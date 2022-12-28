Read full article on original website
Disrespected again and again, TCU hops into the national championship
GLENDALE, Arizona — The purple confetti floated through the air Saturday in the desert, landing on the shoulders of the improbable Fiesta Bowl champions on New Year’s Eve. A student carrying a placard emblazoned with a Hypnotoad pushed through the celebratory mob of TCU players, coaches and families at the rim of a quickly-erected stage on the field of State Farm Stadium. It all seemed surreal, but this new reality of new blood over blue blood in the College Football Playoff slowly and surely didn't seem all that outrageous. The Horned Frogs were, indeed, hopping to the national championship game, according to the scoreboard.
Jim Harbaugh criticized for Michigan playoff loss, questionable timeout decision against TCU
Media members were critical of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh following the previously-unbeaten Wolverines' College Football Playoff loss to TCU, the program's sixth-consecutive bowl loss under his tutelage. Michigan waited to use its final three timeouts on TCU's final possession when critical seconds drained off the clock, resulting in questions from social media users.
Controversial targeting review magnified after Fiesta Bowl ending marred TCU, Michigan classic
TCU defensive back Kee’Yon Stewart appeared lower his head while converging on Loveland and made contact with his helmet. After a lengthy review, the officials decided that there was no targeting on the play and the Horned Frogs took over on downs in the victory formation. Michigan coach Jim...
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh laments missed chances in College Football Playoff semifinal loss to TCU
For the second year in a row, Jim Harbaugh and Michigan fell short in the College Football Playoff semifinals. TCU outlasted Michigan, 51-45, in a Fiesta Bowl thriller Saturday. Michigan rallied out of a 21-3, second-quarter hole to make it a three-point game early in the fourth quarter, but TCU not to be denied. Quentin Johnston slipped through the cracks and down the sideline for a 76-yard touchdown to extend TCU’s lead to 48-38 early in the fourth quarter. Michigan’s valiant rally came up short, and the Wolverines’ bid for a perfect season and a national championship fell one week short.
Georgia, TCU in College Football Playoff National Championship Game brings intrigue in eyes of media members
The stage is set for Georgia and TCU to match up in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game next Monday, following two exhilarating finishes for Saturday's semifinal games. The top-seeded and unbeaten Bulldogs erased a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Ohio State while the Horned Frogs held off Michigan, 51-45, in a wild finish at the Fiesta Bowl.
Early miscues sink Michigan's title hopes, frantic comeback falls short vs. TCU
GLENDALE, Ariz. — In a game that seemingly had everything, from turnovers to unique plays to colossal momentum swings, the No. 2 Michigan football team walked off State Farm Stadium Saturday evening without the one thing it came to Arizona for: A win. Despite a frantic, at times incredible...
Jim Harbaugh reacts to Michigan football's loss to TCU: 'Great season that ends one week early'
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football season ended on Saturday night with a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. For a second straight year, the Wolverines fell short in the College Football Playoff semifinals. This time, a series of self-inflicted wounds coupled with an explosive Horned Frogs offense resulted in an entertaining game but a loss nonetheless.
National Championship: Georgia football favored over TCU in opening line for CFP title game
The Georgia Bulldogs, coming off a 42-41 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal, will now head to Los Angeles to play for the CFP National Championship at SoFi Stadium against TCU on Jan. 9. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET with ESPN televising the game.
Lasting takeaways from Michigan's CFP loss to TCU
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team saw a berth in the national title game slip through its fingers Saturday evening, as the Wolverines’ early mistakes outweighed a frantic second-half comeback in their 51-45 loss to TCU. Following the game, 247Sports’ Zach Shaw offered his four biggest takeaways...
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
National Championship Preview: No. 3 TCU vs No. 1 Georgia
Bryant McFadden and Barrett Sallee join Josh Pate from Mercedes-Benz Stadium to preview the National Title Game between No. 3 TCU and No. 1 Georgia.
Sights and sounds: Heartbreak in Arizona as Michigan falls to TCU
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The score was 41-30 at the end of the third quarter, and Michigan football was getting the ball back. Linebackers coach George Helow sat with his position group, whiteboard in hand, and spoke to his players with confidence. “We’re winning this football game,” he told them....
Better Prepared For First CFP: 2021 Michigan Or 2022 TCU
Dennis Dodd joins Zach Aldridge to discuss who's better prepared for their first CFP between 2021 Michigan and 2022 TCU.
Alan Bowman still playing for Michigan despite entering transfer portal: 'I wanted to finish what I started'
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Earlier this month, a day after teams’ bowl destinations were announced, the NCAA’s Transfer Portal window opened, giving players and teams a clear window to put together transfer changes in time to enroll in new schools for the winter semester. While generally well-received...
J.J. McCarthy, Donovan Edwards, Mike Sainristil react to Michigan loss in CFP
GLENDALE, Ariz. — After the Michigan football team lost to TCU, 51-45, in the highest scoring game in Fiesta Bowl history, several Wolverines met with the media in postgame press conferences. Here is what J.J. McCarthy, Donovan Edwards and Mike Sainristil said following the season-ending defeat:. Q: I am...
TCU Coming Into Semifinal With Worst Defense In CFP History
Dennis Dodd joins Zach Aldridge to discuss TCU coming into the semifinal with the worst defense in CFP history.
