Chicago, IL

cwbchicago.com

Lincoln Park couple targeted in Friday night home invasion, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating a home invasion that unfolded in Lincoln Park on Friday night. Two men forced their way through the front door of a condo unit in the 2700 block of North Kenmore around 10:54 p.m., according to CPD. Once inside, the offenders confronted a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, demanding that the victims turn over their valuables, a police spokesperson said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 men shot in Stoney Island Park home overnight

CHICAGO — Two men were reportedly found with multiple gunshot wounds in a home in the Stoney Island Park neighborhood Friday night. Police responded to a call of shots being fired at the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue around 10:30 p.m. and found a 23-year-old man and a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed to death in Chicago on New Year's Eve

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death on New Year's Eve on Chicago's South Side. The man, 55, was on West 87th near South Holland when he was attacked at about 4:20 p.m. He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 30, shot dead in Bridgeport

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death Sunday morning in the Bridgeport neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 30-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 4:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Wallace Street, according to police. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

2 fatally shot in Orland Park home

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday inside an Orland Park neighborhood home. Officers responded to the scene in the 8500 block of 145th Place where they found two people shot inside the home about 1:20 a.m., Illinois State Police said. Police said the...
ORLAND PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

10-Year-Old Shot in Face in Back of the Yards

A 10-year-old boy was shot in the face Saturday night while sitting in a living room in Back of the Yards, police said. The boy was with several other children in the home when a gun went off and he was shot, according to Chicago police. He was taken to...
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

The Shops at North Bridge | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

We continue on North Michigan Avenue, but now we move to another building with art deco architecture, which is where The Shops at North Bridge is located. It does not have many stores, but without a doubt the main attraction of this mall in Chicago is the luxury department store Nordstrom. It has a large selection of exclusive fashion brands to which is added its famous makeup and perfumery section. There are several other major fashion brands from the likes of Untuckit, Hugo Boss, MCM, and APM Monaco, among other businesses.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot inside vehicle in Fuller Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot while inside a vehicle in Fuller Park. At about 3:45 p.m. Friday, a 20-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the 3900 block of West 46th Place when he was shot in the back and armpit, Chicago police said. He self-transported to an area...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

1 dead, another wounded in West Town shooting

CHICAGO - A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in West Town. They were shot inside a business about 1:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of West Division Street, Chicago police said. The first man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Stroger...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 people fatally shot in Avalon Park home

CHICAGO - Two men were killed in a shooting late Friday inside an Avalon Park home. The men were inside a home in the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue when someone fired shots about 10:35 p.m., Chicago police said. Witnesses in the home told officers they heard a loud...
CHICAGO, IL
nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago

Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
CHICAGO, IL
