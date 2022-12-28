Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Biz: Did Michael Saylor buy the Bitcoin bottom for once?
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy is showing no signs of backing down on its Bitcoin gambit. Right around the time that Sam Bankman-Fried was being exposed as a fraud, MicroStrategy was scooping up more Bitcoin (BTC) — this time, the firm bought as close to the bottom as it’s ever gotten. While Bitcoin can always go lower, seeing a MicroStrategy buy around $17K is refreshing. Interestingly, MicroStrategy also sold some BTC earlier this month — but not for the reason you think (more on that below.)
CoinTelegraph
Dogecoin devs deny rumor of immediate PoS switch following community concern
The developers of Dogecoin (DOGE) have denied rumors that the network is immediately switching to proof-of-stake (PoS), saying that they are merely planning to release a proposal on the topic. The repudiation came on Dec. 29, from the Twitter account of Michi Lumin, principal engineer for the Dogecoin Foundation. Lumin...
CoinTelegraph
Vader will shut down stablecoin USDV, cannot find a ‘breakthrough’
The app that produces stablecoin Vader Protocol US Dollar (USDV) will be shut down, according to a Dec. 29 announcement from its developers. Vader protocol was an algorithmic stablecoin network similar to the failed Terra network. It was supposed to encourage arbitrages to keep USDV always equal to $1. When Terra assets depegged in May from the real-world assets they were supposed to represent, the Vader team paused the mint function of the app. It hoped to prevent users from exposing themselves to whatever problems might arise should its stablecoin also depeg.
CoinTelegraph
Bank of India report calls for regulatory coordination on crypto market challenges
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has again expressed concerns about the burgeoning crypto ecosystem and suggested parts of it could be banned. In its latest financial stability report, released Dec. 29, the central bank said it would use its rotating presidency of the G20 group of the world's largest economies to call for the development of a global regulatory framework of crypto assets.
AOL Corp
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
BBC
Energy costs: Government releases dates on £600 payment
The electricity supplier a household is with on 2 January will be responsible for distributing the £600 energy support payment, it has been revealed. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has outlined some key dates in a document. The exact date customers will receive the payment...
Elon Musk predicts a US recession next year that might last 18 months — and warns investors to be careful
Elon Musk forecast a US recession next year that could last until the second quarter of 2024. He advised investors to proceed cautiously, conserve cash, and avoid using borrowed money. Musk has slammed the Fed's interest-rate hikes as excessive and dangerous to the economy. Elon Musk has predicted a US...
Here are the boldest predictions for 2023: Crashing stocks, another Great Depression, and a meatless nation.
In the past year, investors have been rocked by a bear market, the crypto crash, Russia's war on Ukraine and massive Fed rate hikes — and some forecasts see even more tumult in 2023. Here are some of the boldest predictions for the new year. Tesla stock will plunge...
CoinTelegraph
FTX’s Liquid exchange hopes to return customer assets next year
The FTX-owned Japanese crypto exchange Liquid has announced plans to begin the process of returning customer assets in 2023. According to the Dec. 29 statement on its blog, the exchange is preparing to return assets entrusted by both customers from FTX Japan and Liquid Japan, and is working on a report that would further outline the details in January.
CoinTelegraph
Top crypto funding stories of 2022
2022 was a watershed year for crypto venture capital, as investors poured tens of billions of dollars into blockchain-focused startups despite the overwhelmingly bearish trend in asset prices. Is the VC-dominated crypto funding model good for the industry? Only time will tell. Cointelegraph Research is still in the process of...
CoinTelegraph
Proof of reserves is becoming more effective, but not all its challenges are technical
Proof of reserves (PoR) has gone from a buzzword to a roar in recent weeks as the crypto world tries to recover from the shock and losses of the current crypto winter. After a flurry of discussion and work, criteria and rankings for adequate PoR are beginning to appear, but the fine points of how to conduct proof of reserves, or even who should do it, remain open questions.
Google Paying $29.5 Million To Settle Lawsuits Over User Location Tracking
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita hailed what he described as a blow against "Big Tech's intrusive schemes."
CoinTelegraph
Vacuum Coin announces its expansion into the BNB Smart Chain
Vacuum Coin (VC) announced its plans to expand its ecosystem to the BNB Smart Chain by releasing the BEP-20 version of its token. Vacuum Coin is a reserve currency for an upcoming metaverse project called, “Metaverse Union,” which aims to connect all metaverses through its metaverse. The BEP-20 version of VC will be used as the utility token for its crypto services, such as chat-to-earn, play-to-earn, second-generation Crazy Rich Rabbit nonfungible tokens (NFTs), Vacuum Bot and Tina Launchpad.
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried denies moving funds from Alameda wallets
Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of the now-defunct FTX exchange, has denied moving funds tied to Alameda wallets, days after he was released on a $250 million bond. On Dec. 30, Fried tweeted to his 1.1 million followers, denying any involvement in the movement of funds from Alameda wallets. In response to the allegations that he may have been responsible for moving funds out of Alameda wallets, he shared: “None of these are me. I'm not and couldn't be moving any of those funds; I don't have access to them anymore.”
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Unicorns founder: P2E gaming is in a long ‘maturation phase’
As the hype surrounding play-to-earn (P2E) games and platforms began to dwindle in early 2022, Web3 participants began to emphasize the need for games to be more “fun” and less finance-oriented. In the most recent episode of NFT Steez, Alyssa Expósito and Ray Salmond speak with Aron Beierschmitt,...
CoinTelegraph
What is USD Coin (USDC), fiat-backed stablecoin explained
USD Coin (USDC) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin, a decentralized digital asset that lives on the blockchain and is pegged to a fiat currency — in this case, the United States dollar — to stabilize its value against market volatility. However, USDC is not the only stablecoin available in the market. Another asset-backed (U.S. dollar) stablecoin called Tether (USDT) was launched in 2014 by Tether Limited.
CoinTelegraph
US lawmakers under pressure following FTX collapse: Report
Legislators in the United States seem to be reevaluating the crypto industry and its regulatory needs in light of FTX's collapse. According to the Wall Street Journal, since the crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy in November, lawmakers have been under pressure to set a new regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies. Several...
CoinTelegraph
FTX founder reportedly cashes out $684K after being released on bail
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is reportedly cashing out large amounts of cryptocurrency soon after being released on bail, on-chain data suggests. SBF has cashed out $684,000 in crypto to an exchange in Seychelles while being under house arrest, according to the on-chain investigation by DeFi educator BowTiedIguana. Decentralized finance (DeFi)...
CoinTelegraph
BTC price lurches toward $16K as stocks, dollar wobble in final session
Bitcoin (BTC) teased more volatility at the Dec. 30 Wall Street open with BTC/USD heading ever closer to $16,000. Will new year deliver "long-awaited volatility?" Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD wicking down to lows of $16,337 on Bitstamp. The pair had been gradually upping the volatility...
CoinTelegraph
2023 will see the death of play-to-earn gaming
Play-to-earn gaming enabled by blockchain technology has grown exponentially over the few years. Gamers have embraced the opportunity to collect cryptocurrencies or nonfungible tokens (NFTs) that have been produced in blockchain-based games. Through the advent of this new technology, players have been able to generate income...
