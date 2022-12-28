Read full article on original website
US Border Patrol El Paso Sector Alamogordo Las Cruces ApprehensionsAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Happy Birthday to Tuskegee Airmen Lt Flowers Age 107 a member Americas club of centenariansAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com
Highlights show a busy year in Las Cruces
For the arts, business, public safety, nonprofits helping those in need and much more, 2022 was a busy year in Las Cruces and Doña Ana County. Casa de Peregrinos (CdP) emergency food program broke ground in March on a new building at 991 W. Amador Ave., the location of the old Horse N Hound feed and supply store.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces' charm alludes to the city's art and natural attractions. Its vibrant art community is prevalent in its public works and pieces and free municipal museums. With its wide range of trails and golf courses, it's also an ideal city to engage in your outdoor sports and hobbies. Known...
North Carolina sports announcer indefinitely suspended after making remark about 'illegal aliens in El Paso' during out-of-town college football game
"Amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso, it's UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6," Gary Hahn said before tossing the coverage to the sideline reporter.
9th Annual Chile Drop serves as an introduction to 2023
The 9th Annual Chile Drop is Saturday night.
krwg.org
Sam Houston beats New Mexico State 75-62
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Qua Grant scored 17 points and Donte Powers added 14 as Sam Houston used a strong first half to top New Mexico State, 75-62 in a Western Athletic Conference battle. Powers scored five points in a 7-0 run that put the Bearkats up 19-7...
cbs4local.com
Minimum wage in Las Cruces to raise as the new year begins
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Right as the clock got ready to strike midnight for the New Year, the Las Cruces minimum wage will increase from $11.50 an hour to $12. CBS4 on your side spoke with several people around town who said this change needed to happen as inflation kept rising.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Doña Ana Arts Council director announces retirement
Regarding my three years at the Doña Ana Arts Council, to quote Charles Dickens, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times…”. What was “best” about it was that I got to be in charge of an organization that has been very effectively promoting, encouraging, and inspiring the arts for half a century. During my time in charge, we emphasized reaching the broadest spectrum of our community through the widest range of the arts. I got to work with great people on the Board of Directors, on the staff, under contract, and in the community. We successfully partnered with six other public and private entities to bring STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) learning experiences to young people in public elementary schools. We collaborated with the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico to kick into gear an Artspace feasibility study on artist live/work spaces. We saw a former DAArts director and a DAArts art history instructor start up a separate service combining art history classes with tours to premier art museums. We moved into a spectacular space for our galleries adjacent to the Arts and Cultural District, and when new ownership of that space made it necessary to move on, we found a fantastic location actually in the Arts and Cultural District, one that will become a more permanent home for the Arts Council, if not the permanent home.
No. 22 New Mexico edges Wyoming on the road
Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 20 points, including two on the go-ahead free throws with 18 seconds left, to lead No.
krwg.org
Jones' 20 help Southern Utah beat New Mexico State 79-75
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Tevian Jones scored 20 points as Southern Utah beat New Mexico State 79-75 in the Western Athletic Conference opener on Wednesday. Jones was 6 of 15 shooting, including 5 for 7 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Thunderbirds (9-5). Drake Allen was 5 of 8 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to add 14 points. Jason Spurgin recorded 12 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field and 2 for 7 from the line.
KFOX 14
89th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Game success for El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso hosted the 89th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Thousands were in the Borderland to take in the game and supported both the University of California Los Angeles Bruins versus the University of Pittsburgh Panthers. Many fans in attendance told KFOX14 El...
whereverfamily.com
Family and Pet Getaways in Las Cruces, New Mexico
Already known for its foodie culture, outdoor recreation and agricultural traditions, Las Cruces, New Mexico, may surprise many family travelers with its countless pet-friendly attractions and experiences. A family trip to Las Cruces with the family pet allows everyone, including your furry friend, to enjoy a getaway to a fun and historic Western city.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Why not us Aggies?
At the end of the Quick Lane Bowl on ESPN Dec. 26 in Detroit, New Mexico State University head football coach Jerry Kill was on the turf of Ford Field accepting congratulations from fans and well-wishers who had spilled onto the turf following the Aggies’ victory over Bowling Green.
Shipping containers to remain along Rio Grande ‘as long as necessary’
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A soccer stadium in Juarez, Mexico, has become the new landmark for migrants intent on seeking asylum in the U.S. to cross the Rio Grande. This, as the barrier of barbed wire, soldiers, Humvees and shipping containers pushes the flow of unauthorized migration farther away from Downtown El Paso. […]
Gas prices in New Mexico start increasing
"They are going up and down; it's a roller coaster."
Courthouse News Service
El Paso to answer for resident’s flooded home
EL PASO, Texas — A Texas appeals court found that governmental immunity does not bar all of an El Paso homeowner’s claims against the city after its street resurfacing project allegedly caused flooding that damaged her home and injured her when a water line broke. The city could have foreseen this would happen.
This El Paso Restaurant Has a Passion For Tacos That Defies the Border
At Elemi, fresh masa, avocado leaves, and agave are part of the mission and the menu.
HOME reaches agreement with man who climbed Chelsea Tower
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Last month, a video shared widely via social media showed a person dressed as Spider-Man scaling the outside of Chelsea Tower without authorization or safety measures. The man was later identified to be Yancy Quionez. HOME announced Thursday an agreement was reached not to pursue legal action against Mr. Quionez in […]
Why Does El Paso Like Changing Street Names On Us?
It seems that back in the day, it was cool to name a street twice in El Paso. There's kind of a system to street names in El Paso. Certain neighborhoods will have a common theme about their street names. The Memorial Park historic section uses metals. Copper, Silver, Gold,...
Pitt Football Players Share Their Favorite Sun Bowl Experiences
The annual Sun Bowl football game kicks off December 30th at noon at Sun Bowl stadium, right here in El Paso, Texas. Before the game pits these two teams against each other, the event's hospitality brings the teams together for unique experiences around El Paso. The annual experiences seem to...
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of Each Section Of El Paso
El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas yet, it feels more like 5 small cities rolled into one. Seriously, it does. There are even rivalries between the different sections. East siders like to dis the west side. West siders run their mouths about people from the Northeast. The Northeasters are anti-east, etc, etc.
