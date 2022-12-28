ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl

This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "Yeah, he means a lot to me and I think that It's tough to find a head coach that loves their players as much as he does. And you see that trust and the best part about him is that when we win it's on us, if we lose, it's on him. He's that kind of guy where he's never gonna take the glory, he takes all the blame and you want to play for a guy like that. And I couldn't be more grateful that he brought me here and made me work."
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Auburn's Jeremy Garrett named finalist for D-line coach of the year

One of Auburn's new assistants is being recognized for a standout 2022 season at his previous school. Jeremy Garrett, who coached this past season at Liberty with Hugh Freeze, was named one of five finalists for defensive line coach of the year by Football Scoop. Under Garrett's leadership, Liberty ranked No. 1 in college football in tackles for loss (109) and No. 3 in sacks during the regular season.
AUBURN, AL
wbrc.com

Former Auburn wide receiver joins coaching staff under Hugh Freeze

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - After garnering 650 receiving yards while wearing an Auburn uniform from 2013 through 2016, Marcus Davis is returning to The Plains. The Tigers announced on Thursday that Davis has been hired to coach wide receivers under head coach Hugh Freeze. “Marcus has achieved success at every...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers

On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
MONTGOMERY, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Close call in Abbeville

Before Christmas break, the Bullock County Hornets traveled to Abbeville to battle the Yellowjackets of Abbeville High School. The Hornets started with a fast offensive game pulling ahead early. Bullock County was hitting their shots from all over the perimeter. They also stepped it up on defense as well taking...
ABBEVILLE, AL
opelikaobserver.com

All Inclusive ‘Hands-On’ Basketball Camp Held in Opelika

OPELIKA — Compassionate Hands of Hope partnered with The D.A.C. Way to host the “First All Inclusive ‘Hands-On’ Basketball Camp” in Lee County at the Boys and Girls Club of Opelika. The group said that it is thankful for the volunteers, the community support, the turnout and most importantly — all the smiling faces. “Today, we know we made a difference,” said Janataka Holmes, one of the event organizers. “Thanks to the volunteers that helped make this happen, and to Walmart for sponsoring the toy giveaway.”
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn: Samford Avenue and Gay Street traffic signal set for Jan. 3

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) –The City of Auburn announced that a contractor plans to rewire the traffic signal located at the intersection of Samford Avenue and Gay Street on Jan. 3, 2023, as part of the South College Street, Samford Avenue, South Gay Street improvements project. According to the city, work is schedule between 7 a.m. […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn: Wrights Mill Road lane closure scheduled for Jan. 4

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn announced the expected southbound lane closure of Wrights Mill Road between Virginia Avenue and Woodfield Drive on Jan. 4, 2023. According to the city, the Water Resource Management Department is scheduled to repair a damaged sanitary sewer lateral. Work is scheduled to begin around 8 a.m. and […]
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Heavy police presence on Rigdon Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence on Rigdon Road in Columbus. There’s no details on the reason for the presence. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
COLUMBUS, GA
Alabama Now

Alabama woman killed in accident early on New Year’s Eve

An Alabama woman was killed New Year’s Eve, police say. Montgomery police said officers responded to a single-vehicle wreck Saturday morning on East South Boulevard. Samantha Edwards, 47, of Montgomery, Alabama, was driving a 2007 Pontiac Vibe. Details of what exactly occurred in the accident were not immediately disclosed.
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy