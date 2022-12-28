Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
Y&R Spoilers For December 28: Diane Crosses Enemy LinesSoap HubGenoa City, WI
Y&R Spoilers For December 22: Danny Romalotti Surprises His FamilySoap HubGenoa City, WI
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
Related
No one shot after gunman opens fire following physical fight at family amusement center in Waukegan
At least one person was injured in a fight inside People’s Choice Family Fun Center in Waukegan that led to a shooting in the parking lot, police and witnesses said. The Waukegan Police Department and Waukegan Fire Department responded around 6:30 p.m. Friday to The People’s Choice Family Fun Center, 2650 Belvidere Road. It was […]
Lake County law enforcement capture Zion man wanted after allegedly leading police on chase, manhunt
Police have captured a wanted Zion man accused of leading police on a pursuit from Wisconsin to Lake County that ended with a manhunt Friday morning. The Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin Police Department began pursuing a Dodge Journey around 2 a.m. Friday. The driver was identified as Devin Dussault, 32, of Zion, which police recognized because […]
Nationwide warrant issued for Zion man who allegedly led police on pursuit, manhunt in Wadsworth
Police say a nationwide extraditable warrant has been issued for a Zion man accused of leading police on a pursuit into Lake County that ended with a manhunt Friday morning. The Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin Police Department began pursuing a Dodge Journey around 2 a.m. Friday. The driver was identified as Devin Dussault, 32, of Zion, […]
Two dead in shooting at Rerun’s Lounge in Racine
Two people were killed in a shooting inside Rerun’s Lounge in Racine last night, according to the Racine Police Department.
Alleged militia member released on $750K bond after allegedly threatening to kill people, possessing ‘arsenal’ of guns near Grayslake
A Grayslake man, who is reportedly a member of the Michigan Militia, has been released on a $750,000 bond after prosecutors say he threatened to kill his family and was found with an arsenal of guns. RB Warrens, 49, of the 33400 block of Lakeshore Drive in unincorporated Grayslake, was...
WSPY NEWS
Chicago man arrested after fighting police
A Chicago man is facing a bevy of charges after allegedly fighting with two groups of police early Friday morning. Police also claim that 25-year-old Willlie Turner was armed with a fully automatic firearm at the time. According to the Kane County Sheriff's Office, a deputy had pulled Turner over...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: Boy, 10, shot in face near several other children in Back of the Yards, police say
CHICAGO -- A 10-year-old boy was shot in the face Saturday night while sitting in a living room in Back of the Yards, police said. The boy was with several other children in the home when a gun went off and he was shot, according to Chicago police. He was...
Police investigating after suspect or suspects burglarize Binny’s Beverage Depot in Gurnee
Police are investigating after a suspect or suspects forced entry to the Binny’s Beverage Depot in Gurnee and burglarized the business early Wednesday morning. The Gurnee Police Department responded to the business, which is located at 6911 West Grand Avenue in Gurnee, around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Gurnee Police Department...
18-year-old woman shot, killed in Whitefish Bay
An 18-year-old woman was shot and killed on the 4800 block of Anita Ave. in Whitefish Bay early Saturday morning.
Burglary crew that broke into several houses in Lake County, other counties identified and charged
Police have identified and charged a burglary crew, consisting of three Chicago residents, associated with burglaries at homes in Lake County and other counties, officials announced. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of a residential burglary that occurred on November 19 in the 31000 block of O’Plaine Road in Green Oaks. Sheriff’s […]
Officials say suspect in Walworth Co. chase reached speeds over 100 mph
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Saturday after they said he reached speeds over 100 mph during a chase. Officials said the 55-year-old Illinois man was driving well below the speed limit on I-43 near Bowers Road around 11:10 a.m. The vehicle was swerving in its lane and blocking traffic. Deputies tried to stop the...
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Park couple targeted in Friday night home invasion, Chicago police say
Chicago police are investigating a home invasion that unfolded in Lincoln Park on Friday night. Two men forced their way through the front door of a condo unit in the 2700 block of North Kenmore around 10:54 p.m., according to CPD. Once inside, the offenders confronted a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, demanding that the victims turn over their valuables, a police spokesperson said.
Police respond to two separate Homewood shootings
HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was rushed to surgery after getting shot in the head and chest Friday night in Homewood.Police officers found the victim on Race Street just after 9 p.m. A woman was also grazed by a bullet and was treated at a hospital.Additionally, a man was also found shot inside a car near Fifth Plaza and University Place just before midnight. Police believe the shooting may have happened on Lincoln Avenue.Another woman also suffered a graze wound.
Offenders force entry and burglarize Kohl’s store overnight in Crystal Lake
Burglars smashed the glass to the front of Kohl’s in Crystal Lake overnight and entered the store where they stole merchandise, police said. The Crystal Lake Police Department responded around 2 a.m. Friday to the Kohl’s, 5420 Northwest Highway in Crystal Lake. Crystal Lake Deputy Police Chief Richard...
Bystander almost stops alleged catalytic converter thieves, Niles police say
Niles police said the suspects pointed a gun at the bystanders before trying to drive away.
Prospect Heights shooting leaves boy wounded, police say
A boy was wounded in the back in a shooting in Prospect Heights Friday morning, police said.
Man arrested after allegedly threatening people at Walworth Co. party, shooting at police
Authorities in Walworth County say a SWAT team was called early Thursday morning after getting reports of a man with a gun threatening people at a house party.
Intoxicated driver arrested after Metra train hits his vehicle in North Chicago, officials say
An accused drunk driver was arrested after his car got stuck on the railroad tracks and a Metra train, which was occupied with passengers, struck the car in North Chicago Friday evening. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. Friday at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Sheridan Road in North Chicago. Metra train 370 […]
fox32chicago.com
Second boy charged with carjacking 68-year-old at gunpoint at Chicago gas station
CHICAGO - A second teenage boy has been charged in connection with an armed carjacking earlier this month in Englewood on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a 68-year-old man at gunpoint while he was at a gas station on Dec. 5 in the 6600 block of South State Street, Chicago police said in a statement.
Chicago police officer injured while responding to shooting on South Side
While responding to the incident, CPD said a police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was confronted by a person near the scene.
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
Grayslake, IL
27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Your go-to news source for what's happening in Lake and McHenry County, Illinois. We cover crime, breaking news, government and more.https://www.lakemchenryscanner.com/
Comments / 2