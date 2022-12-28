The Westport Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a fire in a garbage truck on Fairview Drive on December 29, 2022. The fire department responded with two engines and the Shift Commander. Units arrived and found the garbage truck operator had dumped the garbage from the truck and extinguished the fire with a fire extinguisher. Upon further investigation, the cause of the fire was found to be the lithium batteries for a battery-operated vacuum cleaner. The garbage truck operator heard an explosion and saw smoke from the truck's rear. The operator was able to dump the garbage to extinguish the small fire.

