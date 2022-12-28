Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Do You Own a Nonprofit in Houston? Inspire Change Grant Fund Awards $400,000 to Local ProgramsClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Search for Mark Hoover, Robbery Suspect Near FM 1960Soul Screwed SeriesHouston, TX
Texas child found dead in washing machine was visited by CPS investigators twice before his death: report
A new report shows that a 7-year-old found dead in a washing machine suffered a traumatic childhood and was not removed from his home despite multiple abuse investigations.
worldboxingnews.net
Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea
Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
Suspect accused of gunning down Migos rapper Takeoff insists he's innocent - as it's revealed he had 'large amount of cash' on him and planned to travel to Mexico on expedited passport when he was arrested
An attorney for a man accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff last month said Monday that the Migos star's death outside a Houston bowling alley was a tragedy but that her client says he's innocent of the crime. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, made a brief court appearance in which prosecutors...
Front desk worker at Georgia hotel allegedly raped drunk woman seeking help
An intoxicated woman who was visiting a Georgia hotel guest sought help from the front desk attendant when she got locked out of the room — but authorities say instead of offering assistance, he allegedly raped her. The woman told cops she was visiting a friend at the Red Roof Inn & Suites in Newnan on Saturday and became “highly intoxicated,” the Newnan Times-Herald reported, citing the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. She urinated on herself in the elevator as she went to the front desk to say she was locked out because the friend had left the hotel, according to the paper. The...
Man Accused Of Rapper TakeOff's Shooting Death Says He's Innocent
Patrick Xavier Clark is charged with opening fire at a Houston bowling alley, killing the rapper TakeOff. But Clark's attorney says her client is "being charged with something that he believes he’s innocent of.”. The man accused of a Halloween party shooting that left Migos rapper TakeOff dead says...
Black woman arrested after officers made gruesome discovery in her home
A woman was arrested after officers found the body of a toddler in her home in Cherokee County. Canton police said on Dec. 14 around 4:10 pm, officers received a walk-in report regarding a deceased toddler inside a home. When they arrived, authorities say they found the girl’s body inside.
FedEx driver told investigators 7-year-old girl was still alive after he hit her with van, documents say
The FedEx driver accused of killing a 7-year-old girl in Texas allegedly told investigators that she had been fine after he hit her with his truck, but panicked and killed her inside the vehicle. According to an arrest warrant released on Dec. 8, Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, told investigators he...
Philly Man Who Was Wrongfully Imprisoned for 30 Yrs Is Killed at a Funeral
A wrongfully convicted man who spent nearly 30 years in prison was shot dead at a funeral last Friday, less than two years after he was finally released, Philadelphia police said Wednesday. Christopher Williams, 62, was convicted in 1992 and 1993 for two separate cases, first for the murder of Michael Haynesworth in 1989, then for a triple murder that same year. He was released 22 months ago after prosecutors found exonerating evidence and tainted testimony that police had but never shared with lawyers. “It’s incredibly tragic. This guy went through decades in prison, 25 years on death row for crimes that he did not commit, because the system failed,” his longtime attorney, Stuart Lev, told NBC News. Williams had been working as a carpenter in hopes of starting his own construction business that would give work to freed convicts, Lev said. No arrests were made after the shooting, and police haven’t released further information on a possible motive.Read it at NBC News
buzzfeednews.com
A Scrapyard Owner Has Been Charged With Murder After Four Men Were Found Dead And Dismembered In Oklahoma
A scrapyard owner who had been considered a person of interest for weeks in the killing and dismembering of four men in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, has been charged with their murders. Joseph Kennedy, 67, is now facing four counts of premeditated murder for allegedly killing Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30,...
Idaho murders: Kaylee Goncalves' father believes suspect 'chose to go' upstairs to potentially target victims
Kaylee Goncalves' father, Steven Goncalves, says he believes the suspect in the murders of four Idaho college students may have chosen to go upstairs to target two victims.
Man kills his fiancée’s father and shoots her mother and sister after demanding they move out
A Massachusetts man fatally shot his fiancée's father and wounded her mother and sister, then turned the gun on himself, after he expressed he was “unhappy” that they were living with him, prosecutors said. Police got a 911 call just after 3 a.m. Wednesday in Fall River...
Prison inmates placed bets on how long Whitey Bulger would survive after being transferred, a watchdog report found. The notorious gangster was beaten to death in less than 24 hours.
A Justice Department report found that prison staff who worked at Hazelton spoke publicly about Bulger's upcoming arrival in front of inmates.
Yaya Mayweather Sentenced In 2020 Stabbing Of Lapattra Jacobs
In April 2020, Yaya Mayweather admitted to causing bodily injury to Lapattra Jacobs at NBA Youngboy's home during an altercation.
10 year old charged with homicide appears in court; judge maintains $50K bail
The 10-year-old charged with shooting and killing his mother made his first in-person appearance in court on Wednesday afternoon.
‘Deeply disturbing’ video shows middle school teacher fighting student, MO district says
The fight between the teacher and student happened in the middle school classroom
Prosecutors: Quadruple homicide suspect asked for $300,000 before carrying out killings
Prosecutors said that a man who killed four people execution-style at an Oklahoma marijuana farm demanded $300,000 before carrying out the killings. Prosecutors said that bond should be withheld from Wu Chen since he would still be a danger to witnesses. KFOR's Katelyn Ogle reports.Dec. 5, 2022.
WLBT
After initially being denied bond, man accused of killing missing Ole Miss student is now out on bond
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The man charged with first-degree murder in the death of a missing ole miss student is now out on bond. Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department confirms to us that Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. was released from jail around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday. Herrington was given a...
Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in federal prison
Scott Matthew Yotka, 48, of Jacksonville, was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for producing and distributing photos and a video depicting himself as he sexually abused two young children.
Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break
A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
Boston murder suspect found hanging by his underwear after attempting to escape police out 12th floor window
Boston police allege that a man tried to jump out of an apartment window when police arrived and discovered a dead body in the unit on Sunday night.
