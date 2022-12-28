All around the world, New Year's Eve is celebrated with various food and drink traditions, generally aimed not only at having a fun and delicious time but also at bringing good luck for the coming year. If you live in Spain, you might consume 12 grapes at midnight, each representing a month of the calendar year ahead; in Japan, you might attempt to slurp down entire soba noodles, since breaking one by biting is said to bring bad luck; in Greece, you might fork into vasilopita cake, seeking the slice with a coin inside (via Reader's Digest).

