New bills filed in the TN General Assembly in final week of 2022
The final week of 2022 saw lawmakers file bills concerning the Tennessee Department of Correction and Tennessee Department of Children's Services, among others.
Gov. Lee announces plans to change state's lethal injection protocol after changing TDOC leadership
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee said he planned to hire new leadership at the Tennessee Department of Correction after an investigation into the state's lethal injection protocol. He also said the new leadership would work on changes to the state's protocols, in consultation with Lee and the state Attorney General's office.
COVID-19 finally ends a year with a whimper, but region deaths again outpaced state and nation in 2022
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — For the first time in three years, Northeast Tennesseans celebrated a Christmas last weekend without the specter of COVID-19 death impacting the good times. On Christmas Eve 2021, Northeast Tennessee was ramping up to yet another surge of COVID deaths, as the Omicron variant took hold. Ballad Health hospitals had […]
New Tennessee law requires changes for how security guards do their jobs
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The new year brings a new law to Tennessee involving security workers at nightclubs, bars and other venues. It will require them to change they way they work. The law is known as "The Dallas Law." It's named after Dallas Barrett, who died in 2021 following...
Report: ‘Human error’ helped spur wrong ballots in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s elections coordinator has determined that Nashville election officials erroneously updated voter lists for last month’s election and failed to follow steps to ensure the final version was accurate through computer mapping programming. The issue led 437 Tennessee voters to cast ballots in incorrect races. A report Friday by Elections Coordinator Mark Goins cited “human error” by the Davidson County Election Commission in assigning more than 3,000 voters to incorrect state legislative and congressional districts after redistricting. Hundreds cast wrong ballots before the issue was flagged, spurring a lawsuit settlement for provisional ballots for those voters only to be counted in contested elections.
Are You Ready for Tennessee Laws Taking Effect in January of 2023?
Tennessee State CapitolPhoto byEuthman/Wikipedia Commons. As the clock strikes midnight across the Volunteer State, a new year will usher in new laws. These laws involve medical records, subscription cancellations, early retirement for emergency communicators, mail-order drugs, and Dallas's Law - impacting security guards across Tennessee.
More woman than ever are serving in state legislatures, but that's not the case in Tennessee
There will be 2,376 women serving in state legislatures across the U.S. in 2023. That’s slightly above last year’s number, which set a record. But in Tennessee, the trend is going in the opposite direction. A year ago 23 of the 132 members of the General Assembly were women, and in the upcoming session there will be 19. The lowest amount since 1998.
Report: Tenn has broken its lethal injection rules since '18
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Tennessee has not complied with its own lethal injection process ever since it was revised in 2018, resulting in several executions being conducted without proper testing of the drugs used, according to an independent review released Wednesday. The report was requested by Republican...
Tennessee lawmaker wants answers from TVA
Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people. Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people.
‘I didn’t know where the bathroom was at the Capitol yet’: Lawmakers detail what it’s like being freshmen legislators
Freshmen are metaphorically thrown into the fire in our legislature.
Bill would give Tennessee teachers $500 annually for classroom supplies
(The Center Square) – A Tennessee bill would allow every public school teacher in the state to have $500 to spend on classroom supplies. The bill would be an adjustment on the $200 initially stipulated for each teacher’s use in the new Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement funding formula, set to begin in the 2023-24 school year. Companion Senate Bill 24 from Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, and House Bill 7...
The year in photography
The post The year in photography appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
List of places in Tennessee that are hard to pronounce
Tennesseans definitely have a unique dialect, even for the South. So, it's no surprise when newcomers and visitors have a hard time pronouncing these ten places.
Northeast Tennessee COVID-19 flag memorial taken down after 2+ years
Three hundred and eighty people had died in the region due to COVID-19 complications when the Marat Moore's makeshift flag memorial began. Northeast Tennessee COVID-19 flag memorial taken …. Three hundred and eighty people had died in the region due to COVID-19 complications when the Marat Moore's makeshift flag memorial...
Tennessee state senator files bill to reimburse gun safety course fees
The reimbursements would be up to $30.
Tennessee Department of Correction to Use Body Scanners at Prisons Starting New Year
Beginning in January, the Tennessee Department of Correction will require every person entering a TDOC prison to be screened by a full body scanner. The new technology enhances current security procedures, by using advanced imaging technology that allows security staff to identify contraband being smuggled inside a person’s body.
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in animal abuse case
A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the person who threw a suitcase full of puppies off a bridge in Morgan County. Reward offered for information leading to arrest …. A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the...
Curious Nashville follow-up: No progress on adding more languages for Tennessee’s drivers tests, but pressure is growing
Behind English and Spanish, Arabic is the third most spoken language in Tennessee. But you won’t find it as an option on the driver’s license exam. That’s even though some less-spoken languages, like German and Japanese are available. Earlier this year, WPLN’s Curious Nashville looked into why...
TN man scammed out of $20,000
Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
