PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A big party is set to take place here in Pittsburgh on Saturday night. It's New Year's Eve and the First Night celebration here in the Steel City is looking to be a spectacular one.On Saturday night, this whole area will be full of people welcoming in the new year at Highmark's First Night New Year's Eve celebration. Goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023!Sarah Aziz, the Director of Festival Management at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and one of the main organizers of First Night, says that she can't wait to ring in the new year."Super Excited!...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO