Vigil held for 78-year-old grandmother killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In our region Friday night, friends and family gathered to remember the life of Julia Mae Abraham. Red and black balloons flooded Fairmount Avenue in honor of the 78-year-old who was killed by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday afternoon.She was hit while sitting in her vehicle at 37th Street and Fairmount Avenue.Police say the driver who hit her, ditched the stolen car they were driving and ran from the scene.She leaves behind children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all say she was the foundation of their family."She was the rock," Zakeysha Hall, the victim's granddaughter, said. "It's ridiculous. We expected her to die from old age, maybe even cancer, but for her to just die, for her to get murdered, it's ridiculous." Family and friends of Abraham are pleading for the driver to turn themselves in.If you have information, you're urged to contact Philadelphia police.
Suspected gas blast levels 2 Philly homes and damages others; 3 hurt

A suspected gas explosion a few hours into the new year demolished two Philadelphia row homes and damaged others, sending three people to the hospital, authorities said. Fire department officials said the blast occurred shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday in the Port Richmond neighborhood of northeast Philadelphia. Two buildings were reduced to rubble while others had windows blown out, while several cars were pushed from the street and debris was scattered everywhere.
Barricade Situation in North Philadelphia Appears to End Without Incident

A barricade situation inside a home on the 2500 block of North 18th Street in North Philadelphia ended without apparent incident. SkyForce10 was over the scene as police were seen active near the house, which appeared to be located in the middle of the block. An NBC10 crew on the ground at the scene saw the suspect taken out of the home in a back alley, and it appeared that the barricade ended without further incident.
