Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Trails Near Atlanta's Perimeter Are Perfect for Keeping Those New Years Hiking and Health ResolutionsDeanLandAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Related
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Raiders owner reportedly soured on Derek Carr a while ago
While it seems the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr appear headed for a mutual parting of ways, team owner Mark Davis reportedly made up his mind about Carr long ago. In a recent column for The Athletic, Raiders reporter Vic Tafur shed some light on Davis’ true feelings...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Boldy Told Dennis Schroder Before The Game Against The Hawks That He'd Score 40 Points
LeBron James marked his 38th birthday with a memorable performance, as the King erupted for a season-high 47 points in a win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Lakers were trailing at half time and it was close late in the game as well, but James ensured they got over the line in the end.
Yardbarker
Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching
The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
NFL Mock Draft: Georgia Star Stays Home With Falcons?
Jalen Carter is projected to be one of the top picks in this year's NFL Draft. Could he join the local Atlanta Falcons?
Yardbarker
Scout says Bears should look no further than Will Anderson with top pick
The Chicago Bears still have an outside chance at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but barring a crazy series of events, it seems likely the team will be picking in the top two. With several positions needing addressed and nearly every top-tier player still available...
Yardbarker
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud says people have called him to relay social media hate after loss to Michigan
Ohio State and quarterback C.J. Stroud have an opportunity to write the one wrong of their 2022 season. They were perfect for 11 games but then lost "the big one". OSU lost the only game that matters — a season-ending clash with Michigan that sent the Wolverines on to a Big Ten Championship win and ultimately the No. 3 spot in the College Football Playoffs.
NFL World Roasts Commanders’ New Porcine Mascot, Major Tuddy
The video announcement sparked quite the reaction.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers Safety Ryan Clark Says He Would ‘Go To Jail’ If 2009 Hit Happened In 2022
There are plenty of moments that fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers will never forget. The storied franchise has given the fan base so many memories throughout the organization’s history and there are too many to count. One game in particular that sticks out in this century (aside from the three Super Bowl appearances), was the 2008 AFC Championship Game against rival, Baltimore Ravens. Legendary safety Troy Polamalu‘s pick-6 off of Joe Flacco sent Pittsburgh to another championship, but another play that defined the physicality of the team’s defense will never be forgotten.
Lakers Rumors: Would Signing All-Time Shooter Klay Thompson Bring A Title To LA?
Rumors suggests a huge possibility of Klay Thompson signing with the Lakers next off-season
Tom Brady, Mike Evans put together monster performances to lift Bucs to NFC South-clinching win
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came away with another comeback victory – this time it came against the Carolina Panthers and clinched the NFC South title for them.
Yardbarker
According To Report Steelers’ Head Coach Mike Tomlin Is The 5th Highest-Paid Coach In All Of Sports
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin has been at the helm for 16 years now. He’s yet to have a below-.500 season in his tenure, although that is at risk this season. With two games remaining, the Steelers sit at 7-8 with slim-to-none playoff odds. Many fans have targeted Tomlin as their subject of criticism, with some even calling for his job.
Broncos hurt by bad offensive pass interference call against Chiefs
The Denver Broncos gave the Kansas City Chiefs all they could handle on Sunday, and they would have had a better chance of pulling off a major upset if not for an unwarranted penalty. The Broncos were leading 17-13 late in the third quarter when Russell Wilson completed a 44-yard pass to Courtland Sutton. Denver... The post Broncos hurt by bad offensive pass interference call against Chiefs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Titans' Taylor Lewan jokingly threatens 'legal action' against Jeff Bezos for 'attempted murder'
Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan isn't happy, and it's not just because his team lost their sixth straight game on the Week 17 edition of "Thursday Night Football" against the Dallas Cowboys. Lewan suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, and during the broadcast of the contest against...
Atlanta Hawks Star Fined $25,000
The NBA announced that Bogdan Bogdanovic has been fined $25,000 for an incident that took place during Wednesday’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
5-Star 2023 TE Duce Robinson 'Excited' About Longhorns
Arguably the top remaining prospect on the board for the Longhorns, tight end Duce Robinson is an elite talent
CBS Sports
Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan strongly considering resigning as team struggles, per report
Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan is strongly considering resigning amid a disappointing 17-18 start, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. For now, McMillan's job appears to be safe for the remainder of the season if he decides against resigning. McMillan got the job initially when the team fired former head coach Lloyd Pierce in the middle of the 2020-21 season.
Yardbarker
Report: Cavaliers To Pursue Wing On Trade Market
The Cavs are missing a few pieces to be considered true Finals contenders. One of those is a wing who can be a consistent scoring presence while also not sacrificing anything on the defensive end. The Cavs are currently rotating through Lamar Stevens, Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, and...
Former Florida State defensive back announces transfer to SEC program
After things didn't work out in Tallahassee, the former four-star recruit has landed elsewhere.
Comments / 0