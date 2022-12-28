ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Comments / 13

Lightning Bolt
3d ago

Thank you for that kind woman. Now Elliot knows love and soon will get a good home furever.❤️❤️ This is a Christmas miracle. 🥰🥰

Reply(1)
11
Lorna Smith
3d ago

I am so glad the wonderful woman found Elliot and took him to a vet! so glad he is recovering and I pray he will be given to a warm and loving home1💕💕🙏🙏

Reply
8
Darren Cole
3d ago

Apparently the person who found him did the best way to free him probably using warm not hot water. Warm water would have freed him and brought feeling back. Hot water can cause harm actually.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Skiing and Golfing on the Same Day

I got the pic. above of the golfers from Doug Wierenga. These were golfers at Clearbrook Golf Course in Saugatuck – Allegan County. The pic. was taken Friday, December 30th. This picture was taken on the same day at roughly the same time. This is Bittersweet Ski Area, also in Allegan County just west of Otsego. This was relatively early, so there are just a few skiers visible.
SAUGATUCK, MI
People

People

374K+
Followers
64K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy