Chicago, IL

Bears Wednesday Injury Report: Justin Fields Updates Status

By Aalap Desai
 3 days ago

The Bears have a long list on their injury report. But, there may be some reason for optimism heading into their Week 17 contest.

The Chicago Bears released their first of three injury reports ahead of their Week 17 contest against the Detroit Lions.

At this point in the season, most teams are riddled with injuries and the Bears are no different.

It's notable that Teven Jenkins was a full participant in practice and should be in line to play on Sunday. Additionally, Cody Whitehair was limited in practice as he recovers from a knee ailment . Getting both Jenkins and Whitehair would beef up the offensive line significantly.

However, WRs Chase Claypool (knee) and Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) remained out. Although, Dante Pettis (ankle) was limited in practice and may have an outside chance of playing. If he can, it would add an able-bodied WR to help QB Justin Fields out.

As for Justin Fields, he was dealing with a minor foot issue after he was stepped on during last week's game against the Bills. In fact, he even had some swelling which has now subsided. Fields, himself, said that he is good to go this Sunday.

As for the rest, they were all limited in practice on Wednesday. DL Andrew Brown (ankle), DL Justin Jones (eye), LB Steve Weatherford (illness), and TE Trevon Wesco (calf).

Comments / 0

 

Chicago, IL
