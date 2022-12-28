Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Charlotte
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible City
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the Country
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearance
Grand Lodge in Hill District site of popular Annual Toy Drive
SANTA AND MRS. CLAUS GIVING TOYS TO KIDS FROM ALL OVER THE CITY (PHOTOS BY ASHLEY WOODSON) In 2005, The Most Worshipful Hiram Grand Lodge Masonic Organization A.F. & A.M., in partnership with Omega Grand Chapter The Order of the Eastern Star State of Pennsylvania, saw a growing need to serve the less fortunate in the community by feeding people from all communities and having a toy drive for the children from all communities every Christmas.
Claysville couple brings antique Sarris Candy miniature parade van home to Washington County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A couple from Washington County made quite the antique find while visiting North Carolina!Tom Kelsall took his wife down to Asheville for a holiday trip, and while they were there, they decided to check out a massive antique shop than spanned 75,000 square feet.Out of this whole place, you won't believe what they found hidden under a table -- it a miniature Sarris Candies parade van!Kelsall brought the van back home with him and says he's going to try and get the motorized van up and running again.
Historic Mt. Washington church to close permanently following New Year's Eve service
PITTSBURGH — A historic church in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood is closing its doors. The Grandview United Presbyterian Church on Grandview Avenue will officially close after its final service on New Year’s Eve. For the past few years, congregant Greg Barton said the church has been run...
29th ‘First Night’ New Year’s Eve celebration held in Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Excitement spanned 14 blocks through Pittsburgh’s Cultural District for Highmark First Night, the 29th year for the event. From two rounds of fireworks to plenty of activities for children, including an ice maze and New Year’s Eve parade, there was something for everyone. The parade started at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, turning onto Stanwix Street and towards the Allegheny River.
Pittsburgh prepares to ring in new year with Future of Pittsburgh Ball
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In just a few short hours the ball will drop in New York City's Time Square to ring in the new year. But here in Pittsburgh, as per tradition, the ball on the Highmark Building will rise.It's called the Future of Pittsburgh Ball and as midnight approaches on New Year's Eve, it will be raised high atop this pole on the Highmark Building here in downtown Pittsburgh while thousands look on.Crews began testing the ball early Saturday morning to make sure everything goes off without a hitch. And Sarah Aziz, from the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, said that...
3,500 pound natural gas main crashes into Westmoreland County family's home
ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is waiting to find out if they can return to their home after a 12-inch natural gas main broke loose from its supports and slid 700 feet into their house. Anthony Ford walked into his Allegheny Township home a few days ago and immediately knew there was something wrong."I smelled gas," Ford said.Moments later, Ford found where it was coming from."I went into the basement to check everything out, and there was a huge, giant pipe in our house," Ford said.Specifically, a 12-inch yet-to-be-buried gas line that somehow broke free from...
Sinkhole season: SUV swallowed up in Wilkinsburg
A sinkhole claimed another vehicle last night. This time, it was an SUV instead of a PRT bus. Images from the scene show a silver SUV angled into the sinkhole up to the windshield.
Police investigate 2 shootings in Homewood
Four people were wounded in two shootings late Friday night in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, police said. In the first shooting, a man was shot in the head and stomach and a female suffered a graze wound in a shooting that was reported at about 9 p.m. in the 7100 block of Race Street.
FBI: New Kensington bank robbed
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A New Kensington bank was robbed Friday evening, Westmoreland County dispatch and the FBI tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4. The robbery occurred at the First National Bank on Tarentum Bridge Road around 5 p.m. No word yet on who was involved in the robbery or how much money was stolen.
Several hundred birders slough through rain to count thousands of birds, some rare
The 123rd Christmas Bird Count several hundred people scoured all types of habitats from Pittsburgh’s three rivers to the brushy fields of Hartwood Acres in Indiana Township to the Laurel Highlands for the annual census of the birds. There’s never enough boots on the ground for the longest-running community...
First Night in downtown Pittsburgh expected to ring in the new year in spectacular fashion
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A big party is set to take place here in Pittsburgh on Saturday night. It's New Year's Eve and the First Night celebration here in the Steel City is looking to be a spectacular one.On Saturday night, this whole area will be full of people welcoming in the new year at Highmark's First Night New Year's Eve celebration. Goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023!Sarah Aziz, the Director of Festival Management at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and one of the main organizers of First Night, says that she can't wait to ring in the new year."Super Excited!...
Abby Lee Miller sells ‘Dance Moms’ studio in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Abby Lee Miller has sold the dance studio in Penn Hills where the reality show “Dance Moms” began. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, Allegheny County real estate records say the studio on Saltsburg Road was sold this month. The Tribune-Review said the...
Homewood shooting victim found on Pitt campus
PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after he was found with a gunshot wound on the. University of Pittsburgh campus. University police responded to a report of a man in a car with a gunshot wound. The victim was found in the area of Fifth Avenue and University Place, next to the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial lawn, at 11:50 p.m. Friday.
Male in ‘critical but stable condition’ after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A male was found shot in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood late Friday night after he was allegedly shot in Homewood. According to Pittsburgh police, Pitt police responded to the area of 5th Avenue and University Place for a report of a male in a car with a gunshot wound.
1 person shot, another grazed by bullet in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — One person was shot and another was grazed by a bullet during a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood. According to Allegheny County 911, police, fire and EMS crews were called to the 7200 block of Race Street at 8:58 p.m. Both victims were taken to a...
Video: Boat gets stuck in frozen Pittsburgh river
PITTSBURGH, Penn. - A boat left in a Pittsburgh river will likely sink soon after getting stuck in a frozen river. Video from William Bara shows the boat practically buried by ice after temperatures dipped down to -5 degrees over Christmas weekend. A week later, the temperatures are in the 50s, which spells trouble for the boat, Bara told Storyful.
Youngstown man accused of exposing himself to customers in Southern Park Mall
A Youngstown man is accused of exposing himself to customers in the Southern Park Mall on Tuesday. According to a police report, the incident occurred shortly after 3:00 p.m. Police say mall security told them the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Matthew Wagner was trespassing due to his pants falling down continuously in front of customers.
Hawk rescued by firefighters in Butler County released back into wild after weeks of recovery
Hawk rescued by firefighters in Butler County released back into wild after weeks of recovery A hawk rescued from a tree in Butler County in November has been released back into the wild. (Video Credit: Saxonburg Volunteer Fire Station) A hawk rescued from a tree in Butler County in November...
Police investigating bank robbery in New Kensington
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Police are investigating after a bank robbery in New Kensington on Friday evening. According to Westmoreland County 911, first responders were called to First National Bank on Tarentum Bridge Road at around 5 p.m. for the robbery. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Group hosting ‘block party’ on New Year’s Eve calls for Mayor Gainey to address housing crisis
A group of activists held a “block party in solidarity with unhoused neighbors“ on New Year’s Eve to call attention to what they call a housing crisis in Pittsburgh. The group said they were gathered at Mayor Gainey’s house and put up tents in the area of Apple Street and Paulson Avenue in Homewood. One activist told Channel 11 the city needs more affordable housing programs and a plan to renovate abandoned homes.
