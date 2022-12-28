Read full article on original website
Auburn football WR depth chart: to rely on deep room in 2023
The Auburn Tigers have a lot of pass-catchers that could break out in 2023.
Auburn basketball projected as a single-digit seed in latest bracketology
This would be great for Auburn basketball.
What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl
This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "Yeah, he means a lot to me and I think that It's tough to find a head coach that loves their players as much as he does. And you see that trust and the best part about him is that when we win it's on us, if we lose, it's on him. He's that kind of guy where he's never gonna take the glory, he takes all the blame and you want to play for a guy like that. And I couldn't be more grateful that he brought me here and made me work."
REPORT: DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are expected to return to Auburn for another season
The Auburn secondary stays strong with DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett planning to return.
Auburn's Jeremy Garrett named finalist for D-line coach of the year
One of Auburn's new assistants is being recognized for a standout 2022 season at his previous school. Jeremy Garrett, who coached this past season at Liberty with Hugh Freeze, was named one of five finalists for defensive line coach of the year by Football Scoop. Under Garrett's leadership, Liberty ranked No. 1 in college football in tackles for loss (109) and No. 3 in sacks during the regular season.
Auburn football 2023 schedule outlook, early predictions
What’s the ceiling for Hugh Freeze and these Auburn Tigers? Here's a schedule prediction for 2023.
WATCH: New Auburn transfer posted a highlight video
Rivaldo Fairweather was filthy at FIU.
Podcast: Who will start right away for Auburn football?
Auburn football could see a bunch of new starters in 2023.
Former Auburn wide receiver joins coaching staff under Hugh Freeze
AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - After garnering 650 receiving yards while wearing an Auburn uniform from 2013 through 2016, Marcus Davis is returning to The Plains. The Tigers announced on Thursday that Davis has been hired to coach wide receivers under head coach Hugh Freeze. “Marcus has achieved success at every...
ESPN BPI predicts the rest of Auburn basketball's schedule
Here's what ESPN's Basketball Power Index has to say about the rest of Auburn's season.
Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers
On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
Close call in Abbeville
Before Christmas break, the Bullock County Hornets traveled to Abbeville to battle the Yellowjackets of Abbeville High School. The Hornets started with a fast offensive game pulling ahead early. Bullock County was hitting their shots from all over the perimeter. They also stepped it up on defense as well taking...
Nick Saban: Alabama bowl prep has been Tide’s best ever after ‘energy vampires’ left
When Nick Saban used the term “defections” last week to refer to the 11 players who left his Alabama program through the transfer portal since November, you could get a sense of how he felt about their departures. He made his point perfectly clear Thursday night. “This has...
All Inclusive ‘Hands-On’ Basketball Camp Held in Opelika
OPELIKA — Compassionate Hands of Hope partnered with The D.A.C. Way to host the “First All Inclusive ‘Hands-On’ Basketball Camp” in Lee County at the Boys and Girls Club of Opelika. The group said that it is thankful for the volunteers, the community support, the turnout and most importantly — all the smiling faces. “Today, we know we made a difference,” said Janataka Holmes, one of the event organizers. “Thanks to the volunteers that helped make this happen, and to Walmart for sponsoring the toy giveaway.”
Scholarship established in honor of Auburn University student who passed away on Dec. 10
A freshman Auburn University engineering student passed away on Dec. 10 at an off-campus apartment complex, and the university has established a scholarship in his honor. The freshman student was William Dolbeare, 18, from Hilton Head, S.C. Dolbeare’s obituary stated, “he had already made a tremendous impact on his friends...
Auburn: Samford Avenue and Gay Street traffic signal set for Jan. 3
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) –The City of Auburn announced that a contractor plans to rewire the traffic signal located at the intersection of Samford Avenue and Gay Street on Jan. 3, 2023, as part of the South College Street, Samford Avenue, South Gay Street improvements project. According to the city, work is schedule between 7 a.m. […]
Auburn: Wrights Mill Road lane closure scheduled for Jan. 4
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn announced the expected southbound lane closure of Wrights Mill Road between Virginia Avenue and Woodfield Drive on Jan. 4, 2023. According to the city, the Water Resource Management Department is scheduled to repair a damaged sanitary sewer lateral. Work is scheduled to begin around 8 a.m. and […]
Heavy police presence on Rigdon Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence on Rigdon Road in Columbus. There’s no details on the reason for the presence. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
Columbus Police: Three injured in shooting on Winston Road
Columbus police have confirmed they are investigating a shooting on Winston Road in Columbus. The exact location is not yet known, but police say three people were injured in the shooting. Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this developing story.
Alabama woman killed in accident early on New Year’s Eve
An Alabama woman was killed New Year’s Eve, police say. Montgomery police said officers responded to a single-vehicle wreck Saturday morning on East South Boulevard. Samantha Edwards, 47, of Montgomery, Alabama, was driving a 2007 Pontiac Vibe. Details of what exactly occurred in the accident were not immediately disclosed.
