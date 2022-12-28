Read full article on original website
Wendy's, Taco Bell Customers Might Be Shocked to Learn This
While some improvement is on the horizon, rising food prices have been a particularly painful point for people across different income brackets. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that grocery prices rose 12% between November 2021 and 2022 while eating out is now 8.5% more expensive. Price increases...
Double cheeseburgers are 50 cents at McDonald’s today and tomorrow. How to get yours.
McDonald’s is continuing its SZN of Sharing app deals today and tomorrow with an offer of a double cheeseburger for 50 cents. The fast-food restaurant is offering special app deals through Dec. 25. On Thursday, Dec. 8, and Friday, Dec. 9, customers can get a double cheeseburger for just...
Taco Bell’s Menu For 2023 Includes 2 New Versions Of Mexican Pizza
Bringing the 2023 flavors a little early, Taco Bell will launch some limited-edition items on Dec. 22. With nationwide offers like $2 chicken burritos and two new Mexican Pizzas testing in select cities, it’s about to be a tasty start to the year. These menu items are only available...
Wendy's Has a Free Food Plan to Keep You From McDonald's, Burger King
The end of the year is always the busiest time -- whether we're bustling about buying holiday gifts for our loved ones or we're trying to get all those end-of-year appointments taken care of, everyone is out and about. This makes it an excellent time for fast-food restaurants. The more...
Pizza Hut Manager Explains the Difference Between Ordering In-Store and Online After Customer Complaint, Sparking Debate
A Pizza Hut manager has sparked debate over online ordering. The U.S. is seeing a rise in online ordering, with fast food app downloads up 27.5% compared to last year. But some people still like to order in the stores and others say it saves them money if they do so.
Taco Bell Menu Makes a Fan-Favorite a Permanent Addition
Taco Bell has had a frenetic year. The Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report chain makes more menu changes than its three biggest rivals combined, constantly giving its fans a reason to visit and keeping its name in the news. The chain tried everything from chicken wings (for a...
