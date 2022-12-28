Read full article on original website
uncwsports.com
Women's Basketball Falls in CAA Opener
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Drexel guard Keishana Washington scored 15 of her game-high 21 points in the first half as UNCW dropped a 71-47 decision to the Dragons in the Colonial Athletic Association women's basketball opener on Thursday night at Trask Coliseum. The Dragons (9-3, 1-0 CAA) rattled off...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington couple celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary gives relationship advice
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It was love at first sight for a Wilmington couple, who just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Jim and Betty Neely crossed paths 74 years ago in the hallways of High Point Central High School, where Jim says he fell in love at first sight.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wilmington
Wilmingtonmight not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Wilmington.
wunc.org
UNC study links gastrointestinal illnesses to hog farms
People who live near commercial hog operations are more likely to suffer gastrointestinal (GI) illnesses than people who don't. That's according to a study released earlier this year from researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. "This study [provides] additional evidence of the ways in which hog...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Wilmington ‘suspicious package’ determined to be non-threatening
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has determined the suspicious package found this morning in the 100 block of N. 3rd Street is a non-threatening, non-perishable item. The Cape Fear Regional Special Teams Bomb Squad had been downtown where the package was found this morning around 9:00...
WECT
Jody Greene’s election certification could be released Thursday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff-Elect Jody Greene could be one step closer to taking office nearly two months after voters reelected him in November. Greene’s eligibility to serve as sheriff has been challenged by two voters in Columbus County. However, the Columbus County Board of Elections, the State Board of Elections and now a judge in Wake County dismissed the challenges.
WECT
Northwest man arrested, facing rape charges
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities in Brunswick County have released information regarding the arrest of a Northwest resident. According to a representative with the Northwest Police Department, 38-year-old Nicholas Antonio Raye has been arrested and is facing charges related to second degree forcible rape. As of this time, he...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hardwire Tattoo in Independence Mall gets ‘the boot’ without explanation
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve noticed that Independence Mall feels rather empty lately, you’re not alone. While the mall has expanded and added major retailers such as Dick’s Sporting Goods and Five Below in recent years, local businesses that once thrived in the mall are now hurting.
WECT
Emergency crews combating brush fire near I-40 in Pender County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Emergency Management has announced they were combating a “large brush fire” burning in the area of Ashton Lake Rd and I-40 as of 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. First responders are combating the fire, which is expected to burn throughout the...
WECT
Authorities investigating suspicious package near downtown Wilmington
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has announced that they will oversee the renovation of the Wrightsville Beach Boating Access Area located on the Intracoastal Waterway. A question on the application had some wondering if it was an effort to see if an appointee would try to block same-sex marriages. ‘It’s...
Sampson County home destroyed in fire
DUNN, N.C. — A home in Sampson County was badly damaged in a fire early Friday morning. Video shows extensive damage to a house on Harnett-Dunn Highway just outside of Newton Grove. Firefighters responded to the scene to put out the flames overnight. The cause of the fire is...
WITN
All-way stops coming to Duplin County in the New Year
TEACHEY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation will be adding more all-way stops to Duplin County. The following are the dates and locations of the new all-way stops:. Jan. 3: U.S. 117 and Bay Road. Jan. 17: U.S. 17 Alternate and West Trade Street. Jan. 31: N.C....
wglt.org
North Carolina man killed in Christmas Day crash on I-74
A 71-year-old man from North Carolina died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 near Carlock on Christmas Day. McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the victim as Herbert Rich III of Wallace, North Carolina. According to Yoder, Rich was the lone occupant in a van that left the roadway shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
WECT
Proposed development could bring over 300 townhomes to Carolina Beach Road
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A proposed development on Carolina Beach Road about 1.5 miles south of Monkey Junction could bring over 300 new townhomes to the area. A community meeting for the adjacent property owners was held on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. As required by county...
WECT
Shallotte police searching for man suspected of assaulting government official
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has announced that 25-year-old Daniel Kenwood Ferster is wanted on charges which will include assault with a deadly weapon on government officials. He is also to be charged with felony flee to elude and possession of a stolen vehicle. “Please contact our...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Jody Greene officially sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff; DA files petition for removal
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Jody Greene is stepping back into his role as Columbus County’s top cop. He has now been sworn-in for a new term as sheriff. Greene was sworn in Thursday morning around 8:30 in front of the old Columbus County Board of Education building, surrounded by fellow law enforcement and residents.
WECT
U.S. 17 in Pender County reopens following two-vehicle crash
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that U.S. 17 near Surf City is reopen following a two-vehicle crash. Previously, the incident caused traffic delays and closures at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. According to a Pender County Sheriff’s Office representative, the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Wendy’s undergoing management changes; promising more accurate, faster service
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A Leland fast food restaurant that has been the subject of numerous complaints says it is making a change to provide better and faster service. The Wendy’s on US 17 near Brunswick Forest is undergoing management changes — again. In the short time...
WMBF
Police activity slows traffic in Little River area
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Traffic in Little River was slowed Thursday by police activity in the area. The Horry County Police Department confirmed it was conducting an ongoing investigation in the Little River area, but further details were not immediately available. Police added that there is no risk to the community.
Police chase from Clinton to Fort Bragg ends in fiery crash
One person is in custody after a chase Tuesday night that spanned two counties. Clinton Police confirmed the chase started as an effort to stop a car that was stolen a few days ago. Before 10:30 p.m. the driver crashed into one of the entrances to Fort Bragg, hitting the...
