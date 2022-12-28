Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Dimmick and Cincinnati-Columbus, blocking intersection
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Dimmick and Cincinnati-Columbus, in West Chester Township, blocking the intersection. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe native killed in Columbus pedestrian crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fatal pedestrian accident occurred in Columbus this week, claiming the life of a Chillicothe woman. Winter Hodge, 42, reports say, was walking along Brice Road near Tussing Road on Wednesday evening when she was struck by a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Silas Hood of Columbus. Officers from the Columbus Police Department arrived on the scene and began an investigation while medics from the Madison Township Fire Department transported Hodge to Mount Carmel East Medical Center.
Ohio inmate escapes from behavioral hospital in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio inmate accused of exchanging gunfire with a police officer escaped from a behavioral hospital in Columbus Thursday night. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Jacob Davidson was able to get away from the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital located at 2200 W. Broad Street shortly after 8 p.m.
Record-Herald
Marriage license applications
The Fayette County Court of Common Pleas Probate Division has released its updated marriage application report:. Todd Cottrell, 23, Jeffersonville/Allison Mays, 20, Chillicothe. Robert Huffman, 77, Chillicothe/Linda Huffman, 74, Washington C.H. Isaac Shepard, 25, Washington C.H./Brittney Williams, 30, Greenfield. Kyle Brown, 28, Washington C.H./Breanna Wilt, 27, Washington C.H. Brandon Depugh,...
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
Times Gazette
Cyrus AAA7 director of business management
Karen Cyrus was recently named director of business management at the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7). Cyrus joins the AAA7 from TYKMA, Inc. in Chillicothe and Control Micro Systems, Inc. in Winter Park, Flroda, where she was the chief financial officer managing all financial and treasury functions of the sister businesses. Other work experience includes Flour-BXWT in Piketon, where she served as the controller; The Kitchen Collection in Chillicothe, where she was the director of finance and the corporate controller; and Ohio Precious Metals, LLC, in Jackson, where she served as chief financial officer.
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware Counties in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County in 2022 went for $3.9 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $4.5 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware county auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
18 arrested in Southern Ohio ‘Operation Silent Night’ drug, stolen property investigation
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A multi-county investigation in Ohio has led to 18 arrests, according to the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force. The Task Force says the month-long investigation “Operation Silent Night” led to several search warrants related to illegal narcotics, illegal firearms and stolen property. The Task Force focused on […]
Fire burns local Vandalia business
VANDALIA — Crews from multiple cities responded to a fire at a local Vandalia business Saturday overnight. The Vandalia Fire Department were initially called to the 300 block of North Dixie Drive at around 12:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire at Oscar’s Sports Bar & Grills, Vandalia dispatch told News Center 7.
NBC4 Columbus
Teen girl found dead in Mt. Vernon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage girl is dead in a suspected homicide Saturday afternoon in the Mt. Vernon section of Columbus. Columbus police were called to the 1200 block of Atcheson Street by Columbus Fire at approximately 3:45 p.m. for a report of a body, according to police.
peakofohio.com
Several local fire departments receive 2023 MARCS grant
Several area fire departments received the 2023 MARCS ( Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems) grant. The grant totals $3.5 million and is awarded to 325 fire departments in 76 counties throughout Ohio. In Logan County, five agencies received funding: Bellefontaine Fire Department ($1,200), Huntsville Fire Department ($1,200), Lakeview Fire Department ($1,200),...
Times Gazette
Ready to ring in new year
It helped raise funds for the World War II effort, celebrated the war’s end, marked the location of Hillsboro’s most well-known former business and for the past 10 years has helped local residents ring in the new year. But whether the largest C.S. Bell Company bell ever cast would ring on New Year’s Eve this year was in question until Thursday.
Governor DeWine, Governor Kemp place wager on College Football Playoff semifinal
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp placed a friendly wager ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal between The Ohio State University and University of Georgia. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday night in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta,...
WKRC
Former Greater Cincinnati Kroger building purchased by indoor shooting center
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The building that was formerly a Kroger store in Greater Cincinnati was purchased and the plan is for it to be home to multiple businesses. Kroger replaced its store at 5420 Liberty Fairfield Road in Butler County with another less than a mile away in...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two shootings in Chillicothe Thursday night prompt manhunt
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two drive-by shootings happened Thursday night in Chillicothe. Law enforcement responded to a shooting on Madison Avenue when moments later a second shooting came in on Sugar Street near Riverside Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Police responded to the areas and located shell casings; no one...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Gunman opens fire on Madison Ave. home in Chillicothe, police investigate
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — As the night began to settle over the small town of Chillicothe, police received a call about a shooting on Madison Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, they found a group of frightened and upset residents who told them about a man named Robert who had fired a shotgun into their home.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to a motor vehicle crash in Chillicothe. The call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly after 3 p.m. The multi-vehicle crash occurred near the intersection of South Bridge Street and Eastern Avenue. Medics from the city’s fire department responded to the scene. One adult...
wktn.com
Marion Woman Killed in Green County Crash
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP – The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, single fatality crash. The crash occurred today, December 29, 2022, at approximately 8:51 a.m., on southbound Interstate 71 in Jefferson Township, Greene County. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2020 Kenworth tractor-trailer combination,...
Ohio’s ‘crippling’ private school vouchers will see trial for lawsuit, judge rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 200 public school districts challenging Ohio’s school voucher program can continue to trial, a Franklin County judge ruled earlier this month. In a 22-page decision, Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page rejected the Ohio Attorney General’s argument on Dec. 16 that the districts, including Columbus City Schools, lacked […]
NBC4 Columbus
Five women accused of stealing merchandise from northwest Columbus store
Five women accused of stealing merchandise from northwest Columbus store
