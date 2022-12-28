MIDDLETOWN, PA – A T-mobile store in Middletown was robbed of multiple iPhones on Tuesday and police are now asking the public to assist in identifying the culprits. According to the Middletown Township Police Department, on Tuesday, at approximately 3:28 PM the two below pictured males entered the T-Mobile store in the Summit Trace Shopping center and stole seven iPhones from the display cases. The actors cut the phones from the display and placed them into bags. The suspects then left the store by 3:29 PM. If you any information in regards to the pictured suspects that could assist in The post Middletown T-mobile store robbed appeared first on Shore News Network.

MIDDLETOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO