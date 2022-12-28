Canada vs. Germany final score, results: Connor Bedard propels Canadians to beatdown at 2023 World Juniors

Read full article on original website
Canada vs. Sweden live score, highlights, updates from 2023 World Juniors
There is one more group play game left to play at the 2023 World Juniors and it is a Saturday night battle between Canada and Sweden. Canada is coming off back-to-back beatdowns of Germany and Austria. After an opening loss to Czechia, Canada has six points heading into the game with the Swedes.
How many World Cups did Pele win with Brazil? Selecao legend goals and stats on the game's biggest stage
For decades following his retirement, Pele was viewed as one of — if not the — greatest footballer of all time. The Brazilian is said to have scored a world record 1,279 goals in 1,363 games — an achievement that will stand apart for generations to come.
Samoan team are given a rousing welcome to the Pacific nation after their World Cup exploits
Members from the Samoan Rugby League World Cup side were given a rousing reception when they finally touched down in the Pacific nation following their historic charge to the final last month. Excited fans and family members of those who had made the journey to Samoa packed the Faleolo International...
Tim Ream turns back the clock at Fulham, eyes 2026 World Cup spot with USMNT
American defender Tim Ream played an integral role for the U.S. national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a dream come true for a player who was on the outside looking in during the weeks before the tournament. At 35 years old, to be 38 by the time the...
Pele's singular stardom dwarfed soccer in the U.S., but his appeal ignited its rise
It is tempting to suggest Pele’s impact on America was that of a revolutionary force in the same manner as Elvis': astonishing talent, inescapable charisma, unsurpassed achievement, no last name necessary. Except Elvis came along in the 1950s and almost immediately forced rock & roll into every American household...
Pele goal highlights: Best official and unofficial YouTube compilation videos and interviews
Pele's death on December 29, 2022 reverberated around the world, as arguably the most well-known player on the planet passed away at 82 years old. The Brazilian superstar was a giant of the game, a three-time World Cup winner, and one of the top goal scorers of all-time. He will...
