ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Woman on mobility scooter struck by vehicle in Rochester, NH, killed

A woman on a mobility scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in Rochester, New Hampshire on Friday, according to authorities. First responders arrived at the scene of the crash around 1:55 p.m. and found the woman lying unconscious and not breathing in the road on Columbus Avenue near Kentucky Fried Chicken. She was struck by a vehicle that was driving south, the Rochester Police Department said in a statement.
ROCHESTER, NH
WHEC TV-10

Man stabbed on Lake Avenue on Friday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday night Rochester Police Officers responded to Lake Avenue for the report of a possible stabbing. Officers arrived to find a man in 40’s with a cut to his arm. The circumstances that led up to the victim being injured are still under investigation, but the original incident occurred on Glenwood Avenue, which intersects with Lake. The victim was taken to Rochester General Hospital, where he was treated for his non-life threatening injuries. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police: Woman dead after crash on Denver Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to the intersection of Denver Street and Hazelwood Terrace for the report of a motor vehicle accident around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles. Police say a passenger of one of the vehicles, a woman in her 30's,...
ROCHESTER, NY
PIX11

Man breaks into NY school to shelter people in blizzard

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Last Friday, as the Blizzard of ’22 whipped through Western New York, Jay Withey attempted to rescue a stranded friend. He never made it. Instead, the Kenmore resident’s truck got stuck near Pine Hill Primary Center on East Delavan Avenue. “I started getting nervous, and the wind was just blowing snow,” […]
KENMORE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Lackawanna man killed in fatal accident Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:10 p.m., investigators say a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on Seneca Street near Kingston Place when, they say, the Impala struck a parked vehicle. The Impala then hit a snowbank before striking a street light. […]
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

South Wedge business moving forward after armed robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “He said he had a gun, which we confirmed on camera he had one. He told her to get down, he stole the money from our register and then shoved her and asked her where there was more,” Shelby said, the owner of Little Button Craft Gift Shop.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

12-year-old boy one of two shot in Rochester on New Year's Eve

Rochester, N.Y. — A 12-year-old is one of two victims from two unrelated shootings from New Year's Eve. The first call police responded to was at Strong Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim around 11:43 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located a 31-year-old man who had...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man recovering after being stabbed on Lake Ave

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to the area of Lake Ave for the report of a possible stabbing around 9:00 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers located a man in his 40's with a laceration on his arm. Police say the circumstances that led up to the...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RMSC hosts Holiday Laser show

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Museum and Science Center hosted its Holiday Laser show on Saturday. The show features holiday songs played back-to-back with choregraphed dancing laser lights among the stars of the Planetarium. Performances will continue through Jan. 8.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy