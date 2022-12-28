Read full article on original website
utv44.com
Police confirm 9 people shot, one dead in downtown Mobile NYE
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on December 31, 2022, at approximately 11:14 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Dauphin Street concerning shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown subject shot a 24-year-old male, and the male was pronounced deceased at the scene.
1 dead, 9 injured in downtown Mobile shooting, police say
MOBILE, Ala. — One person was killed and nine others were injured after a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile, Alabama, authorities said. According to the Mobile Police Department, the shooting occurred around 11:14 p.m. CST Saturday, a few blocks away from the 15th annual MoonPie Over Mobile event, which was attended by thousands of revelers, WALA-TV reported.
1 dead, 9 injured in New Year’s Eve shooting in Mobile
UPDATE 9:00 AM 1/1/23: Mobile Police sent this news release: On December 31, 2022, at approximately 11:14 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Dauphin Street concerning shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown subject shot a 24-year-old male, and the male was pronounced deceased at the scene. During the gunfire, nine […]
Mobile police identify 3 suspects sought in shooting at Walmart self-checkout line that wounded 2
Three teenagers are being sought by Mobile police on attempted murder warrants in connection with Tuesday night’s shooting at a Walmart self-checkout line that injured two people. Karmelo Derks, 18, and 19-year-old suspects Jimaurice Pierce and Darrius Rowser also have active warrants for first-degree assault in connection with the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police release new details on New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released a statement with new details about the shooting that happened during the New Year’s Eve celebrations. “On December 31, 2022, at approximately 11:14 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Dauphin Street concerning shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown subject shot a 24-year-old male, and the male was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Mobile police arrest 1 of 3 suspects involved in Walmart shooting
One of the three teenagers allegedly involved in a shooting Tuesday at a Mobile Walmart store has been arrested, police say. Karmelo Derks, 18, was arrested on Friday and is being held at Mobile Metro Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault 1st degree and reckless endangerment for his role during a Tuesday night shooting at the Walmart located at 101 E. I-65 Service Road South.
WALA-TV FOX10
34-year-old man shot, killed in Prichard on New Year’s Eve
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Eve shooting that left a 34-year-old man dead. Prichard authorities have identified the victim as Christopher Duncan. They say that around 7 p.m. Saturday police responded to a report of the shooting in the 600 block...
WPMI
Witness to Mobile Walmart shooting says he heard 20-30 shots fired
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Shots rang out inside a local Walmart last night sending shoppers and employees running in fear. It happened at the Walmart off I-65 in Mobile. Two people were injured. Mobile Police Chief, Paul Prine, says the shooting started as an altercation between two groups of people. This all happened at the self-check out line. One man who witnessed the whole thing says he heard 20 to 30 shots fired off.
utv44.com
Shooting at a Mobile Walmart in the self-checkout line
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A follow up to a terrifying night for some local shoppers. Police say 2 people, a man and a woman, were injured when shots rang out at the Walmart off I-65 in Mobile last night. We sat down with Chief Paul Prine today. He's says what happened last night was not an active shooter scenario. It was an altercation between two groups of people. Police do not have anyone in custody at this time. Prine tells me this all went down in the self-checkout line.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile restaurant recovering after police say suspect crashed into building
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A police chase through Crichton ends with a driver crashing into a popular restaurant. Roshell’s on Springhill Avenue had minor damage from the crash. But it never even slowed down business. A portion of the side building was crashed through and a window was shattered.
Mobile man attacked, came home to burglars, say police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile homeowner was attacked Wednesday afternoon when he came home and found a man sitting in a vehicle in the home’s driveway. Police said that suspect drove away, but a second attacked the homeowner before running off. Police said they responded to a burglary call on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police urge residents to refrain from celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As residents prepare to ring in the new year, the Mobile Police Department reminds the community of the dangers of celebratory gunfire and urges residents not to fire weapons. Bullets discharged from a gun, even when fired into the air, must land somewhere, and when they...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man now facing attempted murder charge after altercation with officer
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A suspect involved in a struggle with a Mobile police officer this week, now faces an attempted murder charge. Dequarrio Hines originally faced an assault charge after police say he was in an altercation with an MPD officer. Hines appeared in court Thursday, a Mobile County...
Shooting breaks out inside Alabama Walmart, police say
Two people were shot inside an Alabama Walmart Tuesday night, police said. The shooting began at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the Walmart off Interstate 65 in Mobile. Reportedly two groups of people began fighting in the self-checkout line at the store when guns were drawn and they groups began shooting at one another.
utv44.com
When it comes to crime, figures show Mobile has plenty of guns to go around
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — We'll have to wait a while for the full numbers from 2022. But the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms has already shared the numbers of guns recovered by law enforcement in Alabama and traced back to crimes in the year 2021. And Mobile, unfortunately,...
WALA-TV FOX10
19-year-old suspect in Chickasaw murder is behind bars
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Triston Bohannon in Chickasaw in October is now locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail. Joseph Timmons, 19, of Semmes, was booked into the jail early this morning, according to jail records. He is charged with murder and two counts of first-degree robbery.
WEAR
'State of shock': Family pleads for man wanted in Escambia County stabbing to turn self in
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The search continues for Tamondo Reuben, the man wanted on attempted homicide charges for stabbing his girlfriend and her son several times on Monday afternoon in Pensacola. The suspect's family is revealing more to us about his relationship with the victims -- and a plea, to...
ECFR responded to shed fire on Tuesday, cause of fire determined to be combustible items too close to hot grill
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire on Tuesday, adding red bulb number 14 to their “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety wreath. On Thursday, Dec. 27, at 12:11 p.m., ECFR responded to a residential structure fire at the 2800 block of Longleaf Drive. Upon arrival, ECFR […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD boosting security for New Year’s Eve in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Folks in Downtown Mobile are eagerly anticipating New Year’s Eve, and the Mobile Police Department is boosting security to make sure people can celebrate safely. “Our safety efforts include making sure we have officers on the ground. We’ll have them in patrol vehicles with steady...
Daphne Police expect busy New Year’s weekend
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – New Year’s Eve is a busy time for law enforcement, and in Baldwin County, Daphne Police are already increasing patrols ahead of the weekend. “DUI is a problem all over the country around the holidays. There’s always an uptick and ultimately making the decision to get behind the wheel of that […]
