Wednesday and Thursday broke several records across the state of Montana. When I checked my weather app at around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning, it said it was -39 in Manhattan, but with the wind chill, it felt like -55. Montanans are accustomed to cold weather, but for some, the cold temperatures this week were the coldest they've experienced in their lifetime. There have been several reports of people waking up to dead batteries in their vehicles.
