We continue on North Michigan Avenue, but now we move to another building with art deco architecture, which is where The Shops at North Bridge is located. It does not have many stores, but without a doubt the main attraction of this mall in Chicago is the luxury department store Nordstrom. It has a large selection of exclusive fashion brands to which is added its famous makeup and perfumery section. There are several other major fashion brands from the likes of Untuckit, Hugo Boss, MCM, and APM Monaco, among other businesses.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO