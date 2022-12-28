Read full article on original website
Jaromir Jagr forced to lace up skates again has 5 points in 5 games…at 50
Jaromir Jagr won his first Stanley Cup as a rookie with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 1990-91 season. It’s now nearly 2023 and Jagr is STILL playing hockey.
Not Weird, Wild! Three Minnesota Wild Players Wake Up ‘Passed Out’ Man In Bed
@matthunt25 #MN #wild #fyp #surprise #nhl #hockey #zuccy #hartzy #dumba ♬ original sound - Matt Hunt. The comments seem to shed some light on what is going on here. It seems the players, Ryan Hartman, Mats Zuccarello, and Matt Dumba, were in Duluth and were convinced to go back to the TikTok-ers place and wake up his 'passed out' roommate.
The latest trade rumours surrounding Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, John Klingberg, Morgan Reilly returns to Toronto Maple Leafs lineup and more
A number of updates on players potentially linked to the Edmonton Oilers in a trade. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun had updates on the status of Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and John Klingberg. Here’s some of what he wrote:. I’m putting Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews together just because...
WATCH: Frederic wins fight vs. Bahl, then scores opening goal for Bruins
Trent Frederic gave the Boston Bruins a boost of energy by dropping his gloves for an entertaining fight in Wednesday night's road game versus the New Jersey Devils. The Bruins forward got tangled up with Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl after a whistle in the first period. The wrestling match eventually turned into an actual fight. After struggling at first, Frederic closed strong and managed to land several right-handed punches.
Is It Time for Maple Leafs Fans To Cheer for the Red Wings?
Since starting the season off with a pedestrian 4-4-2 record, the Toronto Maple Leafs have since posted a record of 18-3-4. That’s the second-best record in the NHL since the first of November. Unfortunately for the Maple Leafs, the team with the best record in that time period is the Boston Bruins, who have gone 20-3-3.
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Adding Trevor Bauer Could Be an All-Time Great Bargain for Any Team
Trevor Bauer is expected to be released by the Los Angeles Dodgers, after the starting pitcher had his suspension reduced and is eligible to play in 2023. Signing Bauer would not come without baggage, but it could be one of the greatest bargain additions in sports history, Jack Vita writes.
Celtics Land Hawks’ Trae Young In Bold Trade Scenario
If it ain’t broken, don’t fix it. That’s what they say. There’s some validity in the expression. At the same time, isn’t it antithetical to improvement? NBA teams struggle with the same dilemma. Perhaps it’s not broken. That doesn’t mean it couldn’t be better. The...
Bengals-Bills Kickoff Slightly Delayed On Monday Night
Fans get a little bit longer to tailgate.
If Carlos Correa, Mets Saga Continues, Red Sox Pursuit May Make Perfect Sense
The Red Sox should make a major splash
Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Available; Trade Makes Perfect Sense For Boston
Should the Red Sox swing a deal?
Former Duke basketball player sinks 85-foot prayer during game
Duke basketball alum Javin DeLaurier has played only a few games for Hapoel Holon in the Israeli Basketball Premier League, averaging 6.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per outing. But it's safe to say the 6-foot-10, 235-pound forward has already made a splash with his new team. All...
Coyotes Proving Arena Size Doesn’t Matter
Home advantage, whether it be ice, field, stadium, court, etc., is a very real thing when it comes to sports. No matter the size of the venue, teams greatly benefit from playing in front of their home crowd. The Arizona Coyotes know this, and despite playing in front of only 4,600 fans, have been surging early this season when it comes to playing at Mullett Arena.
Penguins take losing streak into matchup with the Bruins
Pittsburgh Penguins (19-11-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins come into the matchup against the Boston Bruins as losers of four in a row. Boston has a 28-4-4 record overall and an 18-0-3 record in home games....
December a tough month for Toronto Maple Leafs goaltending
The Toronto Maple Leafs currently sit second in the Atlantic Division, but goaltending has been a struggle for the team throughout the month of December. The goaltending tandem of Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov had many detractors prior to the start of the 2022-23 season, but so far they have put up solid numbers. Murray currently sports a positive 8-3-2 record with the team, holding a 2.47 goals against average and a save percentage of .919. Samsonov, by comparison, is 11-3-0, with a 2.20 GAA and a .920 Sv%.
Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
Red Wings host the Senators after Dominik's 2-goal game
Ottawa Senators (16-16-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-12-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Ottawa Senators after Dominik Kubalik's two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Red Wings' 6-3 loss. Detroit is 3-6-2 against the Atlantic Division...
Whatever Happened to Maple Leafs’ Prospect Jeremy Bracco?
Jeremy Bracco never quite made it with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The second-round pick (61st overall) of the Maple Leafs in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft played his first season with the Toronto Marlies in 2017-18 and started slowly, scoring six goals and adding 26 assists (for 32 points) in 50 games.
NFL Fans Are Loving This Classy Move From The Buffalo Bills On Thursday
Western New York has been hammered by winter storms this week. A historic blizzard has tragically taken the lives of at least 39 Erie County, New York residents and led to a nearly week-long driving ban in the city of Buffalo. In response to the devastating situation, the Buffalo Bills ...
DRYDEN HUNT DROPS THE GLOVES IN FIRST GAME AS A MAPLE LEAF
When the Toronto Maple Leafs traded away Denis Malgin to Colorado for Dryden Hunt, they undoubtedly sought some grit and toughness for their bottom-six forwards. Malgin (5'9'', 182lbs) is a skilled forward but not much use in the corners or on the penalty kill. Hunt (6'0'', 195lbs) plays a heavier game and isn't afraid to engage in the game's rougher areas. He dropped the gloves for the first time as a member of the Maple Leafs, and you just know the boys were fired up.
