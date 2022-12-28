ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

New Pittsburgh Courier

Grand Lodge in Hill District site of popular Annual Toy Drive

SANTA AND MRS. CLAUS GIVING TOYS TO KIDS FROM ALL OVER THE CITY (PHOTOS BY ASHLEY WOODSON) In 2005, The Most Worshipful Hiram Grand Lodge Masonic Organization A.F. & A.M., in partnership with Omega Grand Chapter The Order of the Eastern Star State of Pennsylvania, saw a growing need to serve the less fortunate in the community by feeding people from all communities and having a toy drive for the children from all communities every Christmas.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Claysville couple brings antique Sarris Candy miniature parade van home to Washington County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A couple from Washington County made quite the antique find while visiting North Carolina!Tom Kelsall took his wife down to Asheville for a holiday trip, and while they were there, they decided to check out a massive antique shop than spanned 75,000 square feet.Out of this whole place, you won't believe what they found hidden under a table -- it a miniature Sarris Candies parade van!Kelsall brought the van back home with him and says he's going to try and get the motorized van up and running again. 
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

29th ‘First Night’ New Year’s Eve celebration held in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Excitement spanned 14 blocks through Pittsburgh’s Cultural District for Highmark First Night, the 29th year for the event. From two rounds of fireworks to plenty of activities for children, including an ice maze and New Year’s Eve parade, there was something for everyone. The parade started at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, turning onto Stanwix Street and towards the Allegheny River.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh prepares to ring in new year with Future of Pittsburgh Ball

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In just a few short hours the ball will drop in New York City's Time Square to ring in the new year. But here in Pittsburgh, as per tradition, the ball on the Highmark Building will rise.It's called the Future of Pittsburgh Ball and as midnight approaches on New Year's Eve, it will be raised high atop this pole on the Highmark Building here in downtown Pittsburgh while thousands look on.Crews began testing the ball early Saturday morning to make sure everything goes off without a hitch. And Sarah Aziz, from the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, said that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3,500 pound natural gas main crashes into Westmoreland County family's home

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is waiting to find out if they can return to their home after a 12-inch natural gas main broke loose from its supports and slid 700 feet into their house. Anthony Ford walked into his Allegheny Township home a few days ago and immediately knew there was something wrong."I smelled gas," Ford said.Moments later, Ford found where it was coming from."I went into the basement to check everything out, and there was a huge, giant pipe in our house," Ford said.Specifically, a 12-inch yet-to-be-buried gas line that somehow broke free from...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police investigate 2 shootings in Homewood

Four people were wounded in two shootings late Friday night in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, police said. In the first shooting, a man was shot in the head and stomach and a female suffered a graze wound in a shooting that was reported at about 9 p.m. in the 7100 block of Race Street.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

FBI: New Kensington bank robbed

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A New Kensington bank was robbed Friday evening, Westmoreland County dispatch and the FBI tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4. The robbery occurred at the First National Bank on Tarentum Bridge Road around 5 p.m. No word yet on who was involved in the robbery or how much money was stolen.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

First Night in downtown Pittsburgh expected to ring in the new year in spectacular fashion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A big party is set to take place here in Pittsburgh on Saturday night. It's New Year's Eve and the First Night celebration here in the Steel City is looking to be a spectacular one.On Saturday night, this whole area will be full of people welcoming in the new year at Highmark's First Night New Year's Eve celebration. Goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023!Sarah Aziz, the Director of Festival Management at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and one of the main organizers of First Night, says that she can't wait to ring in the new year."Super Excited!...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Homewood shooting victim found on Pitt campus

PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after he was found with a gunshot wound on the. University of Pittsburgh campus. University police responded to a report of a man in a car with a gunshot wound. The victim was found in the area of Fifth Avenue and University Place, next to the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial lawn, at 11:50 p.m. Friday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fox5ny.com

Video: Boat gets stuck in frozen Pittsburgh river

PITTSBURGH, Penn. - A boat left in a Pittsburgh river will likely sink soon after getting stuck in a frozen river. Video from William Bara shows the boat practically buried by ice after temperatures dipped down to -5 degrees over Christmas weekend. A week later, the temperatures are in the 50s, which spells trouble for the boat, Bara told Storyful.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man accused of exposing himself to customers in Southern Park Mall

A Youngstown man is accused of exposing himself to customers in the Southern Park Mall on Tuesday. According to a police report, the incident occurred shortly after 3:00 p.m. Police say mall security told them the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Matthew Wagner was trespassing due to his pants falling down continuously in front of customers.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Group hosting ‘block party’ on New Year’s Eve calls for Mayor Gainey to address housing crisis

A group of activists held a “block party in solidarity with unhoused neighbors“ on New Year’s Eve to call attention to what they call a housing crisis in Pittsburgh. The group said they were gathered at Mayor Gainey’s house and put up tents in the area of Apple Street and Paulson Avenue in Homewood. One activist told Channel 11 the city needs more affordable housing programs and a plan to renovate abandoned homes.
PITTSBURGH, PA

