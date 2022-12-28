ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

local21news.com

Driver allegedly gestured handgun at other driver in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are looking for evidence to further back up the claim that one driver was threatened by another with a handgun while driving their car. According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), the alleged victim told police that during a drive through...
abc27.com

Woman fatally shot in York, police investigating

YORK CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – An 18-year-old woman was fatally shot in York City early Saturday morning. York City Police say on December 31 at 12:36 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of W. Jackson Street for a reported shooting. At the scene, police found the 18-year-old with...
PennLive.com

Police investigate fatal shooting of central Pa. 18-year-old

York City Police are investigating a shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman early Saturday morning. Police are looking for information about the shooting that took place at 300 W. Jackson Street in the city at around 12:36 a.m. The woman was shot and transported to the hospital, where she later...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Pedestrian hit-and-run investigation in Lititz Borough

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are looking for the individual involved in a hit-and-run that injured another on Thursday night. Lititz Borough Police Department say the call came in at around 7:30 p.m. for a reported hit-and-run on N. Cedar St. near the intersection of E. Market St.
LITITZ, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster County appliance theft suspect arrested

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who allegedly stole appliances from a Lancaster County hardware store multiple times was taken into custody, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said Friday. Police said an employee at Longenecker’s Hardware contacted them on Dec. 29 around 8:30 p.m. to report that a man was observed stealing used […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Person burned with butane torch lighter, according to police

Shippensburg Police were called to the first block of East Burd Street on Wednesday. Police say that Dion Magaro intentionally burned a female victim with a butane torch lighter and refused to let her leave. According to police, Magaro was arrested and is charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another...
pahomepage.com

Person of interest arrested in Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide case

Person of interest arrested in Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide case. Person of interest arrested in Harrisburg Sunken …. Person of interest arrested in Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide case. A New Years’ Eve countdown… to noon?. A New Years' Eve countdown... to noon?. Here’s what we know the day...
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Berks Teen Attacked Brother With Knife: State Police

A teenager in Berks County faces criminal charges for attacking his older brother with a pocket knife, authorities say. Police were called to a home on the 2500 block of Main Street in Union Township at about 6:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26 for a reported domestic disturbance, state troopers said in a release.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Gunman Sought In Double York Shooting: Police

A gunman who sent two people to the hospital is at large in York County, authorities say. York City police were called to a house on the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street at about 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 for a reported shooting, the department said in a release.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Second suspect arrested in Lebanon County business burglary

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A second suspect in the Christmas Eve. burglary at Blatt & Tillett garage has been arrested. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 20-year-old Austin Davis turned himself in to authorities Thursday night in connection to the theft of a truck, tools, and cash. Earlier this week 22-year-old Joel Tirado-Valentin was arrested […]
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

York County man found not guilty in toddler's death

York County man found not guilty in toddler’s death. York County man found not guilty in toddler's death. Here’s what we know the day after Kohberger’s arrest. Here's what we know the day after Kohberger's arrest. Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical …. Employee found dead...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Middletown T-mobile store robbed

MIDDLETOWN, PA – A T-mobile store in Middletown was robbed of multiple iPhones on Tuesday and police are now asking the public to assist in identifying the culprits. According to the Middletown Township Police Department, on Tuesday, at approximately 3:28 PM the two below pictured males entered the T-Mobile store in the Summit Trace Shopping center and stole seven iPhones from the display cases. The actors cut the phones from the display and placed them into bags. The suspects then left the store by 3:29 PM. If you any information in regards to the pictured suspects that could assist in The post Middletown T-mobile store robbed appeared first on Shore News Network.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
local21news.com

Woman allegedly robbed at gunpoint, Harrisburg Police investigating

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg say they are investigating after a woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint on the 200 block of Briggs Street. According to authorities, it happened around 7:00 PM on December 19. Police say a woman told police that a young male approached her and displayed a gun.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Tyree Bowie found not guilty on all counts in the death of Dante Mullinix

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A jury has now found Tyree Bowie, a man who was accused of being involved in the death of 2-year-old Dante Mullinix, not guilty on all counts. According to Chief Administrator of the York County District Attorney's Office, Kyle King, the verdict was reached today after an over four week trial.
YORK COUNTY, PA

