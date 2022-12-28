ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

theelectricgf.com

City fireworks regulations for New Year’s Eve

The Great Falls Police Department is reminding the public of the fireworks rules for New Year’s Eve. The selling and discharging of fireworks within the incorporated limits of Great Falls can only take place from 10 p.m. Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. Children under 10 years...
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

Happy New Year from The Electric

This year felt like a sprint and a slog all at the same time. Most of the time, it felt like I was barely keeping my head above water and the year seemed to have a different kind of heaviness that I haven’t figured out yet. But, it was...
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

Business Bites: Ulmers closing; Anderson ZurMuehlen merging; first marijuana dispensary moving forward in city limits; apartments completed; spas coming

Ulmers Auto and Truck Service is closing Dec. 30 as the owners are retiring. They stopped taking new work on Dec. 15 to allow time to finish existing work. Owner Greg Ulmer said his dad opened the shop in 1945 with the goal of providing “professional, full-service repair and maintenance with consistent and friendly service. We have fulfilled that dream and had the good fortune of providing mechanical services to generations of customers.”
GREAT FALLS, MT
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Insanely Cold Temperatures Set New Records in Montana

Frigid sub-zero temperatures Wednesday and Thursday broke several records across the state of Montana. When I checked my weather app at around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning, it said it was -39 in Manhattan, but with the wind chill, it felt like -55. Montanans are accustomed to cold weather, but for some, the cold temperatures this week were the coldest they've experienced in their lifetime. There have been several reports of people waking up to dead batteries in their vehicles.
MONTANA STATE

