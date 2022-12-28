ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

utv44.com

Police confirm 9 people shot, one dead in downtown Mobile NYE

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on December 31, 2022, at approximately 11:14 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Dauphin Street concerning shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown subject shot a 24-year-old male, and the male was pronounced deceased at the scene.
MOBILE, AL
Action News Jax

1 dead, 9 injured in downtown Mobile shooting, police say

MOBILE, Ala. — One person was killed and nine others were injured after a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile, Alabama, authorities said. According to the Mobile Police Department, the shooting occurred around 11:14 p.m. CST Saturday, a few blocks away from the 15th annual MoonPie Over Mobile event, which was attended by thousands of revelers, WALA-TV reported.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 dead, 9 injured in New Year’s Eve shooting in Mobile

UPDATE 9:00 AM 1/1/23: Mobile Police sent this news release: On December 31, 2022, at approximately 11:14 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Dauphin Street concerning shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown subject shot a 24-year-old male, and the male was pronounced deceased at the scene. During the gunfire, nine […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police release new details on New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released a statement with new details about the shooting that happened during the New Year’s Eve celebrations. “On December 31, 2022, at approximately 11:14 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Dauphin Street concerning shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown subject shot a 24-year-old male, and the male was pronounced deceased at the scene.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Mobile police arrest 1 of 3 suspects involved in Walmart shooting

One of the three teenagers allegedly involved in a shooting Tuesday at a Mobile Walmart store has been arrested, police say. Karmelo Derks, 18, was arrested on Friday and is being held at Mobile Metro Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault 1st degree and reckless endangerment for his role during a Tuesday night shooting at the Walmart located at 101 E. I-65 Service Road South.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

34-year-old man shot, killed in Prichard on New Year’s Eve

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Eve shooting that left a 34-year-old man dead. Prichard authorities have identified the victim as Christopher Duncan. They say that around 7 p.m. Saturday police responded to a report of the shooting in the 600 block...
PRICHARD, AL
WPMI

Witness to Mobile Walmart shooting says he heard 20-30 shots fired

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Shots rang out inside a local Walmart last night sending shoppers and employees running in fear. It happened at the Walmart off I-65 in Mobile. Two people were injured. Mobile Police Chief, Paul Prine, says the shooting started as an altercation between two groups of people. This all happened at the self-check out line. One man who witnessed the whole thing says he heard 20 to 30 shots fired off.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Shooting at a Mobile Walmart in the self-checkout line

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A follow up to a terrifying night for some local shoppers. Police say 2 people, a man and a woman, were injured when shots rang out at the Walmart off I-65 in Mobile last night. We sat down with Chief Paul Prine today. He's says what happened last night was not an active shooter scenario. It was an altercation between two groups of people. Police do not have anyone in custody at this time. Prine tells me this all went down in the self-checkout line.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man attacked, came home to burglars, say police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile homeowner was attacked Wednesday afternoon when he came home and found a man sitting in a vehicle in the home’s driveway. Police said that suspect drove away, but a second attacked the homeowner before running off. Police said they responded to a burglary call on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at […]
MOBILE, AL
Alabama Now

Shooting breaks out inside Alabama Walmart, police say

Two people were shot inside an Alabama Walmart Tuesday night, police said. The shooting began at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the Walmart off Interstate 65 in Mobile. Reportedly two groups of people began fighting in the self-checkout line at the store when guns were drawn and they groups began shooting at one another.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

19-year-old suspect in Chickasaw murder is behind bars

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Triston Bohannon in Chickasaw in October is now locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail. Joseph Timmons, 19, of Semmes, was booked into the jail early this morning, according to jail records. He is charged with murder and two counts of first-degree robbery.
CHICKASAW, AL
WKRG News 5

ECFR responded to shed fire on Tuesday, cause of fire determined to be combustible items too close to hot grill

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire on Tuesday, adding red bulb number 14 to their “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety wreath. On Thursday, Dec. 27, at 12:11 p.m., ECFR responded to a residential structure fire at the 2800 block of Longleaf Drive. Upon arrival, ECFR […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD boosting security for New Year’s Eve in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Folks in Downtown Mobile are eagerly anticipating New Year’s Eve, and the Mobile Police Department is boosting security to make sure people can celebrate safely. “Our safety efforts include making sure we have officers on the ground. We’ll have them in patrol vehicles with steady...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Daphne Police expect busy New Year’s weekend

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – New Year’s Eve is a busy time for law enforcement, and in Baldwin County, Daphne Police are already increasing patrols ahead of the weekend. “DUI is a problem all over the country around the holidays. There’s always an uptick and ultimately making the decision to get behind the wheel of that […]
DAPHNE, AL

