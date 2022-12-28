Read full article on original website
LJWR
3d ago
That poor, poor baby. There's something the mother's not telling, and especially the step-father really isn't telling. I hope it's not another Casey Anthony case.😮💨😤😥😢
Reply(2)
6
Mary ❤
3d ago
This Is so sad, seems to be happening alot these day's. I just can't understood how parents can do such a horrible act. We live in such a sick corrupt world, prayers for this little girl for whatever happened to her🙏🙏🙏
Reply
2
Homicide investigation underway in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte Sunday morning. CMPD announced just after 3 a.m. that detectives with the homicide unit are conducting the investigation near Blackhawk Road, which is near Countryside Drive. Police have not announced the victim’s name or if there...
Search warrant delay for missing North Carolina girl’s parents could help police
As of Thursday afternoon, the search warrants executed at Madalina Cojocari's Cornelius home on Dec. 21 are still not available to the public.
34-year-old car thief arrested in Caldwell County: Sheriff
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 34-year-old car thief was arrested and charged in Caldwell County, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. On Friday deputies released photos of Gerald Abernathy, 34, who was wanted for eluding arrest and vehicle theft. He was arrested Saturday and faces charges including reckless driving, eluding arrest, […]
Search warrants in Madalina Cojocari case have been temporarily sealed, official says
CORNELIUS, N.C. — An assistant district attorney with Mecklenburg County told Channel 9 Friday that all search warrants connected with the case of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari have been temporarily sealed by the court. Madalina has reported missing by her parents on Dec. 15. However, her parents, Diana Cojocari...
NC father accused of abusing newborn twins in hospital hours after their birth, police say
A North Carolina man is accused of injuring his newborn twins on Christmas Eve while they were still in the hospital, according to Thomasville police.
Massive hunt for missing 11-year-old faces challenges, police say
The massive hunt for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari has been hampered by how late police in North Carolina were notified of her disappearance, Cornelius police Capt. Jennifer Thompson said in a video update.
cn2.com
Stolen Pistol Recovered Following Arrest in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester County Sheriff’s Office say it arrested a man who attempted to flee from deputies. Investigators says Dwayne Rashaad Worthy was arrested Thursday, December 29th after attempting to run from deputies initiating a traffic stop. During the arrest investigators say a deputy...
Friday arrest brings comfort to South End assault victim
Jonathan Ko says he never met the man who assaulted him, and news of an arrest Friday brings him an overwhelming sense of relief.
WXII 12
N.C. Silver Alert criteria changed, police say; people concerned updates will put missing Triad woman at greater risk
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The criteria to issue a Silver Alert in North Carolina has changed, police said. People told WXII 12 News that they are concerned that the updates will put missing people at a greater risk. TOMICINA BYRD:. WXII 12 News talked with LaTonya Jones, director of Group...
WXII 12
Yadkin County Sheriff's Office arrests man on 21 drug charges
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A man from Yadkinville was arrested on 21 counts after Yadkin County investigators found cash and drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. Yadkin County Sheriff's Office said Joseph Lee Crawford, 49, was out on bond for two other sell and delivery charges from March 2022 when he was arrested.
Police make arrest in violent attack outside South End restaurant
CHARLOTTE — Police have made an arrest after a video posted on Instagram shows a violent attack outside of a South End restaurant on Dec. 16. The video post shows two men approaching a group of people standing outside of Seoul Food Meat Company at the corner of South Church and West Bland streets. That was when the attack happened.
Grandmother shot while asleep inside northwest Charlotte home, family says
CHARLOTTE — A grandmother in her 70s was shot in the foot while she was sleeping in her bed in her northwest Charlotte home Wednesday night, her son told Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. It happened at a home on...
WBTV
Second arrest made in northeast Charlotte homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in the University City area on Dec. 14, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Katherine Kiker Road. Officers arrived to find David Lavell Manning dead on the side of the road.
He survived an axe attack and has waited 1 year for a home. Anson County animal advocates want you to meet Bubba
POLKTON, N.C. — When Bubba arrived at Anson County Animal Services in December 2021, the terrier mix was in rough condition, volunteer and animal advocate Heather Harrigan said. "Bubba came in as a stray," Harrigan said. "He had a major axe wound on his head." Today, she and other...
cn2.com
Overdose Deaths in 2022 Continue to Rise in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner’s Office says its unfortunately seen an increased in drug-related fatalities in 2022. According to officials since January 1st, 2022 there have been 108 overdose deaths. 84 of those are confirms, with 24 awaiting toxicology results. 66 of those...
Man dies in house fire day after Christmas in Taylorsville, officials say
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — A man was found dead after a fire erupted at a home on River Shoals Ridge Drive Monday morning. Multiple fire departments along with the Alexander County Fire Marshall responded to the call around 11:27 a.m. The victim was identified as 74-year-old Victoriano Aguirre Jimenez. The...
New photos released in search for missing NC girl
Authorities released new photos Friday of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari.
CMPD investigating after body found by railroad tracks near South End
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a railroad worker found a woman’s body near South End Thursday. In a tweet, police said they were called to West Summit Avenue for the investigation. Police told Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz someone at Norfolk Southern had called police for a...
WBTV
Driver identified after car chase ends in deadly crash in west Charlotte
Customers were in for a treat with this rare sighting at a Harris Teeter. A tweet from Charlotte Fire stated 30 firefighters controlled the fire in 20 minutes. Fire breaks out at Wendy’s location in north Charlotte. Updated: 11 hours ago. Crews were called shortly after 6 a.m. Friday.
Missing Madalina Cojocari’s mother says husband put family in danger: report
On the night Madalina Cojocari, 11, went missing in Cornelius, North Carolina, her mother and stepfather had a dispute, according to documents obtained by a local news outlet.
