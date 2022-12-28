Read full article on original website
kmvt
Friends of Minidoka accepting donations
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This past November, Friends of Minidoka launched the 80th anniversary of the establishment of Southern Idaho’s Japanese relocation camp. Friends of Minidoka is the philanthropic non-profit partner of Minidoka National Historic Site. They work to preserve, protect and educate about the legacy of the...
eastidahonews.com
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a deputy who helped a stuck cat inside a car at Walmart
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy who helped a woman in need at Walmart. Here’s what...
Why One Small Fearless Idaho Town Was Amazingly Relocated Twice
We all know how awful moving is. Packing up boxes, loading them on a truck, unloading them at the new location, unpacking the boxes, and putting the contents into their proper spots in your new home. Doing the process once will make you want to stay in a house that's too small, too expensive, or even in a bad neighborhood. According to a study conducted in 2019, the stress of moving is more significant than going through a divorce, getting married, having children, starting your first job, or switching careers. Imagine an entire town going through the stress of moving twice! It happened in a small city in Idaho in 1888 and again 37 years later in 1925.
ksl.com
Watch: Slick driveway a dream come true for Idaho ice skater
IDAHO FALLS — While others were unintentionally slipping and sliding on the ice on Tuesday morning, one local woman broke out her skates. Freezing rain made for extremely slick roads Tuesday morning, prompting law enforcement to warn drivers to slow down, be careful and avoid travel if possible. In...
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
At the dawn of 1923, 9th District Judge George W. Edgington was sending signals from the bench that he had had his fill of Prohibition offenders. Fines as punishment for breaking state and federal dry laws would be a thing of the past, he said, sentencing a Teton County man to four months in the county jail on Jan. 5. “Whenever the evidence will allow it, jail sentences will be the award to those convicted of violating the Prohibition law in the future,” he said. The following day, news broke that for the second time in the history of Bonneville County a special grand jury was being called. Edgington’s order specified that jurors were to report the morning of Monday, Jan. 15. He gave no reason for calling the jury.
eastidahonews.com
False report to 911 draws large police presence in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A 911 call drew a large police presence Friday afternoon, and it was later determined that a false report was made. Police responded at 12:45 p.m. near Hoopes and 12th Street. According to Jessica Clements, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Police Department, the nature of...
eastidahonews.com
Cash rewards offered for tips after ‘explosive device’ components found in restroom
MORELAND — Cash rewards are being offered for tips that lead to an arrest after deputies responded to a local park for what appeared to be an explosive device in a restroom. Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called Monday at 1:45 p.m. When deputies arrived at the...
eastidahonews.com
Moose on the loose in Pocatello tranquilized and relocated
POCATELLO — After a warning was sent out by local police earlier this week about a moose roaming around a neighborhood, the animal was safely relocated by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. The advisory sent out by the Pocatello Police Department on Tuesday said there were several...
eastidahonews.com
The top 10 videos you were watching on EastIdahoNews.com in 2022
IDAHO FALLS – From the heartwarming Secret Santa stories to the ongoing saga of Chad and Lori Daybell and the horrific flooding in Yellowstone National Park, EastIdahoNews.com was there to capture it all on camera this year. As 2022 comes to a close, here’s a look back at our...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are highly praised for their food and service.
Country Corner store owner reflects on history after Christmas celebration
POCATELLO — The Country Corner store on Bannock Highway held a Christmas celebration on Dec. 21 to bring the community together. Sanju Choudhury, owner of the store, said the event had all sorts of Christmas decorations and the whole neighborhood was invited. “We had Santa Claus and hot dogs and hot chocolate,” he said. “At Christmastime, we have all sorts of different décor.” ...
KPVI Newschannel 6
ITD Sees Record Number of Snowplows Hit This Season
With another incoming storm bringing snow to the area, the Idaho Transportation Department is preparing to keep our roads clear. They get a briefing from meteorologists about the weather for three days at a time. From that, they plan 24-hour coverage beginning with pre-treating the roads. Once snow falls, the plows are sent out. The Pocatello district handles the area from Inkom to south Blackfoot and the flying "Y" up to Rainbow Road along with smaller highway roads. Snowplows only drive around 35 miles an hour and have flashing lights. ITD says that when they’re clearing the roads, they drive in a pattern to clear all the snow.
Post Register
Bomb squad called in to blow up explosive device at Moreland Park
The Idaho Falls bomb squad responded to a park in rural Bingham County on Monday after what authorities believed to be an explosive device was found in the park’s bathroom. The bomb squad used a robot to remove the device from the bathroom at Moreland Park and move it to an isolated part of the park where it was blown up by a counter charge, according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.
eastidahonews.com
Bannock County woman accused of stabbing couple on Christmas morning while they slept
POCATELLO — A woman police say stabbed two people numerous times in their home early Christmas morning has been charged with two felonies. Kylee Marie Adams, 24, faces two felony counts of aggravated assault causing bodily harm, court records show. Police say she stabbed a man five times and a woman three times.
eastidahonews.com
Newlywed paralyzed two weeks after wedding gets surprise from a Secret Santa
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts. Kaden and Whitney were married...
Traffic stops in East Idaho result in felony drug arrests
At approximately 11pm on December 26th, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle with no license plate at the intersection of John Adams Parkway and Croft Dr. The Deputy identified the driver as 26 year old Riki Jo Vanbrocklin of Idaho Falls, along with an adult male passenger in the vehicle. While obtaining identifying information on the vehicle, the Deputy observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. A search of Ms. Vanbrocklin’s coat and wallet produced a vape pen that she admitted was used for smoking THC and a small baggie with over 2 grams of methamphetamine. Vanbrocklin admitted to...
KHQ Right Now
Westbound I-90 fully blocked near Pleasant View Road
IDAHO. - Westbound I-90 is currently blocked from Exit 2 near Pleasant View Road to Exit 5.
eastidahonews.com
Apartment building evacuated after garage catches fire
IDAHO FALLS — A garage caught fire in Idaho Falls on Friday morning, causing people living nearby to be evacuated briefly. The fire happened off the 2000 block of Stace Street right before 10:50 a.m. Firefighters with the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a two-story four-plex apartment building just north of the College of Eastern Idaho.
