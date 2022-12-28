ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lascrucesbulletin.com

Highlights show a busy year in Las Cruces

For the arts, business, public safety, nonprofits helping those in need and much more, 2022 was a busy year in Las Cruces and Doña Ana County. Casa de Peregrinos (CdP) emergency food program broke ground in March on a new building at 991 W. Amador Ave., the location of the old Horse N Hound feed and supply store.
LAS CRUCES, NM
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces' charm alludes to the city's art and natural attractions. Its vibrant art community is prevalent in its public works and pieces and free municipal museums. With its wide range of trails and golf courses, it's also an ideal city to engage in your outdoor sports and hobbies. Known...
LAS CRUCES, NM
krwg.org

Sam Houston beats New Mexico State 75-62

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Qua Grant scored 17 points and Donte Powers added 14 as Sam Houston used a strong first half to top New Mexico State, 75-62 in a Western Athletic Conference battle. Powers scored five points in a 7-0 run that put the Bearkats up 19-7...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Minimum wage in Las Cruces to raise as the new year begins

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Right as the clock got ready to strike midnight for the New Year, the Las Cruces minimum wage will increase from $11.50 an hour to $12. CBS4 on your side spoke with several people around town who said this change needed to happen as inflation kept rising.
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Doña Ana Arts Council director announces retirement

Regarding my three years at the Doña Ana Arts Council, to quote Charles Dickens, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times…”. What was “best” about it was that I got to be in charge of an organization that has been very effectively promoting, encouraging, and inspiring the arts for half a century. During my time in charge, we emphasized reaching the broadest spectrum of our community through the widest range of the arts. I got to work with great people on the Board of Directors, on the staff, under contract, and in the community. We successfully partnered with six other public and private entities to bring STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) learning experiences to young people in public elementary schools. We collaborated with the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico to kick into gear an Artspace feasibility study on artist live/work spaces. We saw a former DAArts director and a DAArts art history instructor start up a separate service combining art history classes with tours to premier art museums. We moved into a spectacular space for our galleries adjacent to the Arts and Cultural District, and when new ownership of that space made it necessary to move on, we found a fantastic location actually in the Arts and Cultural District, one that will become a more permanent home for the Arts Council, if not the permanent home.
DONA ANA COUNTY, NM
krwg.org

Jones' 20 help Southern Utah beat New Mexico State 79-75

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Tevian Jones scored 20 points as Southern Utah beat New Mexico State 79-75 in the Western Athletic Conference opener on Wednesday. Jones was 6 of 15 shooting, including 5 for 7 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Thunderbirds (9-5). Drake Allen was 5 of 8 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to add 14 points. Jason Spurgin recorded 12 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field and 2 for 7 from the line.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

89th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Game success for El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso hosted the 89th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Thousands were in the Borderland to take in the game and supported both the University of California Los Angeles Bruins versus the University of Pittsburgh Panthers. Many fans in attendance told KFOX14 El...
EL PASO, TX
whereverfamily.com

Family and Pet Getaways in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Already known for its foodie culture, outdoor recreation and agricultural traditions, Las Cruces, New Mexico, may surprise many family travelers with its countless pet-friendly attractions and experiences. A family trip to Las Cruces with the family pet allows everyone, including your furry friend, to enjoy a getaway to a fun and historic Western city.
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Why not us Aggies?

At the end of the Quick Lane Bowl on ESPN Dec. 26 in Detroit, New Mexico State University head football coach Jerry Kill was on the turf of Ford Field accepting congratulations from fans and well-wishers who had spilled onto the turf following the Aggies’ victory over Bowling Green.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Courthouse News Service

El Paso to answer for resident’s flooded home

EL PASO, Texas — A Texas appeals court found that governmental immunity does not bar all of an El Paso homeowner’s claims against the city after its street resurfacing project allegedly caused flooding that damaged her home and injured her when a water line broke. The city could have foreseen this would happen.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

HOME reaches agreement with man who climbed Chelsea Tower

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Last month, a video shared widely via social media showed a person dressed as Spider-Man scaling the outside of Chelsea Tower without authorization or safety measures. The man was later identified to be Yancy Quionez. HOME announced Thursday an agreement was reached not to pursue legal action against Mr. Quionez in […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Why Does El Paso Like Changing Street Names On Us?

It seems that back in the day, it was cool to name a street twice in El Paso. There's kind of a system to street names in El Paso. Certain neighborhoods will have a common theme about their street names. The Memorial Park historic section uses metals. Copper, Silver, Gold,...
EL PASO, TX
US105

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of Each Section Of El Paso

El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas yet, it feels more like 5 small cities rolled into one. Seriously, it does. There are even rivalries between the different sections. East siders like to dis the west side. West siders run their mouths about people from the Northeast. The Northeasters are anti-east, etc, etc.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy