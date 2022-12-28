ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

WATCH: Frederic wins fight vs. Bahl, then scores opening goal for Bruins

Trent Frederic gave the Boston Bruins a boost of energy by dropping his gloves for an entertaining fight in Wednesday night's road game versus the New Jersey Devils. The Bruins forward got tangled up with Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl after a whistle in the first period. The wrestling match eventually turned into an actual fight. After struggling at first, Frederic closed strong and managed to land several right-handed punches.
BOSTON, MA
Is It Time for Maple Leafs Fans To Cheer for the Red Wings?

Since starting the season off with a pedestrian 4-4-2 record, the Toronto Maple Leafs have since posted a record of 18-3-4. That’s the second-best record in the NHL since the first of November. Unfortunately for the Maple Leafs, the team with the best record in that time period is the Boston Bruins, who have gone 20-3-3.
DETROIT, MI
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Coyotes Proving Arena Size Doesn’t Matter

Home advantage, whether it be ice, field, stadium, court, etc., is a very real thing when it comes to sports. No matter the size of the venue, teams greatly benefit from playing in front of their home crowd. The Arizona Coyotes know this, and despite playing in front of only 4,600 fans, have been surging early this season when it comes to playing at Mullett Arena.
TEMPE, AZ
Penguins take losing streak into matchup with the Bruins

Pittsburgh Penguins (19-11-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins come into the matchup against the Boston Bruins as losers of four in a row. Boston has a 28-4-4 record overall and an 18-0-3 record in home games....
PITTSBURGH, PA
December a tough month for Toronto Maple Leafs goaltending

The Toronto Maple Leafs currently sit second in the Atlantic Division, but goaltending has been a struggle for the team throughout the month of December. The goaltending tandem of Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov had many detractors prior to the start of the 2022-23 season, but so far they have put up solid numbers. Murray currently sports a positive 8-3-2 record with the team, holding a 2.47 goals against average and a save percentage of .919. Samsonov, by comparison, is 11-3-0, with a 2.20 GAA and a .920 Sv%.
Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
BUFFALO, NY
Red Wings host the Senators after Dominik's 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (16-16-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-12-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Ottawa Senators after Dominik Kubalik's two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Red Wings' 6-3 loss. Detroit is 3-6-2 against the Atlantic Division...
DETROIT, MI
Whatever Happened to Maple Leafs’ Prospect Jeremy Bracco?

Jeremy Bracco never quite made it with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The second-round pick (61st overall) of the Maple Leafs in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft played his first season with the Toronto Marlies in 2017-18 and started slowly, scoring six goals and adding 26 assists (for 32 points) in 50 games.
DRYDEN HUNT DROPS THE GLOVES IN FIRST GAME AS A MAPLE LEAF

When the Toronto Maple Leafs traded away Denis Malgin to Colorado for Dryden Hunt, they undoubtedly sought some grit and toughness for their bottom-six forwards. Malgin (5'9'', 182lbs) is a skilled forward but not much use in the corners or on the penalty kill. Hunt (6'0'', 195lbs) plays a heavier game and isn't afraid to engage in the game's rougher areas. He dropped the gloves for the first time as a member of the Maple Leafs, and you just know the boys were fired up.
COLORADO STATE

