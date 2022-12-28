Read full article on original website
Two strangers fell in love on a plane on Christmas Day
Catalina Bernal Andrade and Mauricio García Marulanda were strangers who fell in love when they sat next to one another on a JetBlue airplane flying from Bogotá, Colombia to Orlando, Florida on December 25, 2009.
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Family Celebrates Christmas in Colorado in Matching Elf Costumes
The Drummond family took a Christmas vacation to Vail, Colorado Ree Drummond's family had a merry elfin' Christmas! The Pioneer Woman star — who shares daughters Alex, 25, and Paige, 23; sons Bryce, 20, and Todd, 18; and foster son Jamar, 20, with her husband of 26 years, Ladd Drummond — posted a slideshow featuring her family on a holiday vacation in Vail, Colorado — including a fun video of them sporting coordinating elf attire. In the Boomerang-style clip shared to her Instagram over the weekend, Ree, 53, and...
Amanda Kloots Shares Scenes from Christmas Celebration with Son Elvis and Family: 'Greatest Gift'
"The greatest gift is spending time with the people you love!" Amanda Kloots wrote on Instagram Amanda Kloots is celebrating Christmas with a very happy little one. On Sunday, The Talk co-host, 40, shared scenes from her holiday with son Elvis Eduardo, 3, as the pair enjoyed the festive day surrounded by family. The Kloots' celebrated the holiday at Montage Palmetto Bluff, a resort in Bluffton, South Carolina, where the fitness instructor noted she and her family last stayed for Christmas in 2019. In an adorable video shared on Instagram, each...
'Sweet Dog' Reunited with Family at Adoption Event a Year After Going Missing: 'Christmas Miracle'
What began as an animal adoption event a Texas Roadhouse ended with a "sweet dog" being reunited with her family one year after she went missing. The Pasadena Animal Shelter in Pasadena, Texas, held an event at the restaurant chain to help animals find their forever home. "But we could...
Christmas surprise: Woman climbs to ceiling, delights niece and nephews by posing like 'The Elf on the Shelf'
An aunt from Denver, Colorado, surprised her niece and nephews by posing like "The Elf on the Shelf" ahead of Christmas - as seen in a TikTok video gone viral.
BBC
South Armagh woodland helps to remember and celebrate loved ones
The grieving process is something most of us go through in our lifetime. In the south Armagh village of Silverbridge, a 16-acre woodland has been planted which allows people to dedicate a tree to a loved one who has passed away. Brian's Wood was recently named the Northern Ireland project...
The Uplift: Home for the holidays
An 83-year-old man builds handmade toys for kids in need. A lost dog is found thousands of miles away – and makes a friend who promises to get him home for the holidays. College students find a way to boost the spirits of a child with cancer.
