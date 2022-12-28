Read full article on original website
Ridgefield HamletHub's Twenty-two Most Read Stories of 2022, Topping It Off Is SPHERE's The Greatest Showman!
Joyful anticipation of what’s to come, and appreciation for what was, mixed with some good-riddance join forces as 2022 comes to a close. The New Year is a time of celebration and reflection. Thank you for reading, commenting, and submitting stories (and trusting us to tell them). Here, we...
COVID-19 Testing Resources Available In Norwalk
Norwalk Health Department Highlights New Community Testing Resources Available for Residents. (NORWALK, Connecticut) – The Connecticut Department of Public Health announced yesterday that they are shifting their COVID-19 testing and treatment resources, resulting in testing changes here in the City of Norwalk. Today, Thursday, December 29th, will be the last day of community testing at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion site in Norwalk.
Westport Wine Event Provides Tasting for a Cause, Tickets Now On Sale!
Purchase tickets (beginning Dec. 15) HERE. This spring, Westport and other area residents can sip, shop and socialize at an exclusive, local event to help support Connecticut children fighting cancer. Sunset Wine Party is hosting this inaugural Westport event - a festive, upscale wine-tasting evening at the Inn at Longshore on March 19th, 2023, with all net proceeds benefiting Berni & Murcer, a local non-profit which supports area children on a cancer journey.
Red Cross helps three Stamford families after fire on Atlantic Street
The American Red Cross is helping three families – seven adults – nine children after a fire yesterday on Atlantic St, Stamford. The Red Cross provided assistance to meet the families' immediate needs. Responders included: Frank Cassella, Emily Lowenthal-Cassella, Cheryl Engels, Jose Medeiros and Kathy Wong. The Red...
The Town of Southbury is hiring a full-time Tax Collector to manage the Tax Office
The Town of Southbury is hiring a full-time Tax Collector to manage the Tax Office. The position is 35 hours/week and offers a comprehensive benefits package. Salary is commensurate with experience. This position supervises revenue collection activities and is responsible for billing and collecting all current and delinquent tax revenues.
Westport Garbage Truck Fire Caused by Lithium Batteries
The Westport Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a fire in a garbage truck on Fairview Drive on December 29, 2022. The fire department responded with two engines and the Shift Commander. Units arrived and found the garbage truck operator had dumped the garbage from the truck and extinguished the fire with a fire extinguisher. Upon further investigation, the cause of the fire was found to be the lithium batteries for a battery-operated vacuum cleaner. The garbage truck operator heard an explosion and saw smoke from the truck's rear. The operator was able to dump the garbage to extinguish the small fire.
