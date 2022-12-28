Read full article on original website
Related
thestandardnewspaper.online
Capsized kayak fatal for Holbrook resident￼
LAKE HAVASU – A Holbrook resident apparently drowned after two kayaks capsized in rough weather on Lake Havasu. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) personnel responded at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday to emergency calls about a person in the water yelling for help in the Site Six area. MCSO spokeswoman...
riverscenemagazine.com
2022 Year in Review Photos of Lake Havasu City
As the new year awaits, RiverScene Magazine has been photographing so many memories of 2022. They are shared here as a look back and 2023 will begin making its memories Jan. 1!. Please enjoy a photographic look at the past year by RiverScene Magazine photographers Samantha Zasadil, Danette Christine, and...
Mohave Daily News
In pursuit of the big ones
BULLHEAD CITY — For some fishermen, catching fish — any fish — is enough to satisfy their desire. No one likes to be skunked during a fishing outing, especially when you know there are fish out there. Some anglers, though, pursue only the monsters, the big stripers...
Fox5 KVVU
Investigators: Man responsible for murder spree spanning 2 states
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A string of murders spanning two states were all committed by one man, according to investigators. His deadly rampage started in June in Kingman, claimed a life in Las Vegas, and came to a violent end in October in a remote area of Arizona wilderness. FOX5 traveled from Las Vegas to Mohave County to retrace his steps and the devastation left behind.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Reminder: Water restrictions go into effect Jan. 1
BULLHEAD CITY – As of January 1, 2023, the following activities will be prohibited in Bullhead City Arizona, due to the federally declared Tier 2 water shortage. ~ Allowing waste of water caused by correctable leaks, breaks, or malfunctions that are not fixed within seventy-two hours of notice of failure or malfunction by phone or personal notice, or within seven days of the issuance of the notice of violation if the account holder is not contacted otherwise.
kjzz.org
Tier 2 water restrictions for Bullhead City starting Jan. 1
Tier 2 water restrictions will be in place for Bullhead City starting Jan. 1. The city’s code enforcement group will monitor water use activity. Mark Clark, Bullhead City’s utilities director, says the city has made sure to keep its residents informed about the ongoing water shortage. “The amount...
thestandardnewspaper.online
BOS begins new year; old jail demolition, animal shelter, morgue location on agenda￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – District 1 Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter takes the gavel from District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould next Tuesday as he’ll serve as Board Chairman for 2023. Sueann Mello will be issued her oath of office near the start of the Board of Supervisor’s meeting as she begins her first four-year term as Treasurer.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman City Government Holiday Closures and Christmas Tree Drop￼
KINGMAN – City government offices will be closed Monday, January 2, 2023. There will be no residential or commercial solid waste services Monday, January 2; Monday and Tuesday customers should put their cans out one day late. The City of Kingman is providing a Christmas tree drop at the...
thestandardnewspaper.online
KCA receives $50,000 donation￼
Scott Preston and Preston Investments recently made a generous donation of $50,000 to the Kingman Center For The Arts and the Beale Street Theater Renovation Project. Pictured is Scott Preston and Kingman Center For The Arts Executive Director Kristina Michelson. Photo courtesy.
8newsnow.com
Human remains wrapped in tarp found in Arizona desert
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Human remains were discovered in a remote desert area in Yucca, roughly two hours outside of Las Vegas. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is investigating the discovery as a homicide. On Sunday, Dec. 4, MCSO deputies responded to a call from someone who had...
Comments / 0