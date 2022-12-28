ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
worldboxingnews.net

Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea

Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
Daily Mail

Suspect accused of gunning down Migos rapper Takeoff insists he's innocent - as it's revealed he had 'large amount of cash' on him and planned to travel to Mexico on expedited passport when he was arrested

An attorney for a man accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff last month said Monday that the Migos star's death outside a Houston bowling alley was a tragedy but that her client says he's innocent of the crime. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, made a brief court appearance in which prosecutors...
HOUSTON, TX
New York Post

Front desk worker at Georgia hotel allegedly raped drunk woman seeking help

An intoxicated woman who was visiting a Georgia hotel guest sought help from the front desk attendant when she got locked out of the room — but authorities say instead of offering assistance, he allegedly raped her. The woman told cops she was visiting a friend at the Red Roof Inn & Suites in Newnan on Saturday and became “highly intoxicated,” the Newnan Times-Herald reported, citing the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. She urinated on herself in the elevator as she went to the front desk to say she was locked out because the friend had left the hotel, according to the paper. The...
NEWNAN, GA
Oxygen

Man Accused Of Rapper TakeOff's Shooting Death Says He's Innocent

Patrick Xavier Clark is charged with opening fire at a Houston bowling alley, killing the rapper TakeOff. But Clark's attorney says her client is "being charged with something that he believes he’s innocent of.”. The man accused of a Halloween party shooting that left Migos rapper TakeOff dead says...
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Philly Man Who Was Wrongfully Imprisoned for 30 Yrs Is Killed at a Funeral

A wrongfully convicted man who spent nearly 30 years in prison was shot dead at a funeral last Friday, less than two years after he was finally released, Philadelphia police said Wednesday. Christopher Williams, 62, was convicted in 1992 and 1993 for two separate cases, first for the murder of Michael Haynesworth in 1989, then for a triple murder that same year. He was released 22 months ago after prosecutors found exonerating evidence and tainted testimony that police had but never shared with lawyers. “It’s incredibly tragic. This guy went through decades in prison, 25 years on death row for crimes that he did not commit, because the system failed,” his longtime attorney, Stuart Lev, told NBC News. Williams had been working as a carpenter in hopes of starting his own construction business that would give work to freed convicts, Lev said. No arrests were made after the shooting, and police haven’t released further information on a possible motive.Read it at NBC News
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Vice

Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break

A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.

