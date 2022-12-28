Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RPD: Woman dead at scene of crash
A woman was pronounced dead Sunday morning at the scene of a motor vehicle accident, according to the Rochester Police Department (RPD).
Woman on mobility scooter struck by vehicle in Rochester, NH, killed
A woman on a mobility scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in Rochester, New Hampshire on Friday, according to authorities. First responders arrived at the scene of the crash around 1:55 p.m. and found the woman lying unconscious and not breathing in the road on Columbus Avenue near Kentucky Fried Chicken. She was struck by a vehicle that was driving south, the Rochester Police Department said in a statement.
WHEC TV-10
Man stabbed on Lake Avenue on Friday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday night Rochester Police Officers responded to Lake Avenue for the report of a possible stabbing. Officers arrived to find a man in 40’s with a cut to his arm. The circumstances that led up to the victim being injured are still under investigation, but the original incident occurred on Glenwood Avenue, which intersects with Lake. The victim was taken to Rochester General Hospital, where he was treated for his non-life threatening injuries. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
RPD: Man stabbed in the arm on Lake Ave
A man was stabbed in the arm Friday night on Lake Ave, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced following an investigation.
MCSO: Henrietta teen found safe
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says they are currently investigating a missing teenager from the Town of Henrietta.
13 WHAM
Police: Woman dead after crash on Denver Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to the intersection of Denver Street and Hazelwood Terrace for the report of a motor vehicle accident around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles. Police say a passenger of one of the vehicles, a woman in her 30's,...
RPD responds to two shootings on New Year’s Eve, says instances are not related
The Rochester Police Department says they responded to two unrelated shootings on New Year's Eve.
Man breaks into NY school to shelter people in blizzard
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Last Friday, as the Blizzard of ’22 whipped through Western New York, Jay Withey attempted to rescue a stranded friend. He never made it. Instead, the Kenmore resident’s truck got stuck near Pine Hill Primary Center on East Delavan Avenue. “I started getting nervous, and the wind was just blowing snow,” […]
13 WHAM
Police recover stolen vehicle on Weyl Street, teen taken into custody
Rochester, N.Y. — Around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, officers observed a 2020 Kia Optima that was reported stolen on December 15. When officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, it turned west onto Weyl Street from Hudson Ave, and struck two other vehicles on Weyl Street before coming to a stop.
Lackawanna man killed in fatal accident Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:10 p.m., investigators say a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on Seneca Street near Kingston Place when, they say, the Impala struck a parked vehicle. The Impala then hit a snowbank before striking a street light. […]
WHEC TV-10
South Wedge business moving forward after armed robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “He said he had a gun, which we confirmed on camera he had one. He told her to get down, he stole the money from our register and then shoved her and asked her where there was more,” Shelby said, the owner of Little Button Craft Gift Shop.
13 WHAM
12-year-old boy one of two shot in Rochester on New Year's Eve
Rochester, N.Y. — A 12-year-old is one of two victims from two unrelated shootings from New Year's Eve. The first call police responded to was at Strong Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim around 11:43 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located a 31-year-old man who had...
13 WHAM
Man recovering after being stabbed on Lake Ave
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to the area of Lake Ave for the report of a possible stabbing around 9:00 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers located a man in his 40's with a laceration on his arm. Police say the circumstances that led up to the...
13 WHAM
Amid surge in car thefts, police note increase in younger suspects
Rochester, N.Y. — The number of car thefts in the city in all of 2012 was 632. That number has nearly doubled in 10 years, currently sitting at just under 1,100 in 2022. And those charged with the thefts are younger than ever. Last week, the Monroe County Sheriff's...
RPD: Man shot on Portland Avenue after attempted robbery
Police began life-saving measures before he was transported to Strong Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
RPD: Teens arrested after hitting police cruiser with stolen car on Weyl Street
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Two girls were arrested in Rochester Friday, after a stolen vehicle crashed into two other cars and a police cruiser on Weyl Street. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers spotted a Kia Optima that had been stolen on December 15 around 5:30 p.m. Friday. When they tried to pull the […]
Sunrise Smart Start: RPD officer injured, missing teenager
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, December 30, 2022.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester Police sound alarm on car thefts – and ages of suspects
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Car thefts in Rochester aren’t new, but the ages of the drivers behind the wheel keep getting younger and younger. And police say the moment they steal a car, they’re putting all of us at risk. Tuesday night, police tried to stop a 2016...
13 WHAM
RMSC hosts Holiday Laser show
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Museum and Science Center hosted its Holiday Laser show on Saturday. The show features holiday songs played back-to-back with choregraphed dancing laser lights among the stars of the Planetarium. Performances will continue through Jan. 8.
