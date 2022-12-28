ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Raiders owner reportedly soured on Derek Carr a while ago

While it seems the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr appear headed for a mutual parting of ways, team owner Mark Davis reportedly made up his mind about Carr long ago. In a recent column for The Athletic, Raiders reporter Vic Tafur shed some light on Davis’ true feelings...
Yardbarker

Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching

The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud says people have called him to relay social media hate after loss to Michigan

Ohio State and quarterback C.J. Stroud have an opportunity to write the one wrong of their 2022 season. They were perfect for 11 games but then lost "the big one". OSU lost the only game that matters — a season-ending clash with Michigan that sent the Wolverines on to a Big Ten Championship win and ultimately the No. 3 spot in the College Football Playoffs.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Former Steelers Safety Ryan Clark Says He Would ‘Go To Jail’ If 2009 Hit Happened In 2022

There are plenty of moments that fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers will never forget. The storied franchise has given the fan base so many memories throughout the organization’s history and there are too many to count. One game in particular that sticks out in this century (aside from the three Super Bowl appearances), was the 2008 AFC Championship Game against rival, Baltimore Ravens. Legendary safety Troy Polamalu‘s pick-6 off of Joe Flacco sent Pittsburgh to another championship, but another play that defined the physicality of the team’s defense will never be forgotten.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos hurt by bad offensive pass interference call against Chiefs

The Denver Broncos gave the Kansas City Chiefs all they could handle on Sunday, and they would have had a better chance of pulling off a major upset if not for an unwarranted penalty. The Broncos were leading 17-13 late in the third quarter when Russell Wilson completed a 44-yard pass to Courtland Sutton. Denver... The post Broncos hurt by bad offensive pass interference call against Chiefs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan strongly considering resigning as team struggles, per report

Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan is strongly considering resigning amid a disappointing 17-18 start, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. For now, McMillan's job appears to be safe for the remainder of the season if he decides against resigning. McMillan got the job initially when the team fired former head coach Lloyd Pierce in the middle of the 2020-21 season.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Report: Cavaliers To Pursue Wing On Trade Market

The Cavs are missing a few pieces to be considered true Finals contenders. One of those is a wing who can be a consistent scoring presence while also not sacrificing anything on the defensive end. The Cavs are currently rotating through Lamar Stevens, Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, and...
CLEVELAND, OH

