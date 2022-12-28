ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Report: ‘Human error’ helped spur wrong ballots in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s elections coordinator has determined that Nashville election officials erroneously updated voter lists for last month’s election and failed to follow steps to ensure the final version was accurate through computer mapping programming. The issue led 437 Tennessee voters to cast ballots in incorrect races. A report Friday by Elections Coordinator Mark Goins cited “human error” by the Davidson County Election Commission in assigning more than 3,000 voters to incorrect state legislative and congressional districts after redistricting. Hundreds cast wrong ballots before the issue was flagged, spurring a lawsuit settlement for provisional ballots for those voters only to be counted in contested elections.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tennessee lawmaker wants answers from TVA

Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people. Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Center Square

Bill would give Tennessee teachers $500 annually for classroom supplies

(The Center Square) – A Tennessee bill would allow every public school teacher in the state to have $500 to spend on classroom supplies. The bill would be an adjustment on the $200 initially stipulated for each teacher’s use in the new Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement funding formula, set to begin in the 2023-24 school year. Companion Senate Bill 24 from Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, and House Bill 7...
TENNESSEE STATE
wjhl.com

Northeast Tennessee COVID-19 flag memorial taken down after 2+ years

Three hundred and eighty people had died in the region due to COVID-19 complications when the Marat Moore's makeshift flag memorial began. Northeast Tennessee COVID-19 flag memorial taken …. Three hundred and eighty people had died in the region due to COVID-19 complications when the Marat Moore's makeshift flag memorial...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Idaho Murders: Man arrested in Pennsylvania

A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Full story: https://www.wate.com/news/national-world/suspect-arrested-in-stabbing-deaths-of-idaho-students/. Idaho Murders: Man arrested in Pennsylvania. A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Full...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKRN

TN man scammed out of $20,000

Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy