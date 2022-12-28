Read full article on original website
Related
What Is ‘Shrinkflation’? Invisible Effect of Inflation Means Less Product, Higher Price
What is shrinkflation? And is it just us, or are there less chips in our bags of potato chips lately?. Inflation isn't the only thing consumers have to worry about these days. "Shrinkflation" is when manufacturers shrink a product's packaging size or the amount contained inside, lessening the amount of product purchased without dropping the price.
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0