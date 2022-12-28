ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

uncwsports.com

Women's Basketball Falls in CAA Opener

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Drexel guard Keishana Washington scored 15 of her game-high 21 points in the first half as UNCW dropped a 71-47 decision to the Dragons in the Colonial Athletic Association women's basketball opener on Thursday night at Trask Coliseum. The Dragons (9-3, 1-0 CAA) rattled off...
WILMINGTON, NC
wunc.org

UNC study links gastrointestinal illnesses to hog farms

People who live near commercial hog operations are more likely to suffer gastrointestinal (GI) illnesses than people who don't. That's according to a study released earlier this year from researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. "This study [provides] additional evidence of the ways in which hog...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WECT

Jody Greene’s election certification could be released Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff-Elect Jody Greene could be one step closer to taking office nearly two months after voters reelected him in November. Greene’s eligibility to serve as sheriff has been challenged by two voters in Columbus County. However, the Columbus County Board of Elections, the State Board of Elections and now a judge in Wake County dismissed the challenges.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Northwest man arrested, facing rape charges

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities in Brunswick County have released information regarding the arrest of a Northwest resident. According to a representative with the Northwest Police Department, 38-year-old Nicholas Antonio Raye has been arrested and is facing charges related to second degree forcible rape. As of this time, he...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Authorities investigating suspicious package near downtown Wilmington

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has announced that they will oversee the renovation of the Wrightsville Beach Boating Access Area located on the Intracoastal Waterway. A question on the application had some wondering if it was an effort to see if an appointee would try to block same-sex marriages. ‘It’s...
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Sampson County home destroyed in fire

DUNN, N.C. — A home in Sampson County was badly damaged in a fire early Friday morning. Video shows extensive damage to a house on Harnett-Dunn Highway just outside of Newton Grove. Firefighters responded to the scene to put out the flames overnight. The cause of the fire is...
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
WITN

All-way stops coming to Duplin County in the New Year

TEACHEY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation will be adding more all-way stops to Duplin County. The following are the dates and locations of the new all-way stops:. Jan. 3: U.S. 117 and Bay Road. Jan. 17: U.S. 17 Alternate and West Trade Street. Jan. 31: N.C....
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
wglt.org

North Carolina man killed in Christmas Day crash on I-74

A 71-year-old man from North Carolina died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 near Carlock on Christmas Day. McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the victim as Herbert Rich III of Wallace, North Carolina. According to Yoder, Rich was the lone occupant in a van that left the roadway shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
WALLACE, NC
WECT

U.S. 17 in Pender County reopens following two-vehicle crash

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that U.S. 17 near Surf City is reopen following a two-vehicle crash. Previously, the incident caused traffic delays and closures at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. According to a Pender County Sheriff’s Office representative, the...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Police activity slows traffic in Little River area

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Traffic in Little River was slowed Thursday by police activity in the area. The Horry County Police Department confirmed it was conducting an ongoing investigation in the Little River area, but further details were not immediately available. Police added that there is no risk to the community.
LITTLE RIVER, SC

