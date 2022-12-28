Usher says a part of him “continues to break silently” as he mourns the loss of his grandmother, Ernestine Carter, who died in her Chattanooga home on Dec. 24. She was 87. “It’s taken me a few days to come to grips with the fact that my Grandma Tina is no longer with me,” he captioned a series of photos of the two of them together via Instagram on Tuesday. “Her daily devotion was to help those in need and she did just that. It was her life’s work. She was truly a prayer warrior for me and so many others. I...

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO