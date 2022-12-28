Read full article on original website
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Defending champ Georgia vs. Cinderella TCU for CFP title
After the best semifinal day in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, the title game will match the defending national champion against the closest thing the sport has had in years to a Cinderella team. It will be No. 1 Georgia (14-0) looking for its second straight championship...
Trevor Lawrence Trolls SC Fans After Boos in Jacksonville
The former Clemson quarterback jabbed at the rival fan base after a cold reaction to his name being mentioned during the Gator Bowl. College football rivalries run deep and can often last a lifetime for players, coaches and fans. Former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence was reminded of that important lesson on Friday night when he was booed by the South Carolina faithful in his home stadium during the Gator Bowl.
Ohio State’s Kicker Misses Would-Be Game-Winner vs. Georgia
The Buckeyes’ kicker missed wide left on a last-second field goal that would have lifted the program to the CFP national title game. At the start of the fourth quarter of Saturday’s CFP National Semifinal between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State, the Bulldogs trailed the Buckeyes, 38-24.
Georgia Wins Ultimate Game of Inches to Survive Ohio State
ATLANTA — The term “game of inches” has been attached to college football since at least 1941, when it was attributed to Illinois coach Bob Zuppke. More than eight decades later, on the final night of the year 2022, that aphorism was more relevant than ever. Inches....
LeBron James Unhappy After Ohio State’s Kicker Misses Potential Game-Winner
The Lakers star was not pleased with the ending of the Buckeyes’ game against Georgia. If anyone was rooting for Ohio State in its clash against Georgia in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal game, it was LeBron James. An avid Buckeyes fan, LeBron was hyped to watch the...
Hendon Hooker Details One Wish From His Dad From Tennessee-Alabama
The Volunteers quarterback said his father had a single birthday request from his son. Hendon Hooker was on pace to become a Heisman Trophy contender months into the college football season. That is until Tennessee quarterback suffered a season-ending torn ACL injury in the Vols’ 63–38 loss to South Carolina...
Expert Predictions for Georgia–Ohio State, Michigan-TCU
College football is ending 2022 with a bang. Who will play for the title?. The College Football Playoff is here, as the sport sends out the year 2022 with a pair of compelling semifinal clashes. In the first, undefeated No. 2 Michigan battles No. 3 TCU, a program making its first CFP appearance, at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. In the second, two football bluebloods will meet as unbeaten No. 1 Georgia takes on upset-minded No. 4 Ohio State at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The winners will then play for the national championship on Monday, Jan. 9 in Los Angeles.
