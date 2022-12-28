ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com

Winnebago County Coroner hosts blood drive

A local coroner's office is doing its part to help solve the area blood shortage.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Dixon residents leave apartment, come back to deer in bedroom

Dixon residents came home to a new roommate, but it is not the kind that many would welcome.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford snow park opens for season after delay

"Snow Park at Alpine Hills" opened for the season on Thursday after a one-day delay.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Trivia with Tom

Trivia with Tom
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

How can I avoid falling in the winter?

Falling risks greatly increase as winter weather hits the streets.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rayshawn Smith dies in prison

Rayshawn Smith, the man who was sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin, has died in prison.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford museum takes residents back to the Ice Age

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Burpee Museum celebrated the holidays with a new exhibit that showcases the world of the Ice Age. Guests got to meet extinct giants like the Columbian Mammoth and the Smilodon. Special holiday workshops, such as paleoart, were available as well. It forced guests to use reasoned speculation and scientific evidence to make decisions when drawing one of North America’s most famous prehistoric predators; Dire Wolves.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Shooting Victim In Rockford

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. As numerous gunshots ring out across Winnebago County. Sources are reporting a shooting scene. It happened just before 1 am at an address on Jaqueline...
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN News

Dozens of animals killed, buildings destroyed in massive Mendota fire

MENDOTA, Ill. — A fire ripped through downtown Mendota, Illinois Thursday destroying several buildings. No injuries were reported but several animals from a pet store were killed. Jennifer Sibley and Tandra Cearns were in the process of combining their pet shops into a new storefront along Illinois Avenue.   They were preparing for a grand […]
MENDOTA, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Walworth County high-speed pursuit, Illinois man arrested

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - The Walworth County Sheriff's Office said an Illinois man was arrested after a high-speed chase Saturday, Dec. 31. Authorities were patrolling southbound I-43 near Bowers Road in the town of LaFayette when they spotted a vehicle "traveling considerably slower" than the 70 mph speed limit around 11:10 a.m. The driver was "seated low" and "reaching all over the front area of the vehicle" – swerving and "impeding traffic."
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke poured out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie for nearly eight hours Friday evening, and officials believe a tractor was the source of the fire. Multiple fire agencies were dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
MyStateline.com

Winter fun at Alpine Hills' Snow Park

Snow Park at Alpine Hills opened on Thursday, and residents came out to have some fun in the snow.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Major fire devastates buildings in downtown Mendota

MENDOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Local disaster relief was dispatched to LaSalle County late Thursday night to aid in a devastating fire in downtown Mendota. First responders say the fire broke out just after 9 p.m. Thursday for a multi-building structure fire on Illinois Avenue. Crews from surrounding areas including Boone County Emergency Management Agency and LaSalle County EMA responded for aid. Boone County assisted by bringing an Air Cascade to help douse the blaze.
MENDOTA, IL

