Nelson County, VA

NBC 29 News

ACPD: Police vehicle hit during traffic stop

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County man is facing multiple charges after police say he hit a patrol vehicle. The Albemarle County Police Department announced Saturday, December 31, that 24-year-old Cristhian Lopez Gaviria was taken into custody earlier in the day. He is charged with felony hit and run, felony eluding, DUI, and refusal of a breath test.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
timesvirginian.com

State Police investigating fatal crash in Appomattox County

At 6:39 p.m. on Dec. 26, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 460 just west of Route 646. A 2004 Buick Rainier was traveling east on Route 460 when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree and caught fire. The driver,...
WHSV

Third body found in submerged vehicle investigation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have given an update about the submerged car that was found in Nelson County on Dec. 27. Previously, the VSP reported that they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River and that there were two confirmed dead. In...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man killed, two kids injured in Campbell County crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is dead and two children were injured in a crash in Campbell County Sunday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say they responded at 7:19 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Cabin Field Rd. and Stage Rd. 32-year-old Corey Alkire...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Bodies found in submerged car

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a vehicle found in a river in Nelson County on Dec. 27. According to the VSP, they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Middleton says she was traveling through Virginia, stopping in Staunton, when her elderly dog disappeared. Middleton says her dog, Holly, got out their room at the Red Roof Inn while she was preparing medication for the pet. Hotel guests helped Middleton search the area, but...
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

James Monroe’s Highland closing for renovations

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - President James Monroe’s Highland in Albemarle County will be temporarily closing to the public January 1, 2023. It is set to reopen January 20. During that time, staff will be doing work to prepare for new exhibits opening later next year. “So, they won’t...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Albemarle County Supervisors highlight priorities for 2023

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - As we bring 2022 to a close, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors has a full plate going into 2023. When talking to two Albemarle supervisors about their priorities, the topic of the environment came up often. “It seems like a little thing, but it’s...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

City of Charlottesville encourages people to save water

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Going into the new year, the City of Charlottesville is encouraging people to think about ways to save water. The city says to consider taking the EPA Water Sense “I’m for Water” pledge. The pledge and plan aim to reduce water usage with an easy monthly checklist.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Piedmont Place unsure of when it will reopen after water main break

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Place in Crozet has been closed temporarily due to a water main break. Jonathan Kauffmann is one of the owners of Crozet Creamery and the founder of Nest Realty. Both businesses saw damage from the break. “On Christmas night, we received a message that there...
CROZET, VA

