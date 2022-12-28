Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daily Orange
Syracuse overcomes early struggles, fends off Boston College in 79-65 win
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Pittsburgh ousted a year-long issue for the Orange this year — without Joe Girard III or Jesse Edwards heavily contributing to the box score, it’s practically impossible for SU to win a game. Jim Boeheim knows it. And more importantly, opposing teams know it.
Daily Orange
Observations from SU’s win over Boston College: Williams impresses, too many turnovers
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse returned from a 10-day break reeling from a last-second loss to Pittsburgh. Head coach Jim Boeheim said that once players returned, they were going to rigorously work to improve on an up-and-down start to the season. While it was sloppy and took multiple runs throughout the second half to put away Boston College, Syracuse took care of the Eagles, notching its second conference win.
Daily Orange
Beat writers predict a Syracuse win over BC to close out 2022
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse was down by as many as 20 points against Pittsburgh before it stormed back in the second half and lost by two points to the Panthers. After the loss, head coach Jim Boeheim admitted that he’s tried everything he knows about coaching on his forwards — Benny Williams and Chris Bell — to get them to play harder, especially inside the paint. He’s also said that physical teams and those who shoot well against the top of the 2-3 zone fair well against the Orange.
Daily Orange
Opponent Preview: What to know about Boston College ahead of SU’s final game of 2022
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse hadn’t lost in December until Pittsburgh defeated it more than a week ago. The Orange scored 10 points in the final two minutes but Judah Mintz came out empty on the final possession of the game, leading to an 84-82 Panthers win and the end of a five-game winning streak for SU.
Daily Orange
A pick-6, 75-yard kickoff return highlight Syracuse’s mistakes in Pinstripe Bowl defeat
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Garrett Shrader looked toward his right as Oronde Gadsden II executed a simple out route. Syracuse was on fire after LeQuint Allen’s two explosive runs had set it up in Minnesota territory. Down 14-10 midway through the third quarter, the Orange — even with a field goal to cap off the drive — could feel more in control than in the first half, down 14-0. Shrader stood alone in the backfield with three receivers to his right and two to his left. The snap was seamless as Shrader rocked into a throw that he had made three times already Thursday afternoon.
Daily Orange
Observations from the Pinstripe Bowl: SU bottles up Ibrahim, Shrader’s sloppy play
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. NEW YORK — Syracuse led Minnesota in almost every stat line in the Pinstripe Bowl. The Orange finished the day with more passing yards, rushing yards, first downs and time of possession than the Golden Gophers. Garrett Shrader threw at a more efficient clip, and true freshman LeQuint Allen looked better than Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim, who has second-most rushing yards in the country. Syracuse’s offense was inconsistent. At its best, it marched down 86 yards in 46 seconds to score a touchdown. At its worst, Shrader was under throwing receivers and tossing interceptions.
Daily Orange
Syracuse falls to Minnesota 28-20 in Pinstripe Bowl to conclude once-hopeful season
NEW YORK — It wasn’t supposed to end like this. Not with heads bowed, hands on hips and blank stares. Not with Garrett Shrader standing alone on the sideline, out of chances. Not with Sean Tucker, Matthew Bergeron and Mikel Jones, all presumed healthy, standing on the sidelines in 40-degree weather.
Daily Orange
Syracuse falls to Louisville 86-77 in first ACC loss this season
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. After drawing another Syracuse foul, Hailey Van Lith nailed two free throws to establish Louisville’s first double-digit lead of the night. As the Cardinals moved up court, SU head coach Felisha Legette-Jack...
Daily Orange
Gallery: A look back some of The Daily Orange's best photos from 2022
For the first time since the pandemic began, people felt a real sense of normalcy this year — they could finally gather together to celebrate, protest and support. Syracuse University and the city joined together to stand up against antisemitism, the overturn of Roe v. Wade and the war in Ukraine. Students celebrated SU’s first national title for men’s soccer, a new university record for kills in volleyball, the first Block Party since 2019 and an undefeated start to the football season.
