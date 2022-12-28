Read full article on original website
Related
Augusta Free Press
Staunton man in custody on drug charges after lengthy pursuit in Augusta County
A wild Friday night police pursuit that began in the Hermitage area, crossed into the City of Waynesboro, then north to Grottoes, ended in Harriston with a Staunton man placed under arrest. Brandon M. Anderson, 43, faces numerous charges from the incident, which began at 9:30 p.m. Friday at a...
NBC 29 News
ACPD: Police vehicle hit during traffic stop
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County man is facing multiple charges after police say he hit a patrol vehicle. The Albemarle County Police Department announced Saturday, December 31, that 24-year-old Cristhian Lopez Gaviria was taken into custody earlier in the day. He is charged with felony hit and run, felony eluding, DUI, and refusal of a breath test.
timesvirginian.com
State Police investigating fatal crash in Appomattox County
At 6:39 p.m. on Dec. 26, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 460 just west of Route 646. A 2004 Buick Rainier was traveling east on Route 460 when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree and caught fire. The driver,...
Virginia State Police identify man killed in Amelia shootout, family speaks out
A sheriff’s deputy was shot and a man was killed during a shootout on Wednesday night in Amelia County.
WHSV
Third body found in submerged vehicle investigation
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have given an update about the submerged car that was found in Nelson County on Dec. 27. Previously, the VSP reported that they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River and that there were two confirmed dead. In...
WDBJ7.com
Man killed, two kids injured in Campbell County crash
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is dead and two children were injured in a crash in Campbell County Sunday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say they responded at 7:19 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Cabin Field Rd. and Stage Rd. 32-year-old Corey Alkire...
WHSV
Two people taken to hospital after early Saturday morning fire in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Crews were called to a house fire just outside of Staunton’s city limits around 5:45 Saturday morning. When crews arrived to the 1400 block of Barterbrook Road, the two people living in the home had gotten out. They were both taken to Augusta Health for evaluation.
Missing Powhatan woman found dead in James River
A missing Powhatan County woman was found dead in a Goochland County park on Wednesday.
NBC 29 News
Bodies found in submerged car
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a vehicle found in a river in Nelson County on Dec. 27. According to the VSP, they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County.
Updated 5:45 PM : NEWS BULLETIN : Multiple Deaths Near Schuyler, Virginia – Water Rescue / Recovery
“At 11:41 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27), the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. Local and state Search and Recovery Teams responded to the scene to assist with the vehicle recovery. At...
WBTM
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing Reidsville Woman
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 18-year-old woman. Marina Martinez was last seen on Christmas Eve at 1275 Berrymore Rd. in Reidsville. She may be in the Eden area, possibly in the company of Lydia Laurovici, driving a White in color Land Rover. Anyone who...
cbs19news
Gordonsville man charged with murder for Charlottesville woman's death
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says a Gordonsville man is facing murder and other charges in connection with a shooting. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 19500 block of Gates Drive around 5 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they...
NBC 29 News
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Middleton says she was traveling through Virginia, stopping in Staunton, when her elderly dog disappeared. Middleton says her dog, Holly, got out their room at the Red Roof Inn while she was preparing medication for the pet. Hotel guests helped Middleton search the area, but...
wfirnews.com
Fatal crash claims life of Bedford resident early this morning
BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday, (Dec 25) at 1:30 a.m. on Route 460, just east of Route 805 in Bedford County. A 1993 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 460, when...
NBC 29 News
New signs have been added on the Van Clief nature area trail heads
SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New signs have been added to the trail heads at the Van Clief nature area in Scottsville. The trails have a number of access points that lead to the Scottsville Lake. “One of the things that we found actually, we heard from both residents and visitors...
NBC 29 News
James Monroe’s Highland closing for renovations
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - President James Monroe’s Highland in Albemarle County will be temporarily closing to the public January 1, 2023. It is set to reopen January 20. During that time, staff will be doing work to prepare for new exhibits opening later next year. “So, they won’t...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County Supervisors highlight priorities for 2023
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - As we bring 2022 to a close, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors has a full plate going into 2023. When talking to two Albemarle supervisors about their priorities, the topic of the environment came up often. “It seems like a little thing, but it’s...
NBC 29 News
City of Charlottesville encourages people to save water
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Going into the new year, the City of Charlottesville is encouraging people to think about ways to save water. The city says to consider taking the EPA Water Sense “I’m for Water” pledge. The pledge and plan aim to reduce water usage with an easy monthly checklist.
NBC 29 News
Piedmont Place unsure of when it will reopen after water main break
CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Place in Crozet has been closed temporarily due to a water main break. Jonathan Kauffmann is one of the owners of Crozet Creamery and the founder of Nest Realty. Both businesses saw damage from the break. “On Christmas night, we received a message that there...
NBC 29 News
Burn survivor celebrates being home for the holidays and sets impressive resolutions for the new year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s been a long road of recovery for Charlie Anne Xavier, but the Albemarle County mother got to be home Christmas this year. This comes after spending months isolated in the ICU, fighting for her life. “Being here is the most wonderful gift of all,...
Comments / 0