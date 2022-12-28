Alaskans insured through certain providers may soon be unable to send their prescriptions to Fred Meyer

Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskans may need to find a new pharmacy pick-up location
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thousands of Alaskans are soon going to have to find a new place to pick up their pharmacy prescriptions. Kroger, Fred Meyer’s parent company, announced in a company press release at the end of September that they would be discontinuing their contract with Express Scripts, Inc., effective Jan. 1.
kinyradio.com
Northrim Bank donates over $1,000,000 during 2022
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Northrim Bank announced that the bank and its employees collectively raised money towards Alaska organizations. Northrim employees participated in the annual United Way Campaign and raised $141,000 in support of local communities throughout Alaska and in Washington State. This total includes direct donations from employees and...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 30, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Ketchikan’s police chief faces assault charges after a September incident. Also,...
$750 Payments coming to many residents this holiday season
Money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Would a payment of $750 or even $1,500 help you out this holiday season? Well, millions of residents will be receiving just that from the state of Colorado. There is a law in the state of Colorado which requires that revenue collected above the limit for a given fiscal year be refunded in the following fiscal year. It's called TABOR, which stands for the Colorado Taxpayor's Bill Of Rights. (source)
Warming waters are driving Bering Sea crashes, but Alaska’s fishing industry is quiet on climate
Billions of snow crab disappeared from the Bering Sea in the past few years — a crash that’s devastated Alaska’s crab fishing fleet and a harvest that just two years ago was worth $130 million. Bycatch didn’t kill them. But the issue still dominated discussions this month at an Anchorage meeting of the North Pacific Fishery […] The post Warming waters are driving Bering Sea crashes, but Alaska’s fishing industry is quiet on climate appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Department of Health funds free health program
Before lighting up the dark Alaska sky, however, it’s important to know when and where fireworks are permitted in the southcentral region of the state. An Alaska’s News Source camera crew on the scene took video of a pedestrian walking up to and around the man’s body, which was covered by a white sheet.
thegardeningdad.com
10 BEST Herbs to Grow in Alaska Fall (2023 Guide)
What are the best herbs to grow in Fall in Alaska?. Finding the best herbs to grow in fall in Alaska was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
Hotly debated federal Cook Inlet oil and gas lease sale draws only one bid
A controversial auction for rights to drill for oil and gas in the federal waters of Alaska’s Cook Inlet drew only a single bid, according to results released on Friday. Hilcorp Alaska LLC, the dominant oil and gas operator in the Cook Inlet basin, submitted the sole bid in the lease sale held by the […] The post Hotly debated federal Cook Inlet oil and gas lease sale draws only one bid appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskareporter.com
Alaska’s top-earning state employees include investment managers, troopers and two psychiatrists
Alaska’s top-grossing public employee during the last fiscal year was a forensic psychiatrist for the state prison system, according to a report released after a public records request by the Alaska Beacon. Dwight Stallman received $415,500 in gross pay during fiscal year 2022, which ran from July 1, 2021...
aeroroutes.com
Alaska Airlines Expands Embraer E175 intra-Alaska Service in NS23
Alaska Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season plans to expand Horizon Air Embraer E175 operation within the State of Alaska, with the regional jet scheduled to operate service to Kodiak, Kotzebue and Nome. Anchorage – Kodiak 18APR23 – 14JUN23 1 of 3 daily operated by Horizon Air Embraer E175 (2nd...
kdll.org
ENSTAR buyer finalizes sale
The sale of Alaska’s largest natural gas utility has cleared its final regulatory hurdle. That means Canadian company TriSummit can move forward with the purchase of ENSTAR Natural Gas and its share in Cook Inlet’s gas storage facility — an $800 million deal. ENSTAR has about 150,000...
kafe.com
Winter weather costs Alaska man chance at heart transplant
SEATTLE, Wash. – Thousands of travelers have seen their plans upended this week with either weather issues or Southwest cancellations. Among them was an Alaska man hoping to get a new heart in Seattle. KING 5 reports that 56-year-old Patrick Holland suffers from congestive heart failure and has been...
kmxt.org
Midday Report December 30, 2022
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Reexamination of a cold case in Bethel has resulted in an arrest. Inflation is hitting everyday Alaskans at the grocery store. And a new hazard map in Juneau shows much of downtown in moderate to severe danger of landslides or avalanches.
CNET
Ghosts of Kennecott: Exploring an Abandoned Copper Mine in Alaska
The washboard gravel road had lost all novelty. Hours now seemed like days, feeling like nearly a week since we'd turned off Alaska Route 10 for this endless bone-jarring, time-distorting road to nowhere. OK, not nowhere, a very specific where. Deep in the heart of Wrangell-St. Elias National Park sits the ghost town of Kennecott.
akbizmag.com
Op Ed: Alaska’s Health Department Offers Free, Flexible Programs for a Fresh Start
So many of us want to feel better in some way. I see that through my work as Alaska’s chief medical officer, but I also see it as an emergency room physician. Adults come into the emergency department for something that needs attention right away, like a heart attack or a broken leg. But as we talk and tests come back, we discover they also have ongoing health concerns. That could be type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, weight they’d like to lose, or cigarettes or vapes they want to stop using.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Dept. of Natural Resources Livestock Feed Aid applications accepted through Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Department of Natural Resources, Division of Agriculture is accepting applications for the Food Security Cost Assistance for Livestock Producers program through Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Funds are available to help commercial livestock farmers in Alaska offset the recent high cost of animal feed. To...
alaskamagazine.com
Alaska is Hot
Alaska is hot, welcome to the future. It might be time for snowbirds to rethink their second home or retirement condo in Florida. The world is hot and getting hotter, and while Alaska is leading the way, I’d like to illuminate the bright side of global warming. Consider home gardening. In the 1970s, Anchorage was a terrible place to grow tomatoes. Now, you can harvest your own tomatoes and even okra—unthinkable even in the 1990s—in Alaska. Robins once migrated south to warmer climes in the fall (just like many Alaskans), but now they overwinter in Homer. Fireweed blooms no longer reliably predict the first freeze. Red fox have been moving north and taking over the territory of arctic fox. Heck, even the bears in Kodiak didn’t hibernate until late December last year, before announcing it was spring by emerging in early March. If the reactions of our northern flora and fauna still leave you skeptical about how hospitable the weather has become in Alaska, here’s some historical hard data: Over the last 70 years, the average number of frost-free days in Anchorage increased by 17 days. That’s significant in terms of shorter winters and longer grow seasons.
