Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Asks For $53.5 Million to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
White Sox Face Many Issues For 2003 CampaignIBWAAChicago, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Park couple targeted in Friday night home invasion, Chicago police say
Chicago police are investigating a home invasion that unfolded in Lincoln Park on Friday night. Two men forced their way through the front door of a condo unit in the 2700 block of North Kenmore around 10:54 p.m., according to CPD. Once inside, the offenders confronted a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, demanding that the victims turn over their valuables, a police spokesperson said.
cwbchicago.com
73-year-old man badly beaten and robbed after interrupting a package thief in Lakeview
Chicago — A 73-year-old Lakeview man remains hospitalized after he was severely beaten and robbed, apparently while confronting a package thief in his apartment building, according to Chicago police and a source. It happened around 8:30 Thursday morning in the 700 block of West California Terrace, a short, gated...
2 men shot in Stoney Island Park home overnight
CHICAGO — Two men were reportedly found with multiple gunshot wounds in a home in the Stoney Island Park neighborhood Friday night. Police responded to a call of shots being fired at the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue around 10:30 p.m. and found a 23-year-old man and a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. […]
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed to death in Chicago on New Year's Eve
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death on New Year's Eve on Chicago's South Side. The man, 55, was on West 87th near South Holland when he was attacked at about 4:20 p.m. He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody.
Man, 30, shot dead in Bridgeport
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death Sunday morning in the Bridgeport neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 30-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 4:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Wallace Street, according to police. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center...
cwbchicago.com
5 charged with attempted murder for ‘straight-up beating’ of Red Line passenger in downtown Chicago
Chicago — Five men viciously beat, stomped, and kicked a man, leaving him seriously injured, after he asked them to stop blocking the doors on a Red Line car, preventing the train from moving and delaying his commute to work, prosecutors said Friday. One of the accused men is...
Chicago brothers brew up beer with a Mexican twist in West Town: 'We started in the living room'
From their "humble home" in Hermosa to the District Brew Yards in West Town, a pair of brothers and their all Mexican-American staff are brewing up beer with a twist.
2 fatally shot in Orland Park home
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday inside an Orland Park neighborhood home. Officers responded to the scene in the 8500 block of 145th Place where they found two people shot inside the home about 1:20 a.m., Illinois State Police said. Police said the...
10-Year-Old Shot in Face in Back of the Yards
A 10-year-old boy was shot in the face Saturday night while sitting in a living room in Back of the Yards, police said. The boy was with several other children in the home when a gun went off and he was shot, according to Chicago police. He was taken to...
1 dead, 2 hurt in triple shooting at University Park apartment complex
SkyCam9 flew above the scene.
tourcounsel.com
The Shops at North Bridge | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
We continue on North Michigan Avenue, but now we move to another building with art deco architecture, which is where The Shops at North Bridge is located. It does not have many stores, but without a doubt the main attraction of this mall in Chicago is the luxury department store Nordstrom. It has a large selection of exclusive fashion brands to which is added its famous makeup and perfumery section. There are several other major fashion brands from the likes of Untuckit, Hugo Boss, MCM, and APM Monaco, among other businesses.
Man shot inside vehicle in Fuller Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot while inside a vehicle in Fuller Park. At about 3:45 p.m. Friday, a 20-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the 3900 block of West 46th Place when he was shot in the back and armpit, Chicago police said. He self-transported to an area...
1 dead, another wounded in West Town shooting
CHICAGO - A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in West Town. They were shot inside a business about 1:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of West Division Street, Chicago police said. The first man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Stroger...
‘I’ll kill you’: Video shows food truck robbery in Logan Square
CHICAGO — It was a frightening start to work Wednesday for employees at Bearse Manufacturing Company in Logan Square. Just before 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, an employee named Irma was stopping to get something to eat at a food truck parked in the 3800 block of West Cortland. Moments later, a dark car pulled up and […]
5 charged after man kicked, beaten, hit with bottle at Loop CTA station: Chicago police
Five men were charged after being accused of attacking a man Wednesday night on a downtown CTA platform near Monroe and State, Chicago police said Friday.
fox32chicago.com
2 people fatally shot in Avalon Park home
CHICAGO - Two men were killed in a shooting late Friday inside an Avalon Park home. The men were inside a home in the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue when someone fired shots about 10:35 p.m., Chicago police said. Witnesses in the home told officers they heard a loud...
Ice chunks falling from high rises in downtown Chicago
Many signs could be seen around the Loop and Chicago Wednesday reminding pedestrians to keep an eye to the sky for falling ice.
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago
Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
More than a dozen Rivers Casino Des Plaines employees' paychecks stolen, altered and cashed
Police say more than a dozen checks were stolen after being mailed to employees.
Intoxicated driver arrested after Metra train hits his vehicle in North Chicago, officials say
An accused drunk driver was arrested after his car got stuck on the railroad tracks and a Metra train, which was occupied with passengers, struck the car in North Chicago Friday evening. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. Friday at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Sheridan Road in North Chicago. Metra train 370 […]
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1