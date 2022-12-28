Read full article on original website
Noah and Vans Reconnect for Suede Chukka Boots
After connecting earlier this summer for a pair of beach-ready Slip Ons, Noah and Vans now reunite for two cozy colorways of Suede Chukka Boots. The collaborative mid-tops feature 100% suede uppers, keeping the ankles warm in the winter, paired with skate-ready rubber outsoles. Modifications to the original silhouette include upgraded cushioning, deeper knurl texture on the toe bumpers, and higher sidewalls on the outsoles for increased durability. Two colorways are available, including “Dark Green” with brown laces and “Tobacco” with bright red laces. Both pairs incorporate debossed NOAH cross logo imprints on the lateral heel counter, checkerboard tags along the collars, metallic eyelets, and red Off the Wall banners on the heel. Extra white laces are also included in the packaging.
The North Face Launches 2023 Year of the Rabbit Collection
The North Face has geared up for the upcoming Lunar New Year with a special Year of the Rabbit-themed exploration series. Redesigning the classic ICON collection, key pieces within the collection, including the 1996 Nuptse Jacket and 86 Retro Mountain Jacket are reimagined with print silhouettes of rabbits and appear in new colors. The jackets continue to provide maximum warmth and durability while being lightweight – ideal for explorers going on winter adventures. The jackets are also water-repellent, as well as breathable.
Celebrate Disney's 100th Anniversary With These adidas UltraBOOST 1.0s
New year, same classic model. is kicking off its 2023 run with a roster of UltraBOOST 1.0s that offer a balance of classic looks with fun themes. Joining the previously revealed “Core Black” and “Cloud White” reissues, two colorways celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary are set to launch as adidas rings in the new year.
JD Dedicates Holiday Season to Championing Emerging Music Talent
Earlier this month, JD teamed up with record label 777 Records to offer aspiring Dutch and Flemish artists the chance to release their own single and music video. The youth-focused talent search came as part of the sportswear retailer’s expansion across the Netherlands as it aims to bring its ongoing commitment to championing the rising stars of tomorrow to the region.
EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Teams With Aubade for Capsule Collection
PARIS — French lingerie label Aubade has called on Elie Saab for a capsule collection playing on the couturier’s sense for luxurious materials and red carpet glamour. The 17-piece line will span lingerie and nightwear, respectively titled “My Desire” and “Whimsical Affair,” with four bra styles, four bottoms as well as suspenders, bodies, long silk pants and a kimono.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration This marks the first time that the couturier has worked on lingerie, a “very personal and intimate item” that he had never worked as a...
The Air Jordan 1 Low Receives a Monochromatic "Panda" Makeover
Crafted with leather, the silhouette follows the traditional “Panda” colorway of a white base and contrasting black overlays, while can be found on the panel swoosh, Jumpman tongue logo, embroidered Air Jordan heel emblem and insoles. The shoe rests on a white midsole and black outsole and is tied together with black laces for that clean, monochromatic finish.
The Best Palace Collaborations of 2022
Barely a week went by without a Palace collaboration in 2022. Despite the London skate brand’s total omnipresence on your social feeds throughout the year, nothing ever felt oversaturated or overdone. Each partnership was full of fresh ideas, with creative direction that took followers to whole new dimensions, visuals...
Jennifer Lopez's Festive Dress Had One Standout Detail We're Bringing Into the New Year
Shop similar collared dresses and blouses starting at $22 This holiday season saw plenty of festive outfits — but Jennifer Lopez's non-traditional take was a true standout. Instead of opting for the typical choices of red, green, and tartan, the Marry Me actress celebrated in a bright teal satin dress printed with deep burgundy bows — and the cherry on top was the statement collar. The bold, pointed detail featured a single red flower embroidered on either side and gave the look a fun dash of sophistication and...
OAMC Returns With Second Season of its Re:Work Collection
Returning with the second season of OAMC Re:Work, OAMC once again shared its artisanal approach through dye, detail, and shape. The line’s process sees ready-made items taken apart, refitted, adjusted, constructed, and overdyed. Vintage military blankets are printed with camouflage motifs and overdyed to create new garment shapes, while...
Here Are the 10 Most Popular Nike SNKRS Launches of 2022
For , 2022 was another action-packed year that saw countless coveted colorways and collaborations launch in a frenzy of limited releases. As a result, the SNKRS app was flooded throughout the year with entries for some of the brand’s most desired pairs, including a record-breaking 3.8 million entries for the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Reverse Mocha.” Recapping the year, the brand has shared its top 10 most popular releases.
Stanley Mills, the man behind ‘The Chicken Dance,’ dead at 91
Former music publisher Stanley Mills, best known for popularising “The Chicken Dance,” died on 29 December in New Hyde Park, New York at the age of 91, according to reports.A cause of death is currently unknown, according Billboard.Born in 1931, Mills was the son of music publisher Jack Mills, who founded Mills Music Publishing Company. He reportedly worked with the family business for a few years prior to its sale in 1964 before going on to work at music publisher EB Marks, according to Variety. He’d later go on to launch his own company, September Music and Galahad Music,...
Needles and Reebok Collide for Beatnik Mocs
Having collaborated once before in 2018 for summer-ready Beatnik sandals, Keizo Shimizu‘s NEEDLES and Reebok now come together once again for Beatnik Mocs fit for the colder months. The upcoming pairs arrive in four variations of black and sand-toned suede featuring wavy panels pieced together with exposed stitching. Reebok...
Malbon Golf Debuts the First Frost Collection
Fresh off of the nautically themed range that it released last week, Malbon Golf has just debuted the First Frost Collection. As the title of the collection suggests, a large portion is geared for frosty mornings on the links, meaning hoodies, sweatpants, pullovers and mock necks to partner alongside polos and shorts.
Best of 2022: Kitchens
At the end of the year, it’s time to look back at the best interiors and outdoor spaces that were posted on The Nordroom in the last twelve months. In the Best of 2022 series I will share the most beautiful spaces of this year. Every room that is...
Jordan Brand Presents "Year of the Rabbit" Collection
In December, various looks at upcoming “Year of the Rabbit” shoes from Jordan Brand surfaced. Now, the Nike subdivision has shared a full preview of the collection with accompanying apparel that complements it. Footwear options are highlighted by the Air Jordan 1 Low OG and Air Jordan 1...
Take an Official Look at the Sean Wotherspoon x adidas Orketro
After being introduced earlier this year, the Orketro has now been reimagined by Sean Wotherspoon of Vintage By Round Two. Wotherspoon utilized his outlook on retro styling for a take on the ’90s-inspired runner for a collaborative collection. Set to arrive in three colorways, the Sean Wotherspoon x adidas...
Images of the Rare Nike Air Max 1 "Google" Sample Surface
Following the recent release of the eBay x Nike SB Dunk Low “Sandy Bodecker,”. we now have images of the extremely rare Nike Air Max 1 “Google” sample. Coming courtesy of sneaker figure SB Collector, the hallowed sneaker is seen in a side-by-side comparison with the eBay-inspired Nike SB collaborative release seen in December.
Watch the Trailer for Episode 1 of 'TRIGUN STAMPEDE'
Becoming a cult favorite in the ’90s with its sci-fi Western themes, Trigun, regarded by some as one of the greatest animes of all time, is now gearing up for the release of its reboot. Titled “TRIGUN STAMPEDE,” the anime is being animated by studio Orange and will be aired on TV Tokyo next month.
JJJJound and BAPE Reconnect for "A Timeless Ape" Capsule
Following a collaboration with PUMA, the archive page turned creative studio JJJJound now links up with BAPE once again for the duo’s second joint project. The star of the show is a new BAPE STA™ colorway which opts for a minimalist aesthetic featuring a 100% calf leather upper in white with signature STA branding in navy. JJJJound logos adorn the heel tabs and insoles while BAPE logos are featured on the monochrome white midsoles. The special-edition pairs come in custom blue BAPE camo packaging featuring gold foil co-branding.
