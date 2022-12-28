Read full article on original website
ketk.com
Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student and teaching...
ketk.com
Cole scores 23, Lindenwood defeats Tennessee Tech 82-64
SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP)Keenon Cole scored 23 points as Lindenwood beat Tennessee Tech 82-64 on Saturday night. Cole added seven rebounds for the Lions (6-9, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Cam Burrell scored 19 points and added 11 rebounds and three blocks. Kevin Caldwell Jr. finished with 14 points and six assists.
