The only people who have assault weapons are the IRS,LAW ENFORCEMENT, MILITARY, and USDA. They want our guns because they know they're an out of control government.
“I’m here to tell you that the gun owners are tired of being blamed for every madman, every criminal and every other depraved act the 2,500,000 gun owners didn’t do,” Todd Vandermyde said during one of the hearings. (Yup...it's not the guns....not the gun manufacturers... and, not the law-abiding citizens, who legally own and carry firearms.) To paraphrase what one of the panelists who is for the bill stated, on day 2: "The escalation is in certain neighborhoods and communities. Approx. 8% of those specific communities caused over 50% of the crime in those communities. There's no actual data that proves the bill will reduce crime...but, we *think* it will, so we're for the bill." -- They'll pass it (unconstitutionally) doing something... even if it does nothing... so that they can run PAC ads, stating that they did something (with it doing nothing, other than turning law abiding citizens into felons).
When someone says that “Assault Weapons” are not used to protect your family only to destroy, that someone is a political activist with clearly no concern for any level of ignorance or insanity they spew in serving their political party.
Comments / 33