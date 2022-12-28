Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Driver allegedly gestured handgun at other driver in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are looking for evidence to further back up the claim that one driver was threatened by another with a handgun while driving their car. According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), the alleged victim told police that during a drive through...
abc27.com
Woman fatally shot in York, police investigating
YORK CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – An 18-year-old woman was fatally shot in York City early Saturday morning. York City Police say on December 31 at 12:36 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of W. Jackson Street for a reported shooting. At the scene, police found the 18-year-old with...
Police investigate fatal shooting of central Pa. 18-year-old
York City Police are investigating a shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman early Saturday morning. Police are looking for information about the shooting that took place at 300 W. Jackson Street in the city at around 12:36 a.m. The woman was shot and transported to the hospital, where she later...
local21news.com
Pedestrian hit-and-run investigation in Lititz Borough
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are looking for the individual involved in a hit-and-run that injured another on Thursday night. Lititz Borough Police Department say the call came in at around 7:30 p.m. for a reported hit-and-run on N. Cedar St. near the intersection of E. Market St.
Lancaster County appliance theft suspect arrested
MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who allegedly stole appliances from a Lancaster County hardware store multiple times was taken into custody, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said Friday. Police said an employee at Longenecker’s Hardware contacted them on Dec. 29 around 8:30 p.m. to report that a man was observed stealing used […]
WGAL
Person burned with butane torch lighter, according to police
Shippensburg Police were called to the first block of East Burd Street on Wednesday. Police say that Dion Magaro intentionally burned a female victim with a butane torch lighter and refused to let her leave. According to police, Magaro was arrested and is charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another...
pahomepage.com
Person of interest arrested in Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide case
Person of interest arrested in Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide case. Person of interest arrested in Harrisburg Sunken …. Person of interest arrested in Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide case. A New Years’ Eve countdown… to noon?. A New Years' Eve countdown... to noon?. Here’s what we know the day...
Person of interest detained in killing at Harrisburg Sunken Gardens: police
Days after releasing footage of a man who was with Stacey Shannon hours before her body was found in Harrisburg’s Sunken Gardens Park, police say they’ve got someone in custody. Harrisburg police did not publicly identify the man but said that their person of interest was identified and...
WGAL
Man sentenced to 6 to 20 years in prison for firing at police during standoff in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man who opened fire on police during a standoff was sentenced to six to 20 years in prison, according to the district attorney's office. Shawn Stryker, 51, entered an open guilty plea for aggravated assault. He was also charged with misdemeanor simple...
Berks Teen Attacked Brother With Knife: State Police
A teenager in Berks County faces criminal charges for attacking his older brother with a pocket knife, authorities say. Police were called to a home on the 2500 block of Main Street in Union Township at about 6:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26 for a reported domestic disturbance, state troopers said in a release.
Gunman Sought In Double York Shooting: Police
A gunman who sent two people to the hospital is at large in York County, authorities say. York City police were called to a house on the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street at about 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 for a reported shooting, the department said in a release.
Second suspect arrested in Lebanon County business burglary
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A second suspect in the Christmas Eve. burglary at Blatt & Tillett garage has been arrested. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 20-year-old Austin Davis turned himself in to authorities Thursday night in connection to the theft of a truck, tools, and cash. Earlier this week 22-year-old Joel Tirado-Valentin was arrested […]
5 charged in Dauphin County carjacking that led to multi-town chase, crash
Three adults and two juveniles were arrested Thursday after stealing a car in Steelton and leading police from multiple departments on a chase, authorities said. A woman told police a man put a gun to her head and stole her car around 10:14 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of South Second Street in Steelton, according to police.
Man who shot at central Pa. police sentenced to prison: ‘You are alive today for one reason and one reason only’
A Lancaster County man should feel lucky to be alive after shooting at police officers during an hours-long standoff last year, a judge said Thursday while sentencing him to years in prison. Shawn Stryker, 51, of Columbia, fired two shots at Lancaster County police officers Jan. 3, 2021, during a...
pahomepage.com
York County man found not guilty in toddler's death
York County man found not guilty in toddler’s death. York County man found not guilty in toddler's death. Here’s what we know the day after Kohberger’s arrest. Here's what we know the day after Kohberger's arrest. Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical …. Employee found dead...
Middletown T-mobile store robbed
MIDDLETOWN, PA – A T-mobile store in Middletown was robbed of multiple iPhones on Tuesday and police are now asking the public to assist in identifying the culprits. According to the Middletown Township Police Department, on Tuesday, at approximately 3:28 PM the two below pictured males entered the T-Mobile store in the Summit Trace Shopping center and stole seven iPhones from the display cases. The actors cut the phones from the display and placed them into bags. The suspects then left the store by 3:29 PM. If you any information in regards to the pictured suspects that could assist in The post Middletown T-mobile store robbed appeared first on Shore News Network.
local21news.com
Law enforcement encourages community to Decide to Ride for holiday weekend celebrations
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – With New Year’s Eve celebrations comes the likelihood of impaired driving on the roads. Increased enforcement is expected across the state over the next few days. “Through Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, usually we do see an uptick in alcohol-related crashes,” Pennsylvania State...
Family, friends celebrate central Pa. man’s release as he leaves prison following acquittal
An eager crowd of more than 50 people waited with bated breaths in the York County Prison parking lot for the man’s release at around 6:30 p.m. Friday. They had been there for an hour to stand in the chilly winter air, the sun long set, to support a man who had been imprisoned for four years, four months for a murder he did not commit.
local21news.com
Woman allegedly robbed at gunpoint, Harrisburg Police investigating
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg say they are investigating after a woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint on the 200 block of Briggs Street. According to authorities, it happened around 7:00 PM on December 19. Police say a woman told police that a young male approached her and displayed a gun.
local21news.com
Tyree Bowie found not guilty on all counts in the death of Dante Mullinix
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A jury has now found Tyree Bowie, a man who was accused of being involved in the death of 2-year-old Dante Mullinix, not guilty on all counts. According to Chief Administrator of the York County District Attorney's Office, Kyle King, the verdict was reached today after an over four week trial.
