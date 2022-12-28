Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's Opens Fully Automated Restaurant - No HumansTy D.Fort Worth, TX
A Texas Mother Wants to See the Public School Record for 'Bullying' in Her Child's School District, & It Costs Over $7KZack LoveTexas State
Lake Worth Celebrates the 95th Birthday of 'One of the First to Test the Chinook Helicopter' & POW Veteran with a ParadeZack LoveLake Worth, TX
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
A New Dragon in TownTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
wcn247.com
TCU's defense holds on in Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TCU’s defense, built for speed, turned off Michigan’s power in a dominating first half. When the Fiesta Bowl turned into a touchdown party, the Horned Frogs kept the lights on just long enough to earn a chance to play for their first national championship since 1938. TCU returned two interceptions for touchdowns and its defense held on when things got wild in the second half for a 51-45 win over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl. The Horned Frogs held Michigan to three points in three trips inside the TCU 25-yard line in the first half and made key stops when the game turned into a flurry of touchdowns.
wcn247.com
Defending champ Georgia vs. Cinderella TCU for CFP title
After the best semifinal day in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, the title game will match the defending national champion against the closest thing the sport has had in years to a Cinderella team. It will be No. 1 Georgia, looking for its second straight championship, against upstart and No. 3 TCU on Jan. 9 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The four-team playoff has been littered with lopsided semifinal games, but these were thrillers. The Bulldogs came from 14 points down to beat No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 in the Peach Bowl. TCU upset No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl.
wcn247.com
Rising stars: Michigan's Moore, TCU's Riley guide CFP teams
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Michigan's Sherrone Moore and TCU's Garrett Riley will arrive at the Fiesta Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal Saturday between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU as rising-star offensive coordinators. A couple of millennials with old souls, Moore and Riley seem to be on a fast-track to head coaching jobs —- eventually. Neither is in a rush to move up, but it's apparent bigger things lie ahead in their careers.
wcn247.com
Strong finish leads No. 23 Baylor women over TCU 64-42
WACO, Texas (AP) — Caitlin Bickle scored 19 points and No. 23 Baylor pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat TCU 64-42 in a Big 12 Conference opener. Bickle sank 8 of 12 shots, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and grabbed seven rebounds for the Lady Bears (10-3). The Lady Bears put the game away early in the fourth quarter. Bickle scored the first two baskets, Sarah Andrews hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Bickle connected from beyond the arc to give Baylor a 50-31 lead with 6:44 left to play. Lucy Ibeh, who led TCU (6-6) with nine points, had a three-point play with 4:33 remaining to end Baylor’s 15-0 run to start the quarter and a 22-2 run spanning two periods.
wcn247.com
Perry scores 20 in North Texas' 72-57 victory against FIU
DENTON, Texas — Led by Tylor Perry's 20 points, the North Texas Mean Green defeated the Florida International Panthers 72-57 on Saturday night. The Mean Green are now 11-3 on the season, while the Panthers dropped to 6-7.
wcn247.com
Jossell scores 12 points to lead SFA past UT Arlington 66-62
ARLINGTON, Texas — Latrell Jossell had 12 points in Stephen F. Austin’s 66-62 victory against UT Arlington. Jossell added six rebounds and five assists for the Lumberjacks. Derrick Tezeno scored 11 points and added eight rebounds. Nigel Hawkins had 10 points. Shemar Wilson finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Mavericks. Kyron Gibson added 14 points and five assists.
