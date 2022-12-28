ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans’ top offensive weapon unlikely to play in Week 17

By Larry Brown
 3 days ago
Jan 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel against the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Tennessee Titans are unlikely to have their top offensive weapon available for their Week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Tennessee listed Derrick Henry as doubtful to play in their Thursday night game against Dallas due to a hip injury.

Henry did not participate in practice on Monday but had limited practices on Tuesday and Wednesday. Henry is coming off three consecutive 100-yard games with a touchdown in each game. He has 1,429 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.

The Titans resting Henry for Week 17 (as they appear to be doing) could be the result of a calculation the team is making with the postseason in mind.

Tennessee visits Jacksonville in Week 18 with the AFC South on the line. If the Titans win that game, they will win the division and get to host a playoff game. Though the Week 18 game against the Jags is critical, that does not mean the Week 17 game for Tennessee is meaningless.

Improving their 7-8 record with a win in Week 17 against Dallas would help the Titans’ postseason chances. A win against Dallas would make them 8-8 entering their Week 18 game. In the case of a tie with the Jags, being 8-8-1 would give them a playoff spot over any 8-9 team that’s also on the bubble, like the Patriots, Jets, Steelers and Dolphins. Though the likelihood of a tie against the Jags may seem low, it is possible.

