GLENDALE, Arizona — The purple confetti floated through the air Saturday in the desert, landing on the shoulders of the improbable Fiesta Bowl champions on New Year’s Eve. A student carrying a placard emblazoned with a Hypnotoad pushed through the celebratory mob of TCU players, coaches and families at the rim of a quickly-erected stage on the field of State Farm Stadium. It all seemed surreal, but this new reality of new blood over blue blood in the College Football Playoff slowly and surely didn't seem all that outrageous. The Horned Frogs were, indeed, hopping to the national championship game, according to the scoreboard.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO