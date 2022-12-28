HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was rushed to surgery after getting shot in the head and chest Friday night in Homewood.Police officers found the victim on Race Street just after 9 p.m. A woman was also grazed by a bullet and was treated at a hospital.Additionally, a man was also found shot inside a car near Fifth Plaza and University Place just before midnight. Police believe the shooting may have happened on Lincoln Avenue.Another woman also suffered a graze wound.

