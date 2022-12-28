Kylian Mbappe Scores Added-Time Winner For PSG In First Game Since World Cup

Mbappe was back in club action for Paris Saint-Germain 10 days after the World Cup final and he marked his return with a late winning goal.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Kylian Mbappe was back in club action for Paris Saint-Germain 10 days after the World Cup final and he marked his return with a late winning goal.

Mbappe found the net in the sixth minute of added time to give PSG a 2-1 win over Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Wednesday night.

The goal came from a penalty kick that Mbappe had won himself when he was fouled by Gerzino Nyamsi.

It was Mbappe's 28th goal of the season.

Kylian Mbappe pictured converting a penalty kick to give PSG a 2-1 win over Strasbourg IMAGO/HMB-Media/Joaquim Ferreira

Eight of those goals had come at the World Cup in Qatar where Mbappe won the Golden Boot but failed to lead France to the main prize, despite scoring a hat-trick in the final against Argentina.

Fellow PSG forward Lionel Messi was Argentina's star man at the World Cup.

But Messi did not feature against Strasbourg as he was still on holiday.

PSG took the lead in the 14th minute when Marquinhos headed home from a Neymar free-kick .

Marquinhos then leveled the scores with an own goal early in the second half before Neymar was sent off for PSG on 63 minutes .

But Mbappe had the final word as PSG moved eight points clear at the top of the table.