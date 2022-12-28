ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Disrespected again and again, TCU hops into the national championship

GLENDALE, Arizona — The purple confetti floated through the air Saturday in the desert, landing on the shoulders of the improbable Fiesta Bowl champions on New Year’s Eve. A student carrying a placard emblazoned with a Hypnotoad pushed through the celebratory mob of TCU players, coaches and families at the rim of a quickly-erected stage on the field of State Farm Stadium. It all seemed surreal, but this new reality of new blood over blue blood in the College Football Playoff slowly and surely didn't seem all that outrageous. The Horned Frogs were, indeed, hopping to the national championship game, according to the scoreboard.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Jim Harbaugh criticized for Michigan playoff loss, questionable timeout decision against TCU

Media members were critical of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh following the previously-unbeaten Wolverines' College Football Playoff loss to TCU, the program's sixth-consecutive bowl loss under his tutelage. Michigan waited to use its final three timeouts on TCU's final possession when critical seconds drained off the clock, resulting in questions from social media users.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh laments missed chances in College Football Playoff semifinal loss to TCU

For the second year in a row, Jim Harbaugh and Michigan fell short in the College Football Playoff semifinals. TCU outlasted Michigan, 51-45, in a Fiesta Bowl thriller Saturday. Michigan rallied out of a 21-3, second-quarter hole to make it a three-point game early in the fourth quarter, but TCU not to be denied. Quentin Johnston slipped through the cracks and down the sideline for a 76-yard touchdown to extend TCU’s lead to 48-38 early in the fourth quarter. Michigan’s valiant rally came up short, and the Wolverines’ bid for a perfect season and a national championship fell one week short.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Georgia, TCU in College Football Playoff National Championship Game brings intrigue in eyes of media members

The stage is set for Georgia and TCU to match up in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game next Monday, following two exhilarating finishes for Saturday's semifinal games. The top-seeded and unbeaten Bulldogs erased a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Ohio State while the Horned Frogs held off Michigan, 51-45, in a wild finish at the Fiesta Bowl.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Jim Harbaugh reacts to Michigan football's loss to TCU: 'Great season that ends one week early'

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football season ended on Saturday night with a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. For a second straight year, the Wolverines fell short in the College Football Playoff semifinals. This time, a series of self-inflicted wounds coupled with an explosive Horned Frogs offense resulted in an entertaining game but a loss nonetheless.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Lasting takeaways from Michigan's CFP loss to TCU

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team saw a berth in the national title game slip through its fingers Saturday evening, as the Wolverines’ early mistakes outweighed a frantic second-half comeback in their 51-45 loss to TCU. Following the game, 247Sports’ Zach Shaw offered his four biggest takeaways...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
