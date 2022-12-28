Read full article on original website
Philadelphia police name suspect in Mantua hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old woman
An arrest warrant for murder has been issued for 18-year-old Jovan Lowe.
Driver Who Killed Grandmother During Wild Pursuit Identified By Police In Philadelphia
Police have identified the erratic driver who was fleeing police when he struck several vehicles, killing a 78-year-old woman in one last week in Philadelphia.Jovan Lowe is wanted for murder, homicide by vehicle and more in connection with the crash on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Mantua, city police said…
fox29.com
Police: Woman shoots man twice in Philadelphia's first shooting of the New Year
PHILADELPHIA - The New Year began with violence in Philadelphia after the city's first shooting left one man in the hospital. Officers responded to the scene of the shooting at a home on the 4800 block of Tackawanna Street in Frankford. A 32-year-old woman shot a 27-year-old man in the...
NJ son, 44, arrested for killing father, 75, during argument
A 44-year-old man was charged for allegedly killing his father early Friday morning in Winslow Township, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.
fox29.com
Officials: Philadelphia woman fatally stabbed in Wilmington hotel room; New Castle man charged
WILMINGTON, Del. - A 19-year-old New Castle man has been charged with murder after, police say, he stabbed a Philadelphia woman to death in a Wilmington hotel room, then called 911 to report it. Authorities say Delaware State Police responded to a report of a stabbing at the SureStay Plus...
Police searching for suspect after deadly hit-and-run in Kensington
A 50-year-old man was walking along the street when he was struck and killed.
Man in custody after woman found murdered in Talleyville motel room
Delaware state police say they have a suspect in custody after a woman was found murdered in a New Castle County motel room.
VIDEO: 2 targets of gunfire escape unharmed; now Philadelphia Police seek suspects
Police are looking for three men who opened fire on a pair of men in a parked car the day after Christmas, and a fourth person who drove the car they escaped in.
Vigil held for 78-year-old grandmother killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In our region Friday night, friends and family gathered to remember the life of Julia Mae Abraham. Red and black balloons flooded Fairmount Avenue in honor of the 78-year-old who was killed by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday afternoon.She was hit while sitting in her vehicle at 37th Street and Fairmount Avenue.Police say the driver who hit her, ditched the stolen car they were driving and ran from the scene.She leaves behind children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all say she was the foundation of their family."She was the rock," Zakeysha Hall, the victim's granddaughter, said. "It's ridiculous. We expected her to die from old age, maybe even cancer, but for her to just die, for her to get murdered, it's ridiculous." Family and friends of Abraham are pleading for the driver to turn themselves in.If you have information, you're urged to contact Philadelphia police.
Philadelphia police: 1 in custody after 'suspicious' death in Overbrook
Philadelphia police are investigating a suspicious death in the Overbrook section of the city.
fox29.com
Camden County man charged with first-degree aggravated assault in death of his father
WINSLOW TWP, N.J. - A New Jersey man is being charged in the death of his father who prosecutors say died following an argument at a Camden County home Friday morning. Joseph Mastranduono Jr., 44, was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of 75-year-old Joseph Mastranduono Sr., prosecutors said.
Number of police officer suicides rises in Philly while falling in departments across the country
Nationally, the number of police department suicides is down from the recent years of pandemic and civil unrest. However, in Philadelphia, the number grew in 2022. The Police Department is working on some mental health strategies for cops.
Suspected gas blast levels 2 Philly homes and damages others; 3 hurt
A suspected gas explosion a few hours into the new year demolished two Philadelphia row homes and damaged others, sending three people to the hospital, authorities said. Fire department officials said the blast occurred shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday in the Port Richmond neighborhood of northeast Philadelphia. Two buildings were reduced to rubble while others had windows blown out, while several cars were pushed from the street and debris was scattered everywhere.
Police investigate shooting near 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby
Police are asking for the public's help after a shooting near the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby.
Man who shot at central Pa. police sentenced to prison: ‘You are alive today for one reason and one reason only’
A Lancaster County man should feel lucky to be alive after shooting at police officers during an hours-long standoff last year, a judge said Thursday while sentencing him to years in prison. Shawn Stryker, 51, of Columbia, fired two shots at Lancaster County police officers Jan. 3, 2021, during a...
Police arrest suspect after Christmas Eve burglary in Northfield, N.J.
Police say an image from a home surveillance camera led them to the suspect.
Man wanted on charges related to deadly ATV crash in NE Philly surrenders to police
Police are trying to locate Andrew Joseph Richardson in connection to a deadly traffic accident in Northeast Philadelphia in May. He faces charges of DUI, homicide by vehicle and driving with a suspended license.
NBC Philadelphia
Barricade Situation in North Philadelphia Appears to End Without Incident
A barricade situation inside a home on the 2500 block of North 18th Street in North Philadelphia ended without apparent incident. SkyForce10 was over the scene as police were seen active near the house, which appeared to be located in the middle of the block. An NBC10 crew on the ground at the scene saw the suspect taken out of the home in a back alley, and it appeared that the barricade ended without further incident.
Man stabbed to death in Kensington, witnesses see attacker flee scene: Police
Police say witnesses saw the attacker run from the scene.
West Philly hit-and-run involving stolen car leaves grandmother dead, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle left a 78-year-old grandmother dead in West Philadelphia's Mantua section on Wednesday, police say. Family identified the 78-year-old as Julia Mae Abraham. According to family members, the Abraham pulled over on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue because her sister wanted to buy a lottery ticket at the corner store. While the Abraham was waiting for her sister to come out, a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicle plowed into the SUV.Abraham was sitting inside a silver Mercury Mariner and killed when police say the Jeep...
