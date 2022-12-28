ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingleside, IL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

No one shot after gunman opens fire following physical fight at family amusement center in Waukegan

At least one person was injured in a fight inside People’s Choice Family Fun Center in Waukegan that led to a shooting in the parking lot, police and witnesses said. The Waukegan Police Department and Waukegan Fire Department responded around 6:30 p.m. Friday to The People’s Choice Family Fun Center, 2650 Belvidere Road. It was […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Lake County law enforcement capture Zion man wanted after allegedly leading police on chase, manhunt

Police have captured a wanted Zion man accused of leading police on a pursuit from Wisconsin to Lake County that ended with a manhunt Friday morning. The Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin Police Department began pursuing a Dodge Journey around 2 a.m. Friday. The driver was identified as Devin Dussault, 32, of Zion, which police recognized because […]
ZION, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Nationwide warrant issued for Zion man who allegedly led police on pursuit, manhunt in Wadsworth

Police say a nationwide extraditable warrant has been issued for a Zion man accused of leading police on a pursuit into Lake County that ended with a manhunt Friday morning. The Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin Police Department began pursuing a Dodge Journey around 2 a.m. Friday. The driver was identified as Devin Dussault, 32, of Zion, […]
ZION, IL
WSPY NEWS

Chicago man arrested after fighting police

A Chicago man is facing a bevy of charges after allegedly fighting with two groups of police early Friday morning. Police also claim that 25-year-old Willlie Turner was armed with a fully automatic firearm at the time. According to the Kane County Sheriff's Office, a deputy had pulled Turner over...
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Burglary crew that broke into several houses in Lake County, other counties identified and charged

Police have identified and charged a burglary crew, consisting of three Chicago residents, associated with burglaries at homes in Lake County and other counties, officials announced. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of a residential burglary that occurred on November 19 in the 31000 block of O’Plaine Road in Green Oaks. Sheriff’s […]
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Officials say suspect in Walworth Co. chase reached speeds over 100 mph

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Saturday after they said he reached speeds over 100 mph during a chase. Officials said the 55-year-old Illinois man was driving well below the speed limit on I-43 near Bowers Road around 11:10 a.m. The vehicle was swerving in its lane and blocking traffic. Deputies tried to stop the...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
cwbchicago.com

Lincoln Park couple targeted in Friday night home invasion, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating a home invasion that unfolded in Lincoln Park on Friday night. Two men forced their way through the front door of a condo unit in the 2700 block of North Kenmore around 10:54 p.m., according to CPD. Once inside, the offenders confronted a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, demanding that the victims turn over their valuables, a police spokesperson said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Police respond to two separate Homewood shootings

HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was rushed to surgery after getting shot in the head and chest Friday night in Homewood.Police officers found the victim on Race Street just after 9 p.m. A woman was also grazed by a bullet and was treated at a hospital.Additionally, a man was also found shot inside a car near Fifth Plaza and University Place just before midnight. Police believe the shooting may have happened on Lincoln Avenue.Another woman also suffered a graze wound.
HOMEWOOD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Second boy charged with carjacking 68-year-old at gunpoint at Chicago gas station

CHICAGO - A second teenage boy has been charged in connection with an armed carjacking earlier this month in Englewood on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a 68-year-old man at gunpoint while he was at a gas station on Dec. 5 in the 6600 block of South State Street, Chicago police said in a statement.
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Grayslake, IL
27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to news source for what's happening in Lake and McHenry County, Illinois. We cover crime, breaking news, government and more.

 https://www.lakemchenryscanner.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy