Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Extra Trains And Buses Were Added To NYC And Philadelphia For New Year's EveAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Steelers Know Their Next Star ILB
The Pittsburgh Steelers have their options on the roster, and their starting two next season might surprise you.
Report: Broncos have reached out to Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh about coaching vacancy
Only six days after parting ways with first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, the Denver Broncos have reportedly set its sights on Michigan's Jim Harbaugh as a possible replacement, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Florio says the Broncos have "reached out" to Harbaugh to discuss the team's coaching vacancy,...
Major Tuddy makes Commanders debut but potential lawsuit could be looming
The Washington Commanders unveiled their new mascot, Major Tuddy, at FedExField on Sunday during their game against the Cleveland Browns.
Why the Chicago Bears kept playing Justin Fields during a sack-filled, blowout loss to the Detroit Lions
As the deficit began to grow Sunday at Ford Field and the Detroit Lions defensive line continued to pummel quarterback Justin Fields, Chicago Bears coaches had the conversation after every drive. Should the Bears leave in Fields? Even as a banged-up offensive line allowed the Lions to sack Fields seven times? Even as a game that was worth only experience for the Bears got out of hand? The ...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
Jaguars 31, Texans 3: 5 Observations on Convincing Week 17 Win
The Jaguars are one win away from making the playoffs after their dominant performance against the Texans on Sunday; but what all did we see, exactly?
Column: Nick Canepa's Chargers grades vs. Los Angeles Rams
Union-Tribune columnist Nick Canepa grades the Chargers after their 31-10 win Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Home after tough trip, Clippers out to avenge loss to Heat
Paul George just established his top scoring output of the season while being booed vociferously by fans of the Indiana
Blazers hope to remain above .500, welcome Pistons to town
The Portland Trail Blazers maintained a winning record throughout December, though they’re in danger of falling to the .500 mark
CFB bowl best bets (Part 6): A day late but not a dollar short on Jan. 2
When the calendar falls a certain way every seven years, one of college football's greatest days gets pushed back from its usual position. New Year's Day bowl games become January 2nd bowl games because of the behemoth that is the NFL, but that just means we get four more contests to bet on two days after the College Football Playoff finalists get set - that's a pretty good consolation prize.
Mark Jackson hopes to coach in NBA again: 'I'm more than available'
Mark Jackson is still eager for an opportunity to coach in the NBA. The former Golden State Warriors head coach told TMZ Sports he's hopeful an NBA team will reach out with a job offer for him. "I got my phone on, so I'm more than available," he said. "They...
Schultz: 5 QB options for the Jets as sun sets on Zach Wilson era
Multiple league sources - both executives and scouts - believe quarterback Zach Wilson has played his final game with the Jets, losers of four straight. Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, has struggled mightily this season, completing under 55% of his passes with six scores and seven picks.
Report: Broncos to be aggressive in finding head coach
The Denver Broncos' ownership group is expected to be "ultra aggressive" in securing the team's next head coach, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Penner-Walton group, which owns the team, won't be frugal in its attempt to boost the franchise, Schefter adds. Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton,...
Hawks' McMillan dismisses resignation report, will decide future after season
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan is hoping to move past a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania that states he has strongly contemplated stepping down from his position amid the team's discouraging start to the season. Charania also reported Friday that the 58-year-old isn't expected to imminently tender a...
Cavs hold off Bulls 103-102 to end three-game skid
CHICAGO (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 23 points, Kevin Love added 20 points and nine rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers ended a three-game skid with a 103-102 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. DeMar DeRozan had 21 points and Ayo Dosunmu added 19 for Chicago, which had...
Embiid has triple-double in 76ers' road victory over Thunder
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Joel EmbIid had 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his fifth career triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers never trailed in beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-96 on Saturday night. Tobias Harris hit his first seven shots and scored 23 points for Philadelphia. Harris...
