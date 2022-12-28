John Walter Gunshore, 68, of Springfield Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Read full article on original website
Lower Saucon Township Says It Will Fight State Library Decision in Court
Nearly a year after its township council declined to adopt a new agreement with the Hellertown Area Library, the state’s Office of Commonwealth Libraries has approved Lower Saucon Township’s removal from the library’s service area. But that’s not where things will end, the township confirmed in a statement released late Friday afternoon, at the start of the long New Year’s holiday weekend.
Letter: ‘Heartbreak’ After Boy Told He Can’t Borrow Books from Library
Editor’s Note: Lower Saucon Township says it will pursue legal action against the state for approving a Hellertown Area Library plan removing Lower Saucon from its service area. The change takes effect Jan. 1 and will leave township residents without a home library. HAL made the request after the township stopped providing regular financial support for library services by rejecting a new five-year-agreement earlier this year. The township has said it will reimburse residents up to $40 if they purchase library cards from area libraries that offer them for a fee, although it is unclear which–if any–local libraries offer or will be offering them to nonresidents on that basis.
Letter: Regarding Library Services, Lower Saucon Council Should Listen to Taxpayers
I would love to get an explanation from Lower Saucon Township Council regarding our library service in 2023. They have destroyed our relationship with the Hellertown Area Library for no apparent reason, giving $50,000 of taxpayer money to the Southern Lehigh Library. That money was given without any commitment for future library service. With my Hellertown card I have been able to use the Bethlehem Area Library and the Southern Lehigh library through the PA Access program, but that will all stop as of Jan. 1. Residents must have a home library to benefit from the Access Program. Council has refused to put the library issue on the agenda of any recent council meetings, and has been anything but transparent. Priscilla deLeon is the only council member who seems to be listening to the wishes of residents, and has been supportive of continued library service. Letters I have sent to council have remained unanswered.
