Emergency water measures implemented in Center Subhead

Service and reserves strained by broken lines

City of Center

Hard freezes on consecutive nights in Center forced the implementation of emergency water conservation measures Tuesday by the city. All nonessential use is temporarily restricted until the city water system reaches levels allowing normalized operations.

The following uses of water are designated as non-essential or discretionary uses of water and are prohibited:

• Irrigation of landscape areas including yards, parks, athletic fields, and golf courses.

• Use of water to wash any motor vehicle, boat, trailer, airplane, or other vehicle.

• Use of water to wash down any sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, athletic courts, or buildings or other structures for purposes other than immediate fire protection, other hard surfaced areas. Flushing gutters or permitting water to run or accumulate in any gutter or street.

• Use of water to fill, refill, or add to any swimming pools or Jacuzzi type pools or any outdoor recreational use of water. Use of water in an outside fountain or pond for aesthetic or scenic purposes, except where necessary to support aquatic life.

While customers and businesses have been impacted from pipe freezing and property damages, the city has been dealing with eight major line problems plus numerous minor leaks that were repaired in the 36-hour period between Monday morning, Dec. 26 and mid-day, Dec. 27. City staff members are also attempting to work with customers to coordinate repairs to resume service as soon as possible once repairs are completed.

Beginning December 22, several customers had excessive usage from water pipe breaks and many others had damages once pipes thawed on December 24.

City crews have been working every day to ensure service to customers with leaks could be shut off preventing further damage and allowing for repairs. Additionally, system leaks appeared beginning December 24, particularly in the areas of San Augustine St. and Nacogdoches Hwy. During this entire period the city’s two water plants operated 24-hours daily to maximize production at well over 3 million gallons per day simply to maintain the system in compliance without significant industrial use.

According to city officials, at present, the City’s system is stable and gaining slowly which indicates there remains substantial usage above normal levels.

Anyone knowing of a residence or business location needing assistance, or of any apparent leaks along roadways or ditches is asked to please notify the utility office at city hall.