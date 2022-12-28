With all the talk about teachers' pay; Why are they not also discussing Paraprofessional/Aide pay? I mean these people tend to do as much as a classroom teacher at very low pay!
I can tell already this will change nothing. What needs to change is STUDENT accountability. For behavior, for academic efforts, for passing a regular class. Long summer school classes if you fail any class, not just the STAAR Test nonsense. Boot camp if you drop out, or get kicked out. When students have some skin in the game, they will apply themselves. Nothing will change otherwise.
Are these people in grade school - man up and have needed conversations to resolve disputes - don’t play childish games on Twitter - absolute rely ridiculous.
Related
These Texas State Senate candidates raised the most money and lost
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appoints Ninth Judicial District Attorney
Governor Abbott Released His End of Year Statement on Operation Lone Star and Migrants
Lightfoot asking state for millions to cover costs of Texas migrants
Red states that banned abortion consider expanding Medicaid for mothers
Texas representative files bills to regulate corporate homebuyers
New Texas laws taking effect in 2023
Texas lawmakers target property taxes, election fraud and transgender people in new legislation ahead of 2023 session
Gov. Abbott credits shipping containers with helping illegal immigration ‘plummet’
Williamson County director named Texas Juvenile Justice Board chair
Fight between Dallas Co. Judge Jenkins and Governor Abbott over mask mandates continues
Governor Abbott calls for investigation into Atmos Energy after harsh freeze
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping Migrants
Texas Republicans Spend Post-Christmas Sniping At Each Other
Governor Abbott says Texas is the “most dominant economic force” in the United States
The Irony of the News Media When it Comes to Texas Migrants and Governor Abbott
Shipping containers among strategies Gov. Abbott is using to deter migrants from crossing into Texas
Chris Tomlinson: Texas' electric grid barely survived the deep freeze. Will it survive the Legislature?
Greg Abbott calls for investigation into Atmos Energy
Texas foster placement agency closes, citing increased state scrutiny and citations
Reform Austin
Reform Austin (RA) was created to inform Texans about politics and politicians. We produce high-quality investigative reporting and news analysis from a network of local correspondents to engage readers about what goes on behind the doors of our state Capitol through our daily news site, Reform Austin News. Reform Austin is dedicated to increasing public awareness regarding the use of tax dollars and the policies that shape everyday life in Texas. We provide independent reporting for a better Texas and are focused on long-form, investigative and enterprise stories. We believe that a story doesn’t always have to be written to be effective. We embrace a multi-platform, digital-first, engagement-driven approach to journalism for all audiences. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.https://www.reformaustin.org/
Comments / 23