FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa’s Gathering Place welcomes its 10 millionth visitor
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Gathering Place has welcomed its 10 millionth guest. The Burns family from Tulsa visited on New Year’s Day, marking the milestone. To celebrate, the Gathering Place gifted the family with a bag filled with treats and gifts. The Burns family moved to Tulsa...
KOKI FOX 23
Magic City Books has a book club for every Tulsan this New Year
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa bookstore, Magic City Books, is starting the new year off one page at a time. Magic City Books Buyer and Author Program Coordinator Pat Cawiezell said many people look at the New Year as a chance to start fresh or plan resolutions to make themselves a little bit better in the upcoming year.
KOKI FOX 23
Screening held for documentary showcasing life of formerly incarcerated minister
TULSA, Okla. — A documentary screening was held at a north Tulsa restaurant on Saturday. The screening was held was Rubicon Restaurant, near E. Apache St. and N. Harvard Ave. The documentary was based on the book “I Broke Out of Prison,” by Raittia Rogers. Both the...
KOKI FOX 23
Midtown Tulsa children’s museum holds Noon Year’s Eve celebration
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown children’s museum rung in the New Year a little earlier than most on Saturday. Discovery Lab, located near E. 31st St. and Riverside Dr, held their Noon Year’s Eve event on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Megan...
KOKI FOX 23
Last chance for Oklahomans to visit Sapulpa’s iconic Route 66 Christmas Chute
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa’s Route 66 Christmas Chute has become a national hit. It’s been featured on the “Today Show” and in magazines like “Southern Living.”. One of the organizers, Will Berry, helped come up with the idea for the Christmas Chute, but said he never imagined it would take off like this.
KOKI FOX 23
Dunkin’ to open new, “Next Generation” store in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Dunkin’ opened its newest, “Next Generation” store on S Lewis Avenue Friday. “To continue the celebration into 2023, the new store will offer guests a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee all day Wednesday, Jan. 4,” said Dunkin’ in a statement.
KOKI FOX 23
Catholic leaders in Oklahoma react to death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
TULSA, Okla. — Catholic leaders in Oklahoma reacted to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The Most Rev. David A. Konderla, Bishop of the Diocese of Tulsa, and the Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, Archbishop of Oklahoma City, both released statements following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
KOKI FOX 23
Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout expected to have major impact on the Tulsa economy this week
TULSA, Okla. — The action on the mud track at the Tulsa Shootout being held inside the SageNet Center this week is heart stopping. FOX23 spent time in center of the large circular track on Thursday afternoon. Drivers taking part in micro sprints navigated hairpin turns, with some cars...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway given $704k grant for housing
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway that specializes in providing service for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities was given $704,000 in grant funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka (FHLBank). The grant was given as part of the Affordable Housing Program (AHP) through FHLBank....
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa true crime podcast sheds light on New Year’s 1994 Henrietta cold case
TULSA, Okla. — New Year’s Day will be the 29th anniversary of 26-year-old, single mother Shawna Louise Jones’ homicide. Jones had two daughters, who were seven and nine when they lost their mother. Her killer has never been arrested for her murder. Raven Rollins is the founder...
KOKI FOX 23
Transparency in question as City of Tulsa, TPD faces lawsuit over Open Records Act
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Watch and Whitney Bryen are suing the City of Tulsa over the Oklahoma Open Records Act (ORA) in connection to a mental health call Tulsa Police responded to regarding a mental health crisis with a woman called LaDonna Paris. Oklahoma Watch is a non-profit investigative...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police: 95 percent of 2022′s homicide cases solved
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa saw 68 murders in 2022. While that number may seem high, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said the number is average for the city. Police said the number has been as high as 82 murders in one year. TPD said the rate their detectives’ 95...
KOKI FOX 23
Broken Arrow transit pilot program to begin in the Fall
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A year-long micro-transit pilot program is expected to launch in the fall of 2023, the city of Broken Arrow announced. City Manager Michael Spurgeon recommended the program’s implementation to the city council on Dec. 20. The plan is to start with three vehicles that...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: Police shoot suspect following pursuit through Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a man was shot by police following a pursuit through Tulsa early Saturday. A Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse police officer tried to stop a driver just before 3:30 a.m. near 81st and South Riverside, Tulsa police said. Lighthorse police asked for Tulsa...
KOKI FOX 23
19-year-old male dead after Okmulgee County crash
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 19-year-old male is dead after a collision in Okmulgee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred on Dec. 31 around 5:00 a.m. on US-75, about 1.5 miles north of Beggs. According to OHP, two vehicles were involved in...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man charged for leaving threatening voicemail, possession of loaded gun in federal facility
TULSA, Okla. — U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson confirmed a Tulsa man, Zachariah Kade McGuire, 31, was charged for leaving a voicemail threatening to “murder people” at the Ernest Childers Outpatient Clinic, a facility that serves veterans in Tulsa, then showing up at the clinic with a loaded gun.
KOKI FOX 23
Wagoner County authorities looking for escaped inmate
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities in Wagoner County are looking for an escaped inmate. Coweta police confirm they are assisting the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office with the inmate who they think may be barricaded in a camper in Coweta. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc....
KOKI FOX 23
Wagoner County Sheriff credits K-9 Deputy and his partner with capturing escaped inmate in Coweta
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — A chase involving a stolen pick-up truck and a manhunt on foot ended with an escaped inmate back in custody Friday afternoon, the arrest taking place less than 24 hours since the inmate escaped from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester Thursday night. The...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police arrest man for choking woman
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is in custody after he reportedly choked a woman and tried to run away from police. A woman called police on Thursday night to report that her partner, Irwin Douglas, had assaulted and choked her. She told the 911 operator that Douglas went back inside an apartment, and she would be waiting for officers outside.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
TPD: Man breaks into ex-wife’s home, violates protection order
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he broke into his ex-wife’s home on New Year’s Eve. Officers responded to the home in south Tulsa Saturday night. The victim has a protection order against the suspect, John Hunt. Police say Hunt broke...
