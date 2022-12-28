Regarding my three years at the Doña Ana Arts Council, to quote Charles Dickens, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times…”. What was “best” about it was that I got to be in charge of an organization that has been very effectively promoting, encouraging, and inspiring the arts for half a century. During my time in charge, we emphasized reaching the broadest spectrum of our community through the widest range of the arts. I got to work with great people on the Board of Directors, on the staff, under contract, and in the community. We successfully partnered with six other public and private entities to bring STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) learning experiences to young people in public elementary schools. We collaborated with the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico to kick into gear an Artspace feasibility study on artist live/work spaces. We saw a former DAArts director and a DAArts art history instructor start up a separate service combining art history classes with tours to premier art museums. We moved into a spectacular space for our galleries adjacent to the Arts and Cultural District, and when new ownership of that space made it necessary to move on, we found a fantastic location actually in the Arts and Cultural District, one that will become a more permanent home for the Arts Council, if not the permanent home.

DONA ANA COUNTY, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO