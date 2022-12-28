ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Vickie Wood
3d ago

With all the talk about teachers' pay; Why are they not also discussing Paraprofessional/Aide pay? I mean these people tend to do as much as a classroom teacher at very low pay!

Light Speed
3d ago

I can tell already this will change nothing. What needs to change is STUDENT accountability. For behavior, for academic efforts, for passing a regular class. Long summer school classes if you fail any class, not just the STAAR Test nonsense. Boot camp if you drop out, or get kicked out. When students have some skin in the game, they will apply themselves. Nothing will change otherwise.

Ray
3d ago

Are these people in grade school - man up and have needed conversations to resolve disputes - don’t play childish games on Twitter - absolute rely ridiculous.

Reform Austin

Reform Austin

Austin, TX
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reform Austin (RA) was created to inform Texans about politics and politicians. We produce high-quality investigative reporting and news analysis from a network of local correspondents to engage readers about what goes on behind the doors of our state Capitol through our daily news site, Reform Austin News. Reform Austin is dedicated to increasing public awareness regarding the use of tax dollars and the policies that shape everyday life in Texas. We provide independent reporting for a better Texas and are focused on long-form, investigative and enterprise stories. We believe that a story doesn’t always have to be written to be effective. We embrace a multi-platform, digital-first, engagement-driven approach to journalism for all audiences. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.

 https://www.reformaustin.org/

